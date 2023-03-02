1/3

Mourners pay respects at Manchester's St. Ann's Square close to the arena where 22 people were killed and over a thousand were injured in a suicide bombing in 2017. File Photo by Nigel Roddis/EPA-EFE

March 2 (UPI) -- Britain's MI5 and counterterrorism police missed a "significant" opportunity to stop a suicide bomber who killed 22 young people and injured over a thousand as they left an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, the third and final report into the 2017 attack revealed Thursday. The report concluded that MI5, the intelligence agency responsible for the country's internal security, and terrorism police were watching 22-year-old Salman Abedi but did not act swiftly enough to stop his attack. Advertisement

"I have found a significant missed opportunity to take action that might have prevented the attack," Judge John Saunders said during a press conference after the final report was released Thursday.

In the report, Saunders said the security service received intelligence related to Abedi's actions months prior to the attack but the "significance of which was not fully appreciated at the time" and the information was ultimately "assessed to relate not to terrorism but to possible non-nefarious activity or to non-terrorist criminality."

The judge said it was "not possible to reach any conclusion" as to whether the attack could have been prevented, but there is "realistically a possibility" that Security Services obtained "actionable intelligence" that could have stopped the attack.

Saunders led an inquiry that compiled more than 172,000 documents and evidence from nearly 300 witnesses detailing a catalog of failures by the state, from the security services to dereliction of duty by British Transport Police to emergency services failing to act quickly enough.

Richard Scorer, head counsel at the law firm Slater and Gordon, read a statement on behalf of the victims, saying they "were failed at every level before, during and after this attack."

"This is a devastating conclusion for us," the statement read.

Caroline Curry, the mother of one of the victims, 19-year-old Liam Curry, said "forgiveness will never be an option" for those involved.

"From top to bottom -- MI5 to the associates of the attacker," she said. "We will always believe that you played a part in the murder of our children."

Thursday's report was the final of three investigations released on the attack.

The second report, issued in November, questioned why Abedi was allowed to travel through Manchester's public transit system with a bomb on his back. He was also permitted to loiter unchallenged in the foyer of the arena for at least 15 minutes after being reported to a security guard before detonating the device.

Two British Transport Police officers who were supposed to be on duty at the arena had left their posts 30 minutes before the attack to go buy food.

The inquiry also condemned the chaotic, uncoordinated response of emergency services, which were slow to respond. When they did arrive, responders allowed vital minutes to pass before administering aid -- delays that Saunders found led to the unnecessary deaths of some of the most seriously injured.

Abedi, who was of Libyan descent, came to the attention of the security services as far back as 2010 and was a subject of interest in 2014 and 2015, but was removed from their watch list in April 2017 -- a month before the attack.

In the run-up to the bombing, MI5 received -- but failed to pass on to the police -- two items of intelligence about Abedi that were later found to have been highly relevant to the attack.

Agents had been scheduled to hold a meeting about Abedi on May 31, nine days after the attack, to reconsider whether they should place him under surveillance again.

The final report also focused on the steps that led to Abedi's radicalization, as well as how he planned and carried out the attack.

The Manchester mosque where Abedi and his family worshiped, which was intensely scrutinized during the inquiry, hit back Thursday against allegations it turned a "blind eye" to extremist views.

Chair of trustees Fawzi Haffar said his mosque in the suburb of Didsbury was "being used as a scapegoat" and that he "would have done anything" to stop the bombing.

He said the mosque had "no room for radicalization."

Saunders said Thursday it was "unlikely" Abedi was radicalized at the mosque but that leadership at the mosque "could have been more helpful in enabling me to get to the truth" over the course of the investigation, accusing them of distancing themselves from Abedi's family in a way he "did not accept was accurate."

Some of the testimony from MI5 agents and detectives from North West Counter Terrorism Police was heard in secret to avoid compromising national security and how the security agencies work.

The inquiry was established in 2019 by then-Home Secretary Priti Patel to investigate the victims' deaths.

Patel said it was "vital that those who survived or lost loved ones get the answers that they need and that we learn the lessons, whatever they may be."

The far-ranging scope and terms of reference Saunders was granted followed an earlier 2018 review by Lord Bob Kerslake, the former head of the Home Civil Service, that found failings in the "preparedness for and emergency response to" the attack.

The inquiry was due to start in June 2020, but was delayed by the trial of Abedi's brother, Hashem, who was jailed in August for a minimum of 55 years for the murders of the 22 people who died in the attack at the Grande concert.

The rest of Abedi's family did not cooperate at any stage and are believed to be in Libya.

The May 2017 suicide bombing, for which Islamic State claimed responsibility, followed a terror attack two months earlier at the Houses of Parliament in London that killed five people.

Twelve days after the attack, three terrorists rammed their vehicle in to pedestrians on London Bridge before going on a rampage, stabbing people in bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market. That attack left eight people dead and 48 injured, including four unarmed police officers.

All three assailants were shot dead at the scene by police.