Finland MPs vote in favor of joining NATO

Finland's Parliament Wednesday voted overwhelmingly in favor of the Nordic country joining NATO, moving it a step closer to becoming a member in the military alliance, giving Finnish President Sauli Niinistö three months to sign the bill.

March 1 (UPI) -- Finland's Parliament Wednesday voted overwhelmingly in favor of the Nordic country joining NATO, moving it a step closer to becoming a member in the military alliance. The Finnish Parliament voted 184 to 7 to join the alliance, with only a handful of left-leaning members voting against the resolution. Advertisement

The country's lawmakers voted after digesting a report by Finland's Foreign Affairs Committee. The report concluded NATO membership would decrease the military threat to the country of 5.5 million people.

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö still needs to sign-off, which is considered a formality. However, the vote triggers a three-month window for Niinistö to sign, meaning the country may not be able to move forward alongside its Nordic neighbor, Sweden.

In order for Finland to join the 74-year-old military alliance, all 30 existing NATO members would need to vote in favor.

Last month, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the time has come to admit both Finland and Sweden to the alliance.

"My consistent position has been and remains that the time has come to ratify both Finland and Sweden and make them full members of our alliance," Stoltenberg said at the time.

Since declaring their intentions last year in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both countries have since removed restrictions on arms exports and strengthened legislation on terrorism.

Their applications remain under review.

Neither country can join NATO without full membership support.

Last week, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán declared the need for more talks before either country's applications to NATO could be approved.

Throughout the process, Russia has steadfastly opposed the move, arguing it would destabilize the region and necessitate mandatory military retaliation.

Russia and Finland share an 832-mile-long border.

The path for Finland appears to have less obstacles than for neighboring Sweden.

After initially supporting both countries, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will block Sweden's entry, following anti-Muslim protests in Stockholm.

The demonstrations were organized by Danish far-right leader Rasmus Paludan, and reportedly in support of the Kurdistan Workers Party or PKK.

Protestors burned the Koran and hung an effigy of Erdogan near the Turkish Embassy.

Turkey then outlined a set of conditions for Sweden to meet in order to have Turkish support to join NATO. The list includes prohibiting people from participating in the PKK.

Negotiations between Turkey and Finland and Sweden are scheduled to resume March 9.