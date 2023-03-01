Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 1, 2023 / 9:36 AM

Inflation, interest rates see British house prices suffer largest fall since 2012

By Paul Godfrey
1/2
Britain's housing market has been weighed on by 10 interest rate rises by the Bank of England, driving up mortgage rates. That has made it difficult for people to afford prices that rose dramatically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, peaking in August. File photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
Britain's housing market has been weighed on by 10 interest rate rises by the Bank of England, driving up mortgage rates. That has made it difficult for people to afford prices that rose dramatically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, peaking in August. File photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

March 1 (UPI) -- British house prices suffered their biggest fall in more than a decade with higher interest rates and inflation pushing them down by 1.1% in the year to February, the country's second-largest lender said Wednesday.

February also saw the sixth-consecutive monthly fall in house prices -- down 0.5% from January -- meaning prices are now 3.7% below their August peak, according to Nationwide Building Society's February Housing Price Index report.

Advertisement

The fall means the average cost of a home in Britain is now $311,665, down from $310,590 in January amid a cost-of-living crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine and a weakening economy.

The IMF and Bank of England both forecast Britain will go into recession this year. The IMF's GDP forecast is -0.6% while the BoE sees the economy shrinking by 0.7%.

RELATED Britain's inflation rate falls, but remains in double digits

"The recent run of weak house price data began with the financial market turbulence in response to the mini-Budget at the end of September. While financial market conditions normalized some time ago, housing market activity has remained subdued," said Nationwide Chief Economist Robert Gardner.

Advertisement

"This likely reflects the lingering impact on confidence as well as the cumulative impact of the financial pressures that have been weighing on households for some time.

"Indeed, inflation has continued to outpace wage growth and mortgage rates remain significantly higher than the lows recorded in 2021," Gardner said.

RELATED Britain narrowly avoids recession, but faces headwinds in coming year

"Even though consumer sentiment has improved in recent months, it is still languishing at levels prevailing during the depths of the financial crisis."

Gardner said strong economic headwinds meant the market would struggle to regain momentum in the near term with the labor market widely expected to weaken as the economy shrinks in the quarters ahead, while mortgage rates remain well above the lows prevailing in 2021.

With lenders requiring prohibitively high deposits and mortgage payments as a share of take-home pay remaining well over the long-term average, lower prices would be of little help to people seeking to buy their first home, Gardner added.

RELATED Wages of British workers up 6.7% as tight labor market persists

BoE has hiked interest rates 10 times since December 2021 in an effort to tame red-hot inflation running at a near 40-year high of 10.1%.

The 4% Bank Rate has fed through to mortgage interest rates pushing them above 6.5%, their highest level in 15 years.

Advertisement

However, Gardner forecast that the situation would gradually improve if inflation moderated in the coming months as expected, easing pressure on household budgets.

Rising wages together with weak or declining house prices could make houses more affordable, especially if mortgage rates edge lower in the coming months, he said.

The picture painted by Nationwide is the mirror image of the U.S. housing market where prices are still rising, albeit at a slowing rate.

The latest data out yesterday suggest that with a weakening economy and higher interest rates, six-straight months of declines in average price increases are likely to continue.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index showed a 5.8% annual gain in home prices for December, down from the 7.6% increase through the 12-month period ending in November.

Among the cities in a 20-city composite, southern U.S. metropolitan areas saw the largest increases in the nation, with home prices in Miami up 15.9% from December 2021.

But all 20 cities in the composite reported lower prices over the 12-month period ending in December 2022 than during the year to November.

Latest Headlines

BP announces partnership to deploy 100 EV charging points in Europe
World News // 17 minutes ago
BP announces partnership to deploy 100 EV charging points in Europe
March 1 (UPI) -- British energy company BP on Wednesday announced that it teamed up with a vehicle parking group to deploy 100 new fast-charging stations across the European continent and in the United Kingdom.
Korean department store using AI to write ads
World News // 27 minutes ago
Korean department store using AI to write ads
SEOUL, March 1 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hyundai Department Store announced it will use AI technology to write its advertising copy starting this month.
36 killed, 85 injured in Greece train crash
World News // 10 hours ago
36 killed, 85 injured in Greece train crash
March 1 (UPI) -- At least 36 people were killed and another 85 were injured when two trains collided late Tuesday in Greece, officials said, as search-and-rescue operations continued Wednesday morning.
Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared winner of Nigeria's presidential election
World News // 2 hours ago
Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared winner of Nigeria's presidential election
March 1 (UPI) -- Nigerian election officials declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 70, the winner of Saturday's presidential election, keeping the country's ruling All Progressive Congress Party in power.
British health secretary allegedly ignored COVID-19 advice for elderly care homes
World News // 3 hours ago
British health secretary allegedly ignored COVID-19 advice for elderly care homes
March 1 (UPI) -- Britain's former health secretary allegedly rejected critical advice from the country's top medical officer to test elderly people for COVID-19 and keep them segregated prior to admitting them to care homes.
Britain designates three highly protected marine areas
World News // 12 hours ago
Britain designates three highly protected marine areas
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Britain has announced it will provide the highest levels of protection for three marine areas in English waters, as conservationists called the government's scaled-back plan to protect the ocean "disappointing."
Ukrainian drone crashes 60 miles from Moscow, prompting Putin military order
World News // 15 hours ago
Ukrainian drone crashes 60 miles from Moscow, prompting Putin military order
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian military drone shot down by Russian forces Tuesday reportedly was attempting to attack a gas facility deep within Russian territory about 60 miles from Moscow.
Obrador: Tesla coming to Mexico, will bring 'many, many jobs'
World News // 20 hours ago
Obrador: Tesla coming to Mexico, will bring 'many, many jobs'
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Tuesday that Tesla committed to building a new plant in Monterrey, giving the electric car maker its third plant outside of the United States.
U.S.-U.K. energy dialogue focuses on breaking Russia's grip
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S.-U.K. energy dialogue focuses on breaking Russia's grip
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Energy security concerns in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year could be supported by home-grown development of technologies such as wind and nuclear power, the U.S. and British energy secretaries said.
EU narrows antitrust concerns over music streaming on Apple App Store
World News // 22 hours ago
EU narrows antitrust concerns over music streaming on Apple App Store
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The European Commission said Tuesday that Apple violated antitrust laws by restricting rival music companies like Spotify from advertising how users could subscribe to their apps.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jimmy Carter's niece says former president talking with family, eating
Jimmy Carter's niece says former president talking with family, eating
Ukrainian drone crashes 60 miles from Moscow, prompting Putin military order
Ukrainian drone crashes 60 miles from Moscow, prompting Putin military order
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot loses re-election bid, concedes defeat
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot loses re-election bid, concedes defeat
U.S. House lawmakers hear testimony about rising power of Chinese Communist Party
U.S. House lawmakers hear testimony about rising power of Chinese Communist Party
Nissan recalls more than 712,000 vehicles over key ignition issues
Nissan recalls more than 712,000 vehicles over key ignition issues
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement