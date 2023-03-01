Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 1, 2023 / 7:36 AM

British health secretary allegedly ignored COVID-19 advice for elderly care homes

By Paul Godfrey
1/3
Former British Health Minister Matt Hancock (R) has been accused of rejecting the advice of the country's top medical officer who in April 2020 warned that elderly people should only be admitted to care homes if they had tested negative for COVID-19. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Former British Health Minister Matt Hancock (R) has been accused of rejecting the advice of the country's top medical officer who in April 2020 warned that elderly people should only be admitted to care homes if they had tested negative for COVID-19. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Britain's former health secretary allegedly rejected critical advice from the country's top medical officer to test elderly people for COVID-19 and keep them segregated prior to admitting them to care homes, according to leaked text messages published Wednesday.

Then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock's response in April 2020 was to initially mandate testing and isolation for elderly people entering care homes after being discharged from the hospital only, and that he would rather "leave out" any commitment to test everyone, according to the texts reported by The Telegraph.

Advertisement

"I do not think the community commitment adds anything and it muddies the waters," he said in one of the texts.

The official guidance when it was published, said testing would begin with all those being discharged from the hospital and then "move to institute a policy of testing all residents prior to admission to care homes."

Advertisement

Hancock's decision to ignore Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty's advice may have resulted in thousands of additional deaths in care homes where COVID-19 spread like wildfire among elderly residents in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020.

Office for National Statistics figures show that between March 2020 and January 2022, there were 45,632 deaths involving COVID-19 in care homes in England and Wales.

However, Hancock and his supporters, who allege the texts were stolen and doctored, have hit back saying the decision was one over which Hancock had little choice due to the lack of testing kits and lab capacity available at the time in April 2020.

RELATED Alleged COVID-19 scammer returns to U.S. after year on the run

"These stolen messages have been doctored to create a false story that Matt rejected clinical advice on care home testing. This is flat wrong," said a spokesman for Hancock.

"Matt concluded that the testing of people leaving hospital for care homes should be prioritized because of the higher risks of transmission, as it wasn't possible to mandate everyone going into care homes got tested."

However, weeks later Hancock told a Downing Street press conference that he had from the start "thrown a protective ring around" care homes.

RELATED FDA authorizes first at-home test to detect both flu and COVID-19

"Right from the start, it's been clear that this horrible virus affects older people most. So right from the start, we've tried to throw a protective ring around our care homes."

Advertisement

In June 2021 Hancock, testifying before Parliament's Health and Social Care Committee, said the evidence showed that the "strongest route of the virus into care homes, unfortunately, is community transmission."

Hancock qualified his statement with the impossible-to-prove claim that it was testing of staff that was the most important thing for keeping people safe in care homes, rather than testing of residents prior to admission.

ONS figures show COVID-19 was responsible for at least 19,000 of the 25,000 excess deaths of care home residents in England and Wales in 2020 but do not state the origin of their infection.

The latest official figures show there have been 24.4 million cases of COVID-19 in Britain over the past three years with a loss of almost 219,000 lives.

More than 100,000 of Hancock's WhatsApp messages from when he was Health Secretary were leaked to the Daily Telegraph newspaper by a journalist recruited by Hancock to ghostwrite his Pandemic Diaries book which hit bookstore shelves in December.

Hancock served as Health Secretary from 2018 to 2021 when he was forced to resign over an extra-marital affair.

Read More

Savannah Guthrie takes off from 'Today' after positive COVID-19 test

Latest Headlines

36 killed, 85 injured in Greece train crash
World News // 8 hours ago
36 killed, 85 injured in Greece train crash
March 1 (UPI) -- At least 36 people were killed and another 85 were injured when two trains collided late Tuesday in Greece, officials said, as search-and-rescue operations continued Wednesday morning.
Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared winner of Nigeria's presidential election
World News // 1 hour ago
Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared winner of Nigeria's presidential election
March 1 (UPI) -- Nigerian election officials declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 70, the winner of Saturday's presidential election, keeping the country's ruling All Progressive Congress Party in power.
Britain designates three highly protected marine areas
World News // 10 hours ago
Britain designates three highly protected marine areas
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Britain has announced it will provide the highest levels of protection for three marine areas in English waters, as conservationists called the government's scaled-back plan to protect the ocean "disappointing."
Ukrainian drone crashes 60 miles from Moscow, prompting Putin military order
World News // 13 hours ago
Ukrainian drone crashes 60 miles from Moscow, prompting Putin military order
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian military drone shot down by Russian forces Tuesday reportedly was attempting to attack a gas facility deep within Russian territory about 60 miles from Moscow.
Obrador: Tesla coming to Mexico, will bring 'many, many jobs'
World News // 19 hours ago
Obrador: Tesla coming to Mexico, will bring 'many, many jobs'
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Tuesday that Tesla committed to building a new plant in Monterrey, giving the electric car maker its third plant outside of the United States.
U.S.-U.K. energy dialogue focuses on breaking Russia's grip
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S.-U.K. energy dialogue focuses on breaking Russia's grip
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Energy security concerns in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year could be supported by home-grown development of technologies such as wind and nuclear power, the U.S. and British energy secretaries said.
EU narrows antitrust concerns over music streaming on Apple App Store
World News // 20 hours ago
EU narrows antitrust concerns over music streaming on Apple App Store
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The European Commission said Tuesday that Apple violated antitrust laws by restricting rival music companies like Spotify from advertising how users could subscribe to their apps.
Japan's births fall below 800,000 for first time since 1989
World News // 22 hours ago
Japan's births fall below 800,000 for first time since 1989
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Japan's birth rate fell to below 800,000 for the first time since 1899, according to government data released on Tuesday.
BP to invest $2 billion to develop green hydrogen hub in Spain
World News // 22 hours ago
BP to invest $2 billion to develop green hydrogen hub in Spain
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- British energy company said Tuesday it would invest nearly $2 billion to develop a hydrogen hub in the Valencia region of Spain using its Castellon refinery as a foundation.
Britain's Royal Mail issues final stamps to feature Queen Elizabeth II
World News // 23 hours ago
Britain's Royal Mail issues final stamps to feature Queen Elizabeth II
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Britain's Royal Mail issued its final set of stamps on Tuesday featuring its iconic silhouette of Queen Elizabeth II's head, 57 years after the design was first used in 1966.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jimmy Carter's niece says former president talking with family, eating
Jimmy Carter's niece says former president talking with family, eating
Ukrainian drone crashes 60 miles from Moscow, prompting Putin military order
Ukrainian drone crashes 60 miles from Moscow, prompting Putin military order
U.S. House lawmakers hear testimony about rising power of Chinese Communist Party
U.S. House lawmakers hear testimony about rising power of Chinese Communist Party
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot loses re-election bid, concedes defeat
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot loses re-election bid, concedes defeat
Nissan recalls more than 712,000 vehicles over key ignition issues
Nissan recalls more than 712,000 vehicles over key ignition issues
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement