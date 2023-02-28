Trending
World News
Feb. 28, 2023 / 7:07 PM

Ukrainian drone crashes 60 miles from Moscow, prompting Putin military order

By Simon Druker
A Ukrainian-made UJ22 military drone shot down by Russian forces Tuesday was reportedly attempting to attack a gas facility at the time. Photo courtesy of Ukrjet
A Ukrainian-made UJ22 military drone shot down by Russian forces Tuesday was reportedly attempting to attack a gas facility at the time. Photo courtesy of Ukrjet

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian military drone shot down by Russian forces Tuesday reportedly was attempting to attack a gas facility deep within Russian territory about 60 miles from Moscow.

Russian military sources also regrouped along the Ukrainian border following a series of similar drone attacks, the result of a direct order from President Vladimir Putin.

A Russian military official confirmed the downing of the Ukrainian UJ22 drone, which crashed about 60 miles from Moscow, leading to the order to close ranks.

The multi-purpose unmanned UJ22 drone is produced by Ukrainian firm Ukrjet. It has a range of 800 miles, according to the company.

Andrei Vorobyov, Moscow's regional governor, said the drone failed to hit a Gazprom gas distribution facility.

"There are no casualties or destruction on the ground. There are no risks to the safety of local residents," Vorobyov said on Telegram.

Ukraine did not immediately publicly claim responsibility for the attempted attack.

An adviser to Ukraine's Minister of Internal affairs tweeted a photo of the downed drone.

Russian media outlets reported at least one drone did hit its target Tuesday.

Three separate unmanned aerial vehicles flew across Russia's Belgorod region which borders Ukraine, along the upper Donets River.

Officials in the sea port of Tuapse confirmed at least one drone did cause an explosion, but denied that any oil tanks were hit. The port city is located about 300 miles from Ukraine, near the Russian port of Novorossiysk.

Air raid sirens reportedly could be heard in several Russian cities, but the country's Emergency Ministry attributed it to hackers.

Latest Headlines

Obrador: Tesla coming to Mexico, will bring 'many, many jobs'
World News // 5 hours ago
Obrador: Tesla coming to Mexico, will bring 'many, many jobs'
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Tuesday that Tesla committed to building a new plant in Monterrey, giving the electric car maker its third plant outside of the United States.
U.S.-U.K. energy dialogue focuses on breaking Russia's grip
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S.-U.K. energy dialogue focuses on breaking Russia's grip
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Energy security concerns in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year could be supported by home-grown development of technologies such as wind and nuclear power, the U.S. and British energy secretaries said.
EU narrows antitrust concerns over music streaming on Apple App Store
World News // 6 hours ago
EU narrows antitrust concerns over music streaming on Apple App Store
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The European Commission said Tuesday that Apple violated antitrust laws by restricting rival music companies like Spotify from advertising how users could subscribe to their apps.
Japan's births fall below 800,000 for first time since 1989
World News // 8 hours ago
Japan's births fall below 800,000 for first time since 1989
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Japan's birth rate fell to below 800,000 for the first time since 1899, according to government data released on Tuesday.
BP to invest $2 billion to develop green hydrogen hub in Spain
World News // 8 hours ago
BP to invest $2 billion to develop green hydrogen hub in Spain
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- British energy company said Tuesday it would invest nearly $2 billion to develop a hydrogen hub in the Valencia region of Spain using its Castellon refinery as a foundation.
Britain's Royal Mail issues final stamps to feature Queen Elizabeth II
World News // 9 hours ago
Britain's Royal Mail issues final stamps to feature Queen Elizabeth II
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Britain's Royal Mail issued its final set of stamps on Tuesday featuring its iconic silhouette of Queen Elizabeth II's head, 57 years after the design was first used in 1966.
Belarus' Alexander Lukashenko's visit to China raises concerns
World News // 9 hours ago
Belarus' Alexander Lukashenko's visit to China raises concerns
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- China is hosting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russia's military ally, for a state visit on Tuesday, sparking speculation over China's possible increasing involvement in the year-old invasion of Ukraine.
British PM in Northern Ireland to sell new EU trade deal to leaders
World News // 11 hours ago
British PM in Northern Ireland to sell new EU trade deal to leaders
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Hours after signing a historic accord with the European Union on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in Belfast to try to secure the backing of political leaders.
Japan's House approves record spending budget
World News // 12 hours ago
Japan's House approves record spending budget
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Japan's House of Representatives passed a record $840 billion budget that will boost defense and childcare spending with the full support of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday.
Kim Jong Un: North Korea needs 'radical change' to boost food production
World News // 13 hours ago
Kim Jong Un: North Korea needs 'radical change' to boost food production
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for a "radical change in the agricultural production" of his isolated country amid food shortages that outside experts say are worsening, state media reported Tuesday.
