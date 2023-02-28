Ukrainian drone crashes 60 miles from Moscow, prompting Putin military order

A Ukrainian-made UJ22 military drone shot down by Russian forces Tuesday was reportedly attempting to attack a gas facility at the time. Photo courtesy of Ukrjet

A Russian military official confirmed the downing of the Ukrainian UJ22 drone, which crashed about 60 miles from Moscow, leading to the order to close ranks.

The multi-purpose unmanned UJ22 drone is produced by Ukrainian firm Ukrjet. It has a range of 800 miles, according to the company.

Andrei Vorobyov, Moscow's regional governor, said the drone failed to hit a Gazprom gas distribution facility.

"There are no casualties or destruction on the ground. There are no risks to the safety of local residents," Vorobyov said on Telegram.

Ukraine did not immediately publicly claim responsibility for the attempted attack.

An adviser to Ukraine's Minister of Internal affairs tweeted a photo of the downed drone.

Russian media outlets reported at least one drone did hit its target Tuesday.

Three separate unmanned aerial vehicles flew across Russia's Belgorod region which borders Ukraine, along the upper Donets River.

Officials in the sea port of Tuapse confirmed at least one drone did cause an explosion, but denied that any oil tanks were hit. The port city is located about 300 miles from Ukraine, near the Russian port of Novorossiysk.

Air raid sirens reportedly could be heard in several Russian cities, but the country's Emergency Ministry attributed it to hackers.