U.S.-U.K. energy dialogue focuses on breaking Russia's grip

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm chaired a bilateral meeting with her British counterpart to discuss energy security in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. File photo by Justin Lane/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Energy security concerns in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year could be supported by home-grown development of technologies such as wind and nuclear power, the U.S. and British energy secretaries said Tuesday. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm chaired the third session of a U.S.-U.K. strategic energy dialogue in London. A statement issued with British Energy Secretary Grant Shapps said leaders focused on global energy security concerns that came as a result of "Russia's illegal and immoral" invasion of Ukraine last year. Advertisement

"They discussed how technologies, including offshore wind and nuclear, can bolster energy security by providing greater home-grown clean energy resources, which will help to decarbonize power and industry sectors and bring down energy bills," a statement read.

Britain is among the world leaders on offshore wind and the region in general is changing its stance on nuclear energy after shying away from the resource after the meltdown at the Fukushima plant in Japan in 2011.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak left nuclear power out of budget discussions last year, tacitly supporting plans from former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said he wanted to see eight new nuclear facilities built within the next eight years.

Granholm in the past said support for European energy security could come from the United States, which is advancing to become the world leader in exports of liquefied natural gas. Those supplies are largely replacing the market share in Europe that Russia lost to sanctions.

Russia before the war was the main natural gas supplier to the European economy, with former Soviet republics such as Poland almost entirely dependent on Russian imports. Russian energy company Gazprom was accused of holding a monopoly on regional gas supplies, though LNG terminals are coming quickly to the European economy.

While natural gas is viewed as a bridge fuel to a cleaner future, new supplies do little to ease European dependencies. In announcing plans for a hydrogen hub in Spain on Tuesday, officials at British energy company BP said "strategic energy autonomy" could help improve the market situation in Europe.

During their meeting in London, the secretaries "reaffirmed recent determinations to end dependence on Russian oil and petroleum products and commitments to supporting European partners and allies' efforts to reduce their reliance on Russian energy in response to President Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine."