Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 28, 2023 / 1:42 PM

Obrador: Tesla coming to Mexico, will bring 'many, many jobs'

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that Telsa will build a plan in Mexico. File Photo by Hadrian/Shutterstock
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that Telsa will build a plan in Mexico. File Photo by Hadrian/Shutterstock

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Tuesday that Tesla committed to building a new plant in Monterrey, giving the electric car maker its third plant outside of the United States.

Although Tesla has not publicly made an announcement about the development, Obrador said he spoke directly to Tesla's billionaire owner Elon Musk on Friday and Monday about the deal.

Advertisement

"He was very responsive -- understanding our concerns and accepting our proposals," Obrador said in a news conference, translated by CNBC. "[It will bring] many, many jobs."

Obrador said in an effort to address water issues in the area, Tesla agreed to use recycled water at the plant throughout the entire vehicle manufacturing process.

"There is already an understanding, yes they are going to dedicate the investment to Mexico and the plant is going to be established in Monterrey with a series of commitments to face the problem of water scarcity," Obrador said in the press conference.

Monterrey, which is near the U.S.-Mexico border, had long been viewed as a possible expansion location for Tesla. The EV company already has plants in China and Germany.

Advertisement

The announcement is a welcomed distraction for Obrador, who has faced widespread protest in Mexico City over his plan to reduce the size and budget of the National Election Institute, which oversees voting in the country.

RELATED Peru recalls ambassador from Mexico after comments by López Obrador

On Sunday, an estimated 100,000 people crowded a plaza near the presidential plaza to protest his plan. Obrador dismissed the protests, saying they are organized by opposition leaders who did not like the results of the latest elections.

RELATED U.S. targets Sinaloa Cartel 'super lab' suppliers with sanctions

Read More

Treasury sanctions Mexican gun trafficker with cartel ties

Latest Headlines

U.S.-U.K. energy dialogue focuses on breaking Russia's grip
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S.-U.K. energy dialogue focuses on breaking Russia's grip
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Energy security concerns in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year could be supported by home-grown development of technologies such as wind and nuclear power, the U.S. and British energy secretaries said.
EU narrows antitrust concerns over music streaming on Apple App Store
World News // 2 hours ago
EU narrows antitrust concerns over music streaming on Apple App Store
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The European Commission said Tuesday that Apple violated antitrust laws by restricting rival music companies like Spotify from advertising how users could subscribe to their apps.
Japan's births fall below 800,000 for first time since 1989
World News // 4 hours ago
Japan's births fall below 800,000 for first time since 1989
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Japan's birth rate fell to below 800,000 for the first time since 1899, according to government data released on Tuesday.
BP to invest $2 billion to develop green hydrogen hub in Spain
World News // 4 hours ago
BP to invest $2 billion to develop green hydrogen hub in Spain
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- British energy company said Tuesday it would invest nearly $2 billion to develop a hydrogen hub in the Valencia region of Spain using its Castellon refinery as a foundation.
Britain's Royal Mail issues final stamps to feature Queen Elizabeth II
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain's Royal Mail issues final stamps to feature Queen Elizabeth II
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Britain's Royal Mail issued its final set of stamps on Tuesday featuring its iconic silhouette of Queen Elizabeth II's head, 57 years after the design was first used in 1966.
Belarus' Alexander Lukashenko's visit to China raises concerns
World News // 5 hours ago
Belarus' Alexander Lukashenko's visit to China raises concerns
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- China is hosting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russia's military ally, for a state visit on Tuesday, sparking speculation over China's possible increasing involvement in the year-old invasion of Ukraine.
British PM in Northern Ireland to sell new EU trade deal to leaders
World News // 6 hours ago
British PM in Northern Ireland to sell new EU trade deal to leaders
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Hours after signing a historic accord with the European Union on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in Belfast to try to secure the backing of political leaders.
Japan's House approves record spending budget
World News // 7 hours ago
Japan's House approves record spending budget
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Japan's House of Representatives passed a record $840 billion budget that will boost defense and childcare spending with the full support of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday.
Kim Jong Un: North Korea needs 'radical change' to boost food production
World News // 8 hours ago
Kim Jong Un: North Korea needs 'radical change' to boost food production
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for a "radical change in the agricultural production" of his isolated country amid food shortages that outside experts say are worsening, state media reported Tuesday.
Last surviving critically endangered cheetah cub born last year in Iran dies
World News // 9 hours ago
Last surviving critically endangered cheetah cub born last year in Iran dies
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The last surviving Asiatic cheetah of a litter born last year in Iran has died, state-run media reported Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jimmy Carter's niece says former president talking with family, eating
Jimmy Carter's niece says former president talking with family, eating
Kim Jong Un: North Korea needs 'radical change' to boost food production
Kim Jong Un: North Korea needs 'radical change' to boost food production
In surprise visit to Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces transfer of $1.25 billion in aid
In surprise visit to Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces transfer of $1.25 billion in aid
Last surviving critically endangered cheetah cub born last year in Iran dies
Last surviving critically endangered cheetah cub born last year in Iran dies
U.S. Navy among more than 50 nations in massive joint military drill
U.S. Navy among more than 50 nations in massive joint military drill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement