Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 28, 2023 / 10:45 AM

Japan's births fall below 800,000 for first time since 1989

By Matt Bernardini
1/3
Japan's birth rate fell below 800,000 for the first time since 1899, the government said Tuesday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Japan's birth rate fell below 800,000 for the first time since 1899, the government said Tuesday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Births in Japan fell to below 800,000 for the first time since 1899, according to government data released on Tuesday.

The total number of births was just 799,728, falling to a record low for the seventh consecutive year. The number of deaths rose to 1.58 million, Japan's health ministry said.

Advertisement

"We recognize that the falling birthrate is a critical situation," Yoshihiko Isozaki, a deputy chief cabinet secretary, said, in a news briefing. "My understanding is that various factors are intricately intertwined, preventing individuals from realizing their hopes for marriage, child birth and child rearing."

Japan has been grappling with a falling birth rate for years, however, the problem has accelerated from previous estimates. A 2017 government forecast predicted that births would not fall below 800,000 until 2023.

RELATED Japanese win big on Saudi Cup program; Confidence Game enters Kentucky Derby picture

"The drop in births in 2022 is likely to have been impacted by the decline of marriages in 2020 due to the arrival of the pandemic, given how, in many cases, the first child is born two years after getting married," Takumi Fujinami, a senior researcher at the Japan Research Institute, told Kyodo News.

"Women in particular are less willing to have children," Fujinami said. "Along with the economic and employment environment, the issue of the gender gap, which puts a heavy burden on women in areas like child-rearing, should be improved."

Advertisement

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government has allocated $35.2 billion to a new agency dedicated to children and their families.

RELATED Japan says North Korea fired ballistic missile that could cover 'entire' United States

However, the number of marriages did rise for the first time in three years, after previously dropping to their lowest levels since World War II.

RELATED Japan aborts launch of new flagship rocket

Latest Headlines

BP to invest $2 billion to develop green hydrogen hub in Spain
World News // 1 hour ago
BP to invest $2 billion to develop green hydrogen hub in Spain
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- British energy company said Tuesday it would invest nearly $2 billion to develop a hydrogen hub in the Valencia region of Spain using its Castellon refinery as a foundation.
Britain's Royal Mail issues final stamps to feature Queen Elizabeth II
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain's Royal Mail issues final stamps to feature Queen Elizabeth II
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Britain's Royal Mail issued its final set of stamps on Tuesday featuring its iconic silhouette of Queen Elizabeth II's head, 57 years after the design was first used in 1966.
Belarus' Alexander Lukashenko's visit to China raises concerns
World News // 1 hour ago
Belarus' Alexander Lukashenko's visit to China raises concerns
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- China is hosting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russia's military ally, for a state visit on Tuesday, sparking speculation over China's possible increasing involvement in the year-old invasion of Ukraine.
British PM in Northern Ireland to sell new EU trade deal to leaders
World News // 3 hours ago
British PM in Northern Ireland to sell new EU trade deal to leaders
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Hours after signing a historic accord with the European Union on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in Belfast to try to secure the backing of political leaders.
Japan's House approves record spending budget
World News // 4 hours ago
Japan's House approves record spending budget
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Japan's House of Representatives passed a record $840 billion budget that will boost defense and childcare spending with the full support of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday.
Kim Jong Un: North Korea needs 'radical change' to boost food production
World News // 5 hours ago
Kim Jong Un: North Korea needs 'radical change' to boost food production
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for a "radical change in the agricultural production" of his isolated country amid food shortages that outside experts say are worsening, state media reported Tuesday.
Last surviving critically endangered cheetah cub born last year in Iran dies
World News // 6 hours ago
Last surviving critically endangered cheetah cub born last year in Iran dies
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The last surviving Asiatic cheetah of a litter born last year in Iran has died, state-run media reported Tuesday.
West Bank unrest claims life of American citizen after Palestinian gunman opens fire
World News // 15 hours ago
West Bank unrest claims life of American citizen after Palestinian gunman opens fire
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A U.S.-Israel dual citizen is dead after a shooting in the West Bank on Monday.
Israeli brothers killed in West Bank shooting; settlers retaliate
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli brothers killed in West Bank shooting; settlers retaliate
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- An Israel soldier and his younger brother were killed Sunday evening when a man opened fire in the occupied West Bank, sparking Israeli settlers to unleash retaliatory attacks against Palestinians.
Canadian government bans TikTok from all devices
World News // 16 hours ago
Canadian government bans TikTok from all devices
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Canadian government will no longer allow the use of the social media app TikTok on any government owned devices.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In surprise visit to Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces transfer of $1.25 billion in aid
In surprise visit to Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces transfer of $1.25 billion in aid
Kim Jong Un: North Korea needs 'radical change' to boost food production
Kim Jong Un: North Korea needs 'radical change' to boost food production
U.S. Navy among more than 50 nations in massive joint military drill
U.S. Navy among more than 50 nations in massive joint military drill
FBI arrests alleged Capitol rioter 'Sedition Panda' in Florida
FBI arrests alleged Capitol rioter 'Sedition Panda' in Florida
Britain, European Union reach deal on Northern Ireland protocol
Britain, European Union reach deal on Northern Ireland protocol
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement