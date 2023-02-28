Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 28, 2023 / 9:49 AM

Britain's Royal Mail issues final stamps to feature Queen Elizabeth II

By Paul Godfrey
1/3
The silhouette of the Queen's head that has featured on all Royal Mail stamps for almost 60 years has become a universally recognized icon. File photo by UPI/Michael Jacobs
The silhouette of the Queen's head that has featured on all Royal Mail stamps for almost 60 years has become a universally recognized icon. File photo by UPI/Michael Jacobs | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Britain's Royal Mail issued its final set of stamps on Tuesday featuring its iconic silhouette of Queen Elizabeth II's head, 57 years after the design was first used in 1966.

The set of 12 stamps commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Flying Scotsman locomotive, the first train to make the 393-mile journey from London to Edinburgh non-stop as well as being the first train to exceed 100 mph.

Advertisement

The stamps feature the famous train, which plied the London to Edinburgh route until it was retired in 1963, steaming through locations ranging from the Ribblehead Viaduct in the Yorkshire Dales National Park to Berwick-Upon-Tweed in the Scottish borders to London's Victoria Station.

An additional miniature four-stamp set features images of the Flying Scotsman and London and North Eastern Railway poster artwork from the heyday of steam in the 1920s and 1930s.

RELATED President Biden proclaims Baltimore rail tunnel project a 'game changer'

The sets range in price from $4.60 for a Flying Scotsman Prestige First Day Cover with Doncaster Postmark to $135 for a full stamp sheet of 30 Victoria Station and 30 Shildon $2.24 stamps.

"Flying Scotsman is a national treasure of engineering and design that conjures up the golden age of steam travel," said Royal Mail director of external affairs David Gold.

Advertisement

He said the "remarkable locomotive epitomizes the romance of rail travel and is loved" by people all over the world.

RELATED Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest alongside late husband in private burial

"We are honored to mark this landmark milestone with a set of special stamps."

But Royal Mail said that while Tuesday's issuance marks an end to the queen's appearance on commemorative stamps, stocks of regular first and second class stamps showing the queen's head will remain on sale and valid for use until they run out.

All future special stamps will feature a silhouette of King Charles III who succeeded his mother upon her death in September.

RELATED Britain unveils King Charles III's royal insignia, postage stamp

The New King Charles III Definitive Stamp unveiled by Royal Mail earlier this month features a crown-less monarch but, in keeping with tradition, features the king facing to the right.

The new regular issue stamp goes on sale in April.

Royal Mail has used the late queen's head on hundreds of special stamp sets over the years highlighting all manner of subjects and issues including Concorde, Star Trek, endangered species and Sherlock Holmes.

The locomotive which was built in Doncaster for the London and North Eastern Railway in 1923, today has pride of place in the National Railway Museum in York.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Belarus' Alexander Lukashenko's visit to China raises concerns
World News // 23 minutes ago
Belarus' Alexander Lukashenko's visit to China raises concerns
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- China is hosting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russia's military ally, for a state visit on Tuesday, sparking speculation over China's possible increasing involvement in the year-old invasion of Ukraine.
British PM in Northern Ireland to sell new EU trade deal to leaders
World News // 2 hours ago
British PM in Northern Ireland to sell new EU trade deal to leaders
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Hours after signing a historic accord with the European Union on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in Belfast to try to secure the backing of political leaders.
Japan's House approves record spending budget
World News // 3 hours ago
Japan's House approves record spending budget
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Japan's House of Representatives passed a record $840 billion budget that will boost defense and childcare spending with the full support of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday.
Kim Jong Un: North Korea needs 'radical change' to boost food production
World News // 4 hours ago
Kim Jong Un: North Korea needs 'radical change' to boost food production
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for a "radical change in the agricultural production" of his isolated country amid food shortages that outside experts say are worsening, state media reported Tuesday.
Last surviving critically endangered cheetah cub born last year in Iran dies
World News // 5 hours ago
Last surviving critically endangered cheetah cub born last year in Iran dies
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The last surviving Asiatic cheetah of a litter born last year in Iran has died, state-run media reported Tuesday.
West Bank unrest claims life of American citizen after Palestinian gunman opens fire
World News // 14 hours ago
West Bank unrest claims life of American citizen after Palestinian gunman opens fire
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A U.S.-Israel dual citizen is dead after a shooting in the West Bank on Monday.
Israeli brothers killed in West Bank shooting; settlers retaliate
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli brothers killed in West Bank shooting; settlers retaliate
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- An Israel soldier and his younger brother were killed Sunday evening when a man opened fire in the occupied West Bank, sparking Israeli settlers to unleash retaliatory attacks against Palestinians.
Canadian government bans TikTok from all devices
World News // 15 hours ago
Canadian government bans TikTok from all devices
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Canadian government will no longer allow the use of the social media app TikTok on any government owned devices.
U.S. Navy among more than 50 nations in massive joint military drill
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S. Navy among more than 50 nations in massive joint military drill
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- American naval forces are now taking part in a joint military exercise with more than 50 other countries, the U.S. Navy confirmed in a statement Monday.
In surprise visit to Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces transfer of $1.25 billion in aid
World News // 19 hours ago
In surprise visit to Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces transfer of $1.25 billion in aid
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made a surprise visit to Ukraine Monday to solidify the U.S. commitment to financially support Kyiv in its fight against Russian invaders as the second year of the war begins.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In surprise visit to Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces transfer of $1.25 billion in aid
In surprise visit to Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces transfer of $1.25 billion in aid
Britain, European Union reach deal on Northern Ireland protocol
Britain, European Union reach deal on Northern Ireland protocol
U.S. Navy among more than 50 nations in massive joint military drill
U.S. Navy among more than 50 nations in massive joint military drill
FBI arrests alleged Capitol rioter 'Sedition Panda' in Florida
FBI arrests alleged Capitol rioter 'Sedition Panda' in Florida
Late-winter storm brings tornadoes, snow and rain to several U.S. states
Late-winter storm brings tornadoes, snow and rain to several U.S. states
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement