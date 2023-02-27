Trending
Feb. 27, 2023 / 7:53 PM

West Bank unrest claims life of American citizen after Palestinian gunman opens fire near Jericho

By Joe Fisher
Israeli soldiers protect Jewish settlers in the Palestinian town of Hawara on Monday. Tom Nides, U.S. ambassador to Israel, confirmed that a U.S. citizen has been killed during the outbreak of violence that erupted beginning Sunday night. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Israeli soldiers protect Jewish settlers in the Palestinian town of Hawara on Monday. Tom Nides, U.S. ambassador to Israel, confirmed that a U.S. citizen has been killed during the outbreak of violence that erupted beginning Sunday night. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A U.S.-Israel dual citizen is dead after a shooting in the West Bank on Monday.

Tom Nides, U.S. ambassador to Israel, confirms that a U.S. citizen has been killed during the outbreak of violence that erupted beginning Sunday night.

BBC reports an American was killed by a Palestinian gunman who opened fire near the city of Jericho. The shooting comes hours after two Israeli brothers were killed in the West Bank town of Huwara on Sunday evening.

The citizen was reportedly killed in a highway shooting. The Israel Defense Force tweeted that the shooter escaped the area after opening fire on at least two vehicles. They later exchanged fire with police before fleeing again. The IDF set up checkpoints in the area.

RELATED IDF says it struck Hamas sites in response to missile fire from Gaza

Multiple other shooting incidents were reported to the IDF.

Following Sunday night's shooting, Israel deployed a security contingent to the occupied region of West Bank. Meanwhile Israelis burned Palestinian homes throughout Huwara, killing at least one person and injuring more than 100 others, BBC reports.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the violence, including the burning of Palestinian homes, according to The Times of Israel.

"With all the fervor and the passion, there is no place for anarchy, we will not accept anarchy," Netanyahu said.

"We will not accept a reality where people -- set homes on fire, burn cars, intentionally harm innocent people. This is exactly what our enemies want to see: a loss of control and a never-ending cycle of blood, fire, and smoke."

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said there have been more than 300 injuries in the "widescale, indiscriminate violence" by settlers against Palestinians. He said in a press briefing shared on Twitter that the United States expects the Israeli government to ensure full accountability.

"The U.S. is extremely concerned by the continuing violence in Israel and the West Bank," he tweeted. "It is imperative Israel and the Palestinians work together to de-escalate tensions and restore calm. Israelis and Palestinians deserve equally to live in safety and security."

Deadly Israeli raid in West Bank draws criticism from United Nations, Mideast countries

