At least one dead as another 5.2-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged that the government would assist victims of the deadly earthquakes that has impacted the country as one person was killed in a new quake Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Another earthquake struck Turkey on Monday, toppling more buildings and killing at least one person. The 5.2-magnitude quake struck Turkey's eastern Malatya province, as Yunus Sezer, head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD, tweeted that one person was killed and 110 were injured. Advertisement

Sezer added that at least 29 buildings were demolished by the earthquake.

"It was determined that some buildings were destroyed in the quake. Search and rescue teams have been dispatched to the disaster area," AFAD said.

AFAD warned people in the area to avoid entering damaged structures amid risk they could collapse.

The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded at five miles south-southeast of Yesilyurt at a depth of 6.2 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Turkey is still recovering from a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that rocked the country as well as northeastern Syria, where 44,374 have been listed as dead. The new earthquake on Monday could be felt in the provinces of Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, and Sanliurfa as well.

On Feb. 21, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, killing six and injuring 294 people. That quake in the Hatay province was followed about three minutes later by a 5.8-magnitude temblor in the Samandag province.

During a speech in the earthquake-hit city of Adiyaman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted his government has been challenged to respond to some areas because of inclement weather and damaged road but they were doing the best they can at the moment.

"We are aware of everything and rest assured, we will do everything necessary," Erdogan said, as he urged people to not move away from their hometowns.

"For each house that collapsed, we will build a better one and will give it to you. We will build better villages and better stables for your animals. We are determined to build a brighter future. We just ask you to wait for one year."

The president said the government will establish almost 16,000 containers to be used as housing units for displaced people in Adıyaman. He said some 50,000 homes will be built to replace damaged ones as soon as possible.