Feb. 27, 2023 / 7:59 AM

Russia threatens armageddon if West fails to halt arming of Ukraine

By Paul Godfrey
Former Russian President and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev raised the specter again Monday of nuclear catastrophe in a high-stakes bid to deter the West from ramping its arming of Ukraine. File photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI.
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev reiterated Monday his country's threat of nuclear war if the West's supply of arms to Ukraine continues.

The warning in an op-ed piece in the state-run newspaper Izvestiya was the second time in three weeks the key aide to President Vladimir Putin has invoked the nuclear option in an effort to deter the U.S.-led NATO alliance from arming Ukraine.

Medvedev, who was president from 2008 to 2012 and currently serves as the deputy chairman of the powerful Security Council of Russia, dangled the prospect of talks while demanding shipments of arms to Ukraine be halted immediately.

Echoing comments by Putin yesterday Medvedev wrote that any existential threat to Russia would not be decided on the front in Ukraine, but would spiral into an existential threat to human civilization, repeating the refrain "we don't need a world without Russia."

"Of course, the pumping in of weapons can continue and prevent any possibility of reviving negotiations," Medvedev said.

"Our enemies are doing just that, not wanting to understand that their goals obviously lead to a total fiasco. Everyone loses. A collapse. Apocalypse. When the former life will have to be forgotten for centuries, until the rubble ceases to emit radiation."

Last week Putin ramped up nuclear tensions by announcing Russia was suspending its participation in the key 2010 New Start treaty -- its last remaining arms control agreement with the United States -- which limits each side's arsenal of intercontinental nuclear weapons.

Russia has reserved the right to use nuclear weapons unilaterally in the face of "aggression" even if its opponents only employ conventional arms.

At the start of the month, Medvedev said any attempt to re-take Crimea would result in the "flaming" of all of Ukraine with all the forces at Russia's disposal, including nuclear weapons "in accordance with our doctrinal documents, including the Fundamentals of Nuclear Deterrence."

"All Ukraine that remains under the rule of Kyiv will burn," Medvedev warned.

According to clause 19 of the Fundamentals of the State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence, Russia may use nuclear weapons "in the event of aggression against Russia with the use of conventional weapons, when the very existence of the state is threatened."

Earlier Monday, a Russian surveillance plane was damaged in a drone attack in neighboring Belarus mounted by a dissident group opposing the pro-Russian government of Alexander Lukashenko.

Aliksandr Azarov, leader of the anti-government group BYPOL, claimed responsibility for the attack on social media.

The Beriev A-50 early warning aircraft was hit by multiple blasts near the Machulishchy airbase near the capital Minsk.

"These were drones. The participants of the operation are Belarusian", Azarov said.

The attack comes as Lukashenko prepares to travel to Beijing tomorrow at the invitation of President Xi Jinping for a three-day state visit.

Latest Headlines

Protesters in Mexico demonstrate against new election law
World News // 42 minutes ago
Protesters in Mexico demonstrate against new election law
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- More than 100,000 Mexican residents crowded the Zocalo plaza near the presidential palace in Mexico City on Sunday to protest changes to the National Election Institute they charge would weaken the agency.
North Korea calls agriculture meeting amid food crisis
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea calls agriculture meeting amid food crisis
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- North Korea kicked off a meeting of its ruling Workers' Party to lay out plans for the country's agricultural sector, state media reported Monday, amid food shortages that some believe could be the worst in decades.
63 migrants dead off Italian coast
World News // 3 hours ago
63 migrants dead off Italian coast
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The death toll from a wooden boat transporting dozens of migrants that smashed to pieces off the Italian coast over the weekend has risen to 63, authorities said.
Israeli brothers killed in West Bank shooting as settlers rampage
World News // 7 hours ago
Israeli brothers killed in West Bank shooting as settlers rampage
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- An Israel soldier and his younger brother were killed Sunday evening when a man opened fire in the occupied West Bank, sparking Israeli settlers to unleash retaliatory attacks against Palestinians.
Marriage age in England, Wales rises to 18
World News // 9 hours ago
Marriage age in England, Wales rises to 18
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- In an effort to protect children from exploitation, the legal minimum age of marriage in England and Wales has increased to 18, the British government announced Monday.
Ukrainian forces repel Russian offensive near Donetsk as Russian shelling continues
World News // 15 hours ago
Ukrainian forces repel Russian offensive near Donetsk as Russian shelling continues
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Deadly Russian artillery shelling continues in Ukraine Sunday as at least five civilians have been reported dead.
El Salvador transfers 2,000 gang members to mega-prison
World News // 22 hours ago
El Salvador transfers 2,000 gang members to mega-prison
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Officials in El Salvador have transferred 2,000 gang members to a mega-prison for terrorism amid President Nayib Bukele's war on organized crime in the nation.
Dozens killed after ship carrying migrants wrecks off Italy coast
World News // 22 hours ago
Dozens killed after ship carrying migrants wrecks off Italy coast
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Dozens of migrants were killed overnight when a ship carrying migrants wrecked off the coast of Italy, officials said Sunday.
Hong Kong police arrest ex-husband of slain model Abby Choi
World News // 1 day ago
Hong Kong police arrest ex-husband of slain model Abby Choi
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of model and influencer Abby Choi, Hong Kong police said Saturday.
Ukraine installs shock-proof covers for Banksy murals near Kyiv
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine installs shock-proof covers for Banksy murals near Kyiv
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials have installed shock-proof covers over several Banksy murals in Kyiv, the region's military administration announced.
