Britain, European Union reach deal on Northern Ireland protocol

1/4

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is embarked on a major diplomatic push to reach an agreement with the EU to resolve a long-running dispute over post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland that mean goods entering the country from other parts of Britain are subject to EU customs checks. File photo by Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, announced a deal settling a dispute over trading arrangements for Northern Ireland. "Together, we have changed the original protocol, and are today announcing the new Windsor framework," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said at the joint news conference in Windsor, outside London Monday. Advertisement

"Today's agreement delivers smooth flowing trade from within the whole of the United Kingdom, protects Northern Ireland's place in our union, and safeguards sovereignty for the people of Northern Ireland."

The agreement on the Northern Ireland protocol is the culmination of an all-out diplomatic push mounted by Sunak over recent months, and removes a major Brexit stumbling block that has poisoned relations with the EU and left Northern Ireland effectively without government for the past 10 months.

RELATED Northern Ireland unionists warn no deal with EU risks breakup of country

Sunak now needs to hold cabinet meeting before going to parliament to make a House of Commons statement.

Advertisement

Any vote on the deal is unlikely before next week in order to allow lawmakers sufficient time to digest the agreement's legal text.

The talks took place in Windsor, just outside London, where in a sign of the importance of the breakthrough, von der Leyen met with King Charles III. However, that ignited a fresh row over involving the monarchy -- which normally remains neutral -- in politics.

RELATED British PM Sunak launches bid to resolve Northern Ireland trade row with EU

Sammy Wilson, a spokesman for the Democratic Unionist Party, the second largest party in Northern Ireland, criticized the meeting between the monarch and von der Leyen calling it an abuse of the king.

"Not only is the Prime Minister naive if that's what he was planning to do, but this is a cynical use, or abuse of the king.... [it would be] dragging the king into a hugely controversial political issue, not just in Northern Ireland but even within his own party."

The protocol, designed to avoid a hard land border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland which is part of the EU, moves the border with the EU to the middle of the Irish Sea instead -- preventing free movement of goods from other parts of Britain.

Advertisement

The DUP has refused to participate in a power-sharing government with Sinn Fein, the largest party, since May in protest over the protocol which they argue treats Northern Ireland differently than other parts of Britain.

The protocol gives the European Court of Justice the final say in disputes over the protocol, a role the DUP also wants ended along with eurosceptics within the ruling Conservative Party in London.

They are demanding the country be treated in exactly the same way as the rest of the United Kingdom where the laws in Northern Ireland are British laws, not EU laws.

The deal on the table would see a customs check-free "green" lane for goods destined for Northern Ireland and a "red" lane for goods passing through the province en route to the Irish Republic and establish an arbitration panel made up of Northern Ireland and EU judges.

The panel would try to settle disputes in the first instance, avoiding the involvement of the ECJ in most cases.

It remains uncertain if the DUP and so-called Brexiteers in the ruling Conservative Party will support it.

The Irish News reported the DUP was expected to accept the protocol deal.

Advertisement

But leader Jeffrey Donaldson said in a Twitter post, "We'll take our time to consider the detail and measure a deal against our seven tests."

Mark Franciois former chairman of the party's eurosceptic European Research Group said EU law must be "expunged" from Northern Ireland.

Former Northern Ireland Secretary Theresa Villiers, who campaigned for Britain to leave to EU, said it was "crucial parliament has a vote".