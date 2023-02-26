Ukrainian forces repel Russian offensive near Donetsk as Russian shelling continues

Ukrainian soldiers fire an anti-aircraft gun at a position near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo by Sergey Shestak/EPA-EFE

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Deadly Russian artillery shelling continues in Ukraine Sunday as at least five civilians have been reported dead. The Russian bombardment is hitting eastern and western Ukraine, The New York Times reports, while Ukrainian forces continue to hold their ground in Donetsk. Advertisement

The U.K. Ministry of Defense shared images of an apparent Russian convoy believed to be part of the 155th Naval Infantry, which it calls an "elite infantry force" in Russia's military. The images show the armored vehicles destroyed about two miles from Vuhledar, Ukraine. The U.K. said it believes the prestigious brigade has been "downgraded" by an influx of inexperienced soldiers.

"This lack of experience is almost certainly exacerbating Russian officers' tendency to micromanage, which in turn reduces operational agility," the ministry tweeted. "NI has been tasked with some of the toughest tactical missions in the war and has suffered extremely high casualties."

Ukrainian officials also report unsuccessful Russian offensives near settlements such as Yahidne, Bakhmut, Ivanivske and Berkhivka, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted to Facebook. Ukrainian troops shot down three unmanned aerial vehicles and successfully struck a Russian command post, radar station and multiple other "important locations."

Meanwhile Ukrainian officials claim Russia launched 14 missiles and 19 airstrikes over the weekend. At least 22 settlements have been under fire. Ukraine also launched 12 airstrikes on Saturday.

The Ukrainian armed forces said more Russian troops have arrived to construct and reinforced defense stations in Crimea.

Russia's Ministry of Defence said it has destroyed two armored vehicles and two more vehicles and killed 60 Ukrainian troops in offensives near Novoselivske, Masiutovka and Kislovka.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia has taken into consideration the nuclear capabilities of Nato durings its invasion of Ukraine, following Russia's announcement that it will pull out of the New START nuclear reduction treaty with the United States.

"Amid today's conditions, as all leading NATO countries have announced our strategic defeat as their key goal for making our people suffer as they put it, - how cannot we consider their nuclear potential amid this environment?" Putin told a Russian state television station, according to The Guardian.

