Feb. 25, 2023 / 7:07 PM

Ukraine installs shock-proof covers for Banksy murals near Kyiv

By Adam Schrader
Ukrainian officials have installed shock-proof covers over several Banksy murals in Kyiv, the region’s military administration announced. Photo courtesy of Kyiv Regional Military Administration
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials have installed shock-proof covers over several Banksy murals in Kyiv, the region's military administration announced.

Workers installed transparent polycarbonate sheets over the murals on Wednesday to protect them from "vandals and adverse weather conditions" in the region, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration announced in a news release.

Banksy, the infamous British street artist who has remained anonymous for decades, unveiled new work stenciled on the sides of shelling-damaged buildings in Ukraine in November amid Russia's war with the country.

Later that month, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration held a public meeting to discuss how to protect the latest graffiti in the settlements of Bucha, Borodyanka, Irpin and Gorenka near Kyiv.

Police in Ukraine later foiled an attempt to steal one of the works, a depiction of woman wearing a gas mask and holding a fire extinguisher. Eight people were arrested after they were caught trying to cut the image from the wall of the building.

The protective sheeting was installed Wednesday by the company Ajax System, which also installed wireless security systems around the works with "round-the-clock" monitoring.

"From now on, any attempts to steal or damage the drawings will be instantly responded to by a fast security team. The drawings will be under protection until the question of their museumification is finally resolved," the news release reads.

Oleg Torkunov, an official with the military administration, said that the Banksy works now have a "cultural and historical significance for the country."

