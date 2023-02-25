Hong Kong police arrest ex-husband of slain model Abby Choi

Four people in connection with the murder of model and influencer Abby Choi, Hong Kong police said Saturday. Photo courtesy of Abby Choi/ Instagram

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Four people in connection with the death of model and influencer Abby Choi, Hong Kong police said Saturday. Pieces of Choi's dismembered body were found along with a meat slicer, an electric saw and clothing in a rental unit in Lung Mei Village in Tai Po on Friday, police said in a statement. Police have described her death as "murder." Advertisement

Choi, 28, was last seen near Kadoorie Hill in Kowloon City on Tuesday and the first pieces of her body were found the next day, police said in the statement. Her head, torso and hands reportedly remain missing.

The model was not identified by police in the statement but was named in reports by the South China Morning Post and CNN.

RELATED Police make arrest after slaying of Australian tourist in Indonesian bar

Police said in the statement that they initially had arrested two men, aged 31 and 65, in connection with the murder along with a 63-year-old woman.

In another statement, police added that a 28-year-old man was arrested in Lantau North on Saturday.

The 28-year-old suspect was identified by the South China Morning Post as Alex Kwong, Choi's ex-husband, who was arrested around 1 p.m. with $63,698 in cash and luxury watches worth around $509,583 while attempting to flee on a speedboat.

Advertisement

"We believe he was trying to abscond from Hong Kong by sea when he was arrested," Alan Chung, the police superintendent for the Kowloon West region, told the South China Morning Post.

The other suspects arrested were identified as Kwong's brother and parents.

Choi, who had nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram, has modeled for the covers of magazines including L'Officiel Monaco and Vogue China.

She has often shared selfies with fashion designers including Giambattista Valli and Zuhair Murad.

Read More Ariz. rancher accused of fatally shooting migrant ordered to stand trial