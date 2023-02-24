Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 24, 2023 / 2:28 AM

S. Korea, U.S. hold exercise to prepare for North Korean nuclear attack

By Thomas Maresca
The United States and South Korea conducted a tabletop exercise to simulate a response to a North Korean nuclear attack, the allies announced Friday. File Photo by South Korean Defense Ministry/UPI
The United States and South Korea conducted a tabletop exercise to simulate a response to a North Korean nuclear attack, the allies announced Friday. File Photo by South Korean Defense Ministry/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (UPI) -- South Korea and the United States conducted a tabletop exercise in Washington to simulate a response to a North Korean nuclear attack, the militaries of both countries announced Friday.

"Given the DPRK's recent aggressive nuclear policy and advancements in nuclear capabilities, the [tabletop exercise] scenario focused on the possibility of the DPRK's use of nuclear weapons," the allies said in a joint release.

Advertisement

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

The exercise was held at the Pentagon on Wednesday. Defense officials, military officers and diplomats from the two countries "discussed various options to demonstrate the Alliance's strong response capabilities and resolve to respond appropriately to any DPRK nuclear use," the release said.

RELATED North Korea conducts 'nuclear counterattack' missile exercise

North Korea has ramped up its weapons tests over the past week, launching an intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday and a pair of short-range ballistic missiles two days later. On Friday, Pyongyang announced that it fired four strategic cruise missiles in a "lethal nuclear counterattack" drill.

Advertisement

The United States and South Korea have assessed that North Korea has completed preparations to conduct a nuclear test, which would be its first since 2017.

At the tabletop exercise, or TTX, Washington highlighted its official stance that "any nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its Allies and partners is unacceptable and will result in the end of that regime."

RELATED Report: North Korean nuclear tests pose radiation risk to region

The two sides also noted that "improvements in the ROK's advanced conventional capabilities have strengthened deterrence," the release said.

"As such, the delegations discussed how best to leverage ROK non-nuclear capabilities to support nuclear deterrence against DPRK nuclear threats," it added.

The Republic of Korea is the official name of South Korea.

RELATED Russia, China block U.N. response to North Korean missile launches

This week's TTX was the eighth overall and first conducted under the administration of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who has taken a stronger military stance against North Korea than his predecessor, Moon Jae-in.

The exercise was launched in 2011 but was only held twice during the Moon administration, which pursued a diplomatic push to improve inter-Korean relations. Seoul and Washington agreed last year to hold the drills annually.

Following the TTX, the American and South Korean delegations visited U.S. nuclear submarine training facilities at Kings Bay naval base in Georgia. The visit, which was the first of its kind by the allies, was meant to demonstrate the key role that nuclear-powered submarines play in U.S. extended deterrence, the joint release said.

Advertisement

Washington has looked to reassure Seoul of its commitment to extended deterrence -- which includes U.S. conventional, nuclear and missile-defense capabilities -- against threats from the North.

Amid growing concerns over Pyongyang's arsenal, however, some members of Yoon's People Power Party have called for Seoul to acquire its own nuclear weapons.

Public support for homegrown nukes has also been on the rise, with 76% of respondents in a recent survey favoring the idea of South Korea arming itself.

During a visit to Seoul last month, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said there would be more frequent deployments of U.S. strategic assets, such as advanced stealth jets and aircraft carriers, to Korea.

The allies are scheduled to conduct their springtime Freedom Shield in South Korea next month.

Latest Headlines

North Korea conducts 'nuclear counterattack' missile exercise
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea conducts 'nuclear counterattack' missile exercise
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- North Korea test-fired four cruise missiles in a demonstration of its "lethal nuclear counterattack capability," state media reported Friday.
European Commission bans TikTok from its employees' devices
World News // 8 hours ago
European Commission bans TikTok from its employees' devices
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, announced Thursday that TikTok would be banned from employee devices.
Italy's Eni posts decade-high profits, looks to natural gas for future growth
World News // 15 hours ago
Italy's Eni posts decade-high profits, looks to natural gas for future growth
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Italian energy company Eni said Thursday that both its adjusted net profit and its reserve base improved during the fourth quarter, though overall production declined because of unplanned events.
IDF says it struck Hamas sites in response to missile fire from Gaza
World News // 16 hours ago
IDF says it struck Hamas sites in response to missile fire from Gaza
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday that its fighter jets struck multiple Palestinian targets after claiming the militant group Hamas fired several rockets into Israel.
Britain to fast-track asylum claims in effort to clear massive backlog
World News // 16 hours ago
Britain to fast-track asylum claims in effort to clear massive backlog
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- People claiming asylum in Britain will be required to fill out a questionnaire in English instead of being interviewed in person as part of efforts to clear a backlog of as many as 166,000 claimants.
Three men arrested in shooting of off-duty police officer in Northern Ireland
World News // 19 hours ago
Three men arrested in shooting of off-duty police officer in Northern Ireland
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Detectives in Northern Ireland issued an urgent appeal Thursday for witnesses to a suspected terror attack at a crowded sports complex in the town of Omagh that seriously wounded a senior off-duty police officer.
U.N. members work on resolution calling for Russian cease-fire in Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. members work on resolution calling for Russian cease-fire in Ukraine
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The U.N. General Assembly gathered in New York Wednesday for an emergency session to discuss resolutions to the U.N. Charter that would call for a cease-fire in Ukraine and for Russia to leave the country.
Deadly Israeli raid in West Bank draws criticism from United Nations, Mideast countries
World News // 1 day ago
Deadly Israeli raid in West Bank draws criticism from United Nations, Mideast countries
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Ten Palestinians were killed in an Israeli Defense Force raid in the Palestinian city of Nablus, West Bank on Wednesday, drawing condemnation from the United Nations and several Middle Eastern nations.
British commission upholds government decision to strip Shamina Begum of citizenship
World News // 1 day ago
British commission upholds government decision to strip Shamina Begum of citizenship
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A British woman who left the country as a teenager to marry an Islamic State fighter will not regain her citizenship after a court ruled that it was legal for the government to strip her of her status.
Cyclone Freddy kills 4 in Madagascar after crossing Indian Ocean
World News // 1 day ago
Cyclone Freddy kills 4 in Madagascar after crossing Indian Ocean
Cyclone Freddy slammed into Madagascar late Tuesday with intense bands of rain and powerful winds as it moved over land for the first time in its lengthy lifespan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI arrests 'disruptive' passenger from diverted flight in N.C.
FBI arrests 'disruptive' passenger from diverted flight in N.C.
Five killed in Arkansas plane crash were responding to Ohio explosion
Five killed in Arkansas plane crash were responding to Ohio explosion
U.S. targets Sinaloa Cartel 'super lab' suppliers with sanctions
U.S. targets Sinaloa Cartel 'super lab' suppliers with sanctions
Alex Murdaugh takes stand, claims he did not kill wife, son
Alex Murdaugh takes stand, claims he did not kill wife, son
NTSB releases report as Pete Buttigieg arrives in East Palestine to survey toxic train derailment
NTSB releases report as Pete Buttigieg arrives in East Palestine to survey toxic train derailment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement