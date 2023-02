Denmark Denmark Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen speaks Thursday at the 11th emergency session of the United Nations on the war in Ukraine at United Nations headquarters in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | Denmark Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen speaks Thursday at the 11th emergency session of the United Nations on the war in Ukraine at United Nations headquarters in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- United Nation member states Thursday voted overwhelmingly to adopt a draft resolution that calls for a cease-fire in Ukraine. The General Assembly resumed its emergency session in New York on Thursday to hear the final testimonials on the draft resolution and take a vote. With 141 votes in favor, the resolution passed. Advertisement

Seven member states voted against the resolution and 32 abstained.

The assembly erupted into applause following the reading of the vote.

The resolution, titled "Principles of the Charter of the United Nations underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine," affirms the need to quickly establish peace in Ukraine, Russian troop withdrawal from the country, and accountability for alleged war crimes committed in the conflict.

On Wednesday, many of the members spoke wholly in favor of the resolution as it was. On Thursday, however, there were notably more critics, including delegates from Angola and Cuba who said some of the language in the resolution would not further peace talks.

Two amendments were submitted to soften the language in the proposed document, eliminating phrases such as "aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, including the continuous attacks against critical infrastructure across Ukraine."

U.K. Ambassador Barbara Woodward condemned the amendment brought forward by Belarus, which she said were meant to undermine the U.N. Charter and "defend the aggressor."

"The amendments attempt to create a false equivalence in Russia, which this general assembly and the secretary-general have made clear is engaged in a full scale invasion -- and Ukraine, which is exercising its right of self defense against that aggression," she said.

"They have been put forward by a state that has facilitated Russia's invasion, that provided the staging ground for the early attempt to topple Kyiv. That is among a small number of states that have consistently voted against upholding Ukraine's rights under the U.N. Charter," she said.

Both amendments were voted down. The resolution and amendments required a two-thirds affirmative vote by present and voting members to pass.