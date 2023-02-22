Trending
Feb. 22, 2023 / 3:15 PM

U.N., Saudi Arabia, Egypt and more condemn Israel for violent escalation

By Joe Fisher
Tens of thousands of Israelis protest outside the Israeli Knesset, Parliament against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial reform in Jerusalem, on Monday. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI
Tens of thousands of Israelis protest outside the Israeli Knesset, Parliament against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial reform in Jerusalem, on Monday. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Ten Palestinians were killed in an Israeli Defense Force raid in the Palestinian city of Nablus, West Bank on Wednesday, drawing condemnation from the United Nations and several Middle Eastern nations.

The violent raid also left more than 100 people injured, according to the Times of Israel, and comes amid international calls for de-escalation to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestinians.

In New York, the U.N. Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People opened its 2023 session with its sights set on the growing frequency of violent incidents. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said the situation in occupied Palestinian territory is "at its most combustible in years."

"Deadly cycles of violence keep accelerating. Tensions are sky high. And the peace process remains stalled," Guterres said in a statement.

RELATED U.N. Security Council condemns Israel's new West Bank settlement plans

"The situation in Jerusalem/Al-Quds is becoming more fragile amidst provocations and acts of violence in and around the holy sites. It radiates instability across the region and beyond."

Guterres said 2022 was the deadliest year for Palestinians since the U.N. began keeping data on fatalities in 2005.

"The position of the United Nations is clear: The status of Jerusalem cannot be altered by unilateral actions," he added.

RELATED Netanyahu pushes through judicial reform vote in Israel despite protests

"Jerusalem's demographic and historical character must be preserved -- and the status quo at the holy sites must be upheld, in line with the special role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan."

Guterres' condemnation of the continuing violence was echoed by Middle East nations like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar and Jordan. Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry called for international intervention, calling the actions of the IDF a violation of international law, the Times of Israel reports.

Qatar's foreign ministry reportedly called the raid in Nablus a continuation of "systematic crimes against the Palestinian people." Jordan has consistently positioned itself against Israeli activity in Palestinian territory.

RELATED Antony Blinken reinforces 'two-state solution' in call to Israeli PM Netanyahu

That activity has only increased in recent weeks and may be set to accelerate even more if Israel follows through with its plan to establish nine new settlements in West Bank. The U.N. Security Council adopted an official position on the authorization of new settlements, expressing its concern that such unilateral actions will only further escalate conflict in the region.

"I am concerned that developments on the ground are continuing their negative trajectory, gaining in both pace and intensity," said Tor Wennesland, special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process.

