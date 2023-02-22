Hong Kong to make $637 payment to citizens to stimulate economy

1/3

Hong Kong opened its border with mainland China in January for the first time in three years after lifting most COVID-19 restrictions. File Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Hong Kong residents are to receive a $637 payment as part of efforts to boost the local economy, the government said Wednesday. Finance Secretary Paul Chan, who announced the scheme as he delivered his 2023 budget in the Legislative Council, said all permanent residents of the city-state would be eligible for the consumption vouchers, including recent arrivals. Advertisement

The vouchers will be available to be used for any purchase with the first installment of $382 distributed to electronic wallets registered by residents in April.

The remainder will be disbursed towards the middle of the year.

Chan was positive about Hong Kong's economic growth for this year which he said would rebound by between 3.5% and 5.5%, after shrinking by 3.5% in 2022.

The payment is the fourth since 2020 to people in the former British colony where the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted significant losses to the economy which depends heavily on international tourism and trade with China.

The 2020 payment was for $1,275 paid transferred to people's bank accounts.

Following the introduction of electronic consumption vouchers in 2021, authorities have since distributed $637 in 2021 and $1,275 last year via online payment accounts in a bid to stimulate spending at local businesses.

Chan said this year's payment was smaller than last year because it was the most the government finances could afford.

Hong Kong was still in the early stages of recovering from the pandemic and that the economy remained "fragile," said Chan.

He added that he had to weigh "reinforcing" the city's economic revival with the vouchers against the fiscal realities facing Hong Kong.

The higher-than-forecast $17.8 billion budget deficit he expects for 2023 to 2024 meant the government had to "spend appropriately," he added.

The government has previously rejected the idea of cash payments, instead of vouchers, allowing those on low incomes to use the money to pay rent, bills and other expenses.

Earlier this month Hong Kong announced it would give away 500,000 round-trip air tickets to the city as part of a major drive to revive its tourism sector.

The "Hello Hong Kong" campaign came after three years of COVID-19 lockdowns and tight restrictions on mixing and travel that saw international visitor numbers plummet.

The plane tickets are part of a $255 million airline support package announced by the government at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

All travel restrictions have now been lifted but international arrivals must still test negative before setting out on their journey to Hong Kong, according to the Hong Kong Government's coronavirus web portal.