Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 22, 2023 / 10:28 AM

Report: Nearly 1 million applied for asylum in EU throughout 2022

By A.L. Lee
Migrants and refugees walk near by the Greek border with their belongings and pets near Pazarkule border gate in Edirne, Turkey, where thousands have fled Syria in recent years. File photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE
Migrants and refugees walk near by the Greek border with their belongings and pets near Pazarkule border gate in Edirne, Turkey, where thousands have fled Syria in recent years. File photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Nearly 1 million people applied for asylum in European Union nations throughout 2022 -- a sum that was 50% higher than the previous year and which represents the largest number to seek safe haven in the 27-nation bloc since 2016.

An analysis released Wednesday by the European Union Agency for Asylum shows that about 966,000 people applied for sanctuary in EU+ countries last year, mainly due to the removal of public health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The report cited other factors behind the massive emigration shift, including war, persecution, terror and political upheaval in many countries worldwide that have resulted in rampant homelessness and persistent food insecurity.

The overall total of asylum seekers was much higher throughout Europe as about 4 million Ukrainians have also sought residency since the Russian bombardment began nearly one year ago.

The massive numbers seeking safe passage to the EU alone have overwhelmed government resources and put pressure on lawmakers to respond to the growing immigration crisis.

Adding to the situation were a significant number of asylum applications filed by nationals from visa-free countries, whereas the largest number of applicants included 132,000 from Syria and another 129,000 from Afghanistan, according to EUAA.

Advertisement

Turkey was the third largest with 55,000 applicants, followed by Venezuela, which had 51,000, while 43,000 Colombians sought refuge in the EU. Thousands of asylum seekers hailed from numerous other countries, including Bangladesh, Georgia, India, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Moldova, and Yemen.

EU authorities processed more than 630,000 applications in 2022, but far more than that amount were still awaiting a final decision on the pending cases. Fewer than half of applicants have been granted asylum in cases dispatched thus far -- with 147,000 being granted refugee status and another 106,000 who have received "subsidiary protection."

Latest Headlines

Joe Biden tells NATO, Bucharest Nine democracy is at stake in Ukraine war
World News // 3 hours ago
Joe Biden tells NATO, Bucharest Nine democracy is at stake in Ukraine war
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Calling the Eastern European countries that make up Bucharest Nine the "frontline of our collective defense" against Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged the United States' continued support.
Hong Kong to make $637 payment to citizens to stimulate economy
World News // 1 hour ago
Hong Kong to make $637 payment to citizens to stimulate economy
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Hong Kong residents are to receive a $637 payment as part of efforts to boost the local economy the government said Wednesday.
Philippine, Australian officials discuss joint patrols in South China Sea
World News // 2 hours ago
Philippine, Australian officials discuss joint patrols in South China Sea
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- In a move to build up defenses in the South China Sea, the Philippines and Australia said Wednesday they are discussing a plan to organize joint patrols there.
British health secretary enters into talks with nurses to resolve pay dispute
World News // 3 hours ago
British health secretary enters into talks with nurses to resolve pay dispute
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Britain's Health Secretary will sit down for ''intensive'' talks Wednesday with leaders from the country's main nursing union in an effort to settle the first of a wave of industrial disputes across the economy
South Korea's fertility rate plunges again, remains lowest in world
World News // 5 hours ago
South Korea's fertility rate plunges again, remains lowest in world
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (UPI) -- South Korea saw a record low in childbirths in 2022, its statistics agency said Wednesday, as the country faces a shrinking population that threatens to undercut economic growth and strain pensions and welfare programs.
Titanic's historical artifacts to be preserved as NFTs
World News // 12 hours ago
Titanic's historical artifacts to be preserved as NFTs
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- RMS Titanic, Inc., which holds the exclusive rights to recover artifacts from the ill-fated ocean liner, is partnering with NFT and virtual asset management companies to preserve Titanic's assets as immutable NFTs.
Vladimir Putin suspends New START participation in state of nation address
World News // 1 day ago
Vladimir Putin suspends New START participation in state of nation address
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of his nation's participation in the New START nuclear reduction treaty with the United States in his state of the nation address today.
Luxury automaker Bentley to end production of 12-cylinder engines in 2024
World News // 14 hours ago
Luxury automaker Bentley to end production of 12-cylinder engines in 2024
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Bentley is shifting its focus to a carbon-neutral future with the announcement that it will stop manufacturing 12-cylinder engines in April 2024.
Former public security chief of Mexico is convicted of helping El Chapo's drug cartel
World News // 18 hours ago
Former public security chief of Mexico is convicted of helping El Chapo's drug cartel
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A federal court in New York convicted Mexico's former Secretary of Public Security Genaro Garcia Luna of engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise on Tuesday.
Joe Biden in Poland: War in Ukraine was 'never a necessity' for Russia
World News // 23 hours ago
Joe Biden in Poland: War in Ukraine was 'never a necessity' for Russia
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- In a speech in Poland on Tuesday night, U.S. President Joe Biden addressed the people of Russia, saying Moscow's invasion of Ukraine was "never a necessity" but a war of choice by President Vladimir Putin.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Titanic's historical artifacts to be preserved as NFTs
Titanic's historical artifacts to be preserved as NFTs
Scotland reaches tidal energy milestone
Scotland reaches tidal energy milestone
SEC charges, settles with Mormon Church over investment fraud claims
SEC charges, settles with Mormon Church over investment fraud claims
Joe Biden in Poland: War in Ukraine was 'never a necessity' for Russia
Joe Biden in Poland: War in Ukraine was 'never a necessity' for Russia
Buttigieg calls on Congress, operators to act on rail safety
Buttigieg calls on Congress, operators to act on rail safety
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement