Migrants and refugees walk near by the Greek border with their belongings and pets near Pazarkule border gate in Edirne, Turkey, where thousands have fled Syria in recent years. File photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Nearly 1 million people applied for asylum in European Union nations throughout 2022 -- a sum that was 50% higher than the previous year and which represents the largest number to seek safe haven in the 27-nation bloc since 2016. An analysis released Wednesday by the European Union Agency for Asylum shows that about 966,000 people applied for sanctuary in EU+ countries last year, mainly due to the removal of public health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Advertisement

The report cited other factors behind the massive emigration shift, including war, persecution, terror and political upheaval in many countries worldwide that have resulted in rampant homelessness and persistent food insecurity.

The overall total of asylum seekers was much higher throughout Europe as about 4 million Ukrainians have also sought residency since the Russian bombardment began nearly one year ago.

The massive numbers seeking safe passage to the EU alone have overwhelmed government resources and put pressure on lawmakers to respond to the growing immigration crisis.

Adding to the situation were a significant number of asylum applications filed by nationals from visa-free countries, whereas the largest number of applicants included 132,000 from Syria and another 129,000 from Afghanistan, according to EUAA.

Turkey was the third largest with 55,000 applicants, followed by Venezuela, which had 51,000, while 43,000 Colombians sought refuge in the EU. Thousands of asylum seekers hailed from numerous other countries, including Bangladesh, Georgia, India, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Moldova, and Yemen.

EU authorities processed more than 630,000 applications in 2022, but far more than that amount were still awaiting a final decision on the pending cases. Fewer than half of applicants have been granted asylum in cases dispatched thus far -- with 147,000 being granted refugee status and another 106,000 who have received "subsidiary protection."