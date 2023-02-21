Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 21, 2023 / 10:43 PM

Titanic's historical artifacts to be preserved as NFTs

By Sheri Walsh
1/4
RMS Titanic during sea trials on April 2, 1912. RMS Titanic, Inc., which holds the exclusive rights to recover artifacts from the ill-fated ocean liner, is partnering with NFT and virtual asset management companies to preserve Titanic’s assets as immutable NFTs. File Photo courtesy National Archives
RMS Titanic during sea trials on April 2, 1912. RMS Titanic, Inc., which holds the exclusive rights to recover artifacts from the ill-fated ocean liner, is partnering with NFT and virtual asset management companies to preserve Titanic’s assets as immutable NFTs. File Photo courtesy National Archives

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- RMS Titanic, Inc., which holds the exclusive rights to recover artifacts from the ill-fated ocean liner, is partnering with NFT and virtual asset management companies to preserve Titanic's assets as immutable NFTs.

Hong Kong-based Venture Smart Financial Holdings Ltd. is partnering with RMST affiliate Experiential Media Group, which operates Titanic exhibitions throughout the world, to tokenize the property brought up from the ocean floor. The partners say the money raised will fund ongoing research, recovery and preservation efforts.

Advertisement

Artifact Labs, an independent Web3 and NFT company, plans to preserve approximately 5,500 recovered physical artifacts from the Titanic using its NFT standard for historical assets on the blockchain.

NFTs stand for non-fungible tokens, which are unique pieces of digital data stored on a blockchain ledger. NFTs can be a digitized copy of anything and are most often associated with digital artwork.

RELATED Marilyn Monroe featured in NFT project 'Modern Muse'

According to the partners, Titanic NFTs will allow Titanic enthusiasts to digitally interact with RMST's content outside of the physical exhibitions that have drawn more than 30 million people.

Titanic hit an iceberg and sank, killing 1,500 people, while on its maiden voyage in April of 1912. The shipwreck, which was discovered nearly four decades ago at the bottom of the North Atlantic, has captured the imagination of ocean explorers, historians and the public.

Advertisement

Last week, rare video was released by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, which discovered the ship in 1985. The release coincided with the 25th anniversary of the 1997 film Titanic.

RELATED Dive team that found Titanic in 1985 releases rare video footage

"We remain dedicated to sharing the legacy of the Titanic, her passengers and crew, with people around the world," Jessica Sanders, president of RMS Titanic, Inc., said in a statement Tuesday.

"As the salvor-in-possession of the Titanic wreck site, we are determined to ensure that the ship's artifacts are preserved in perpetuity and accessible to future generations," Sanders added. "We believe that moving into the digital space allows us to reach a broader audience."

"The Titanic's artifacts have been highly sought after for over a century because of what they represent. Many people in the international community care deeply about preserving the integrity of the original artifacts," Lawrence Chu, founder and chairman of VSFG, said in a statement. "We believe this partnership with RMST and Artifact Labs can further this purpose by bringing in Web3 and virtual assets solutions."

RELATED James Cameron recreates controversial 'Titanic' scene in Nat Geo special

"The Titanic is one of the most treasured pieces of history in the world," said Gary Liu, founder of Artifact Labs. "This incredible project will forever preserve the ocean liner on the blockchain and further expand its impact and importance to a global audience."

Latest Headlines

Vladimir Putin suspends New START participation in state of nation address
World News // 15 hours ago
Vladimir Putin suspends New START participation in state of nation address
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of his nation's participation in the New START nuclear reduction treaty with the United States in his state of the nation address today.
Luxury automaker Bentley to end production of 12-cylinder engines in 2024
World News // 2 hours ago
Luxury automaker Bentley to end production of 12-cylinder engines in 2024
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Bentley is shifting its focus to a carbon-neutral future with the announcement that it will stop manufacturing 12-cylinder engines in April 2024.
Former public security chief of Mexico is convicted of helping El Chapo's drug cartel
World News // 6 hours ago
Former public security chief of Mexico is convicted of helping El Chapo's drug cartel
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A federal court in New York convicted Mexico's former Secretary of Public Security Genaro Garcia Luna of engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise on Tuesday.
Joe Biden in Poland: War in Ukraine was 'never a necessity' for Russia
World News // 11 hours ago
Joe Biden in Poland: War in Ukraine was 'never a necessity' for Russia
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- In a speech in Poland on Tuesday night, U.S. President Joe Biden addressed the people of Russia, saying Moscow's invasion of Ukraine was "never a necessity" but a war of choice by President Vladimir Putin.
Norway's oil and gas production was lower than expected in January
World News // 9 hours ago
Norway's oil and gas production was lower than expected in January
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Norwegian government on Tuesday said production for January was lower than expected, despite a strong start to 2023 in terms of new oil and natural gas discoveries.
OECD reports economic growth slowed during fourth quarter
World News // 10 hours ago
OECD reports economic growth slowed during fourth quarter
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Pointing to higher inflation, elevated interest rates, and the war in Ukraine in some cases, the OECD on Tuesday said economic growth for member states moderated in the fourth quarter.
Scotland reaches tidal energy milestone
World News // 12 hours ago
Scotland reaches tidal energy milestone
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A tidal energy array off the coast of Scotland is the first facility of its kind to generate 50 gigawatt-hours of electricity over its lifespan, SAE Renewables announced.
British police confirm recently discovered body is missing mom Nicola Bulley
World News // 13 hours ago
British police confirm recently discovered body is missing mom Nicola Bulley
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- British police have confirmed that they have found the body of 45-year-old Nicola Bulley, who has been missing last month.
At least six dead in second wave of Turkey earthquakes
World News // 13 hours ago
At least six dead in second wave of Turkey earthquakes
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Officials in Turkey said Tuesday that at least six people had died after a second pair of powerful earthquakes shook the nation.
British chancellor says he will stay the course despite $6.5B budget surplus
World News // 16 hours ago
British chancellor says he will stay the course despite $6.5B budget surplus
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- British chancellor Jeremy Hunt said Tuesday that he will stick to his debt-busting spending priorities despite government borrowing unexpectedly falling by more than a fifth.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia, China block U.N. response to North Korean missile launches
Russia, China block U.N. response to North Korean missile launches
First-generation iPhone sells for more than $63,000
First-generation iPhone sells for more than $63,000
Vladimir Putin suspends New START participation in state of nation address
Vladimir Putin suspends New START participation in state of nation address
2 Detroit police officers found shot to death inside apartment
2 Detroit police officers found shot to death inside apartment
Report: North Korean nuclear tests pose radiation risk to region
Report: North Korean nuclear tests pose radiation risk to region
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement