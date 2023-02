1/2

At least six people have been killed after another pair of powerful earthquakes struck Turkey, officials said on Tuesday. Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Officials in Turkey said Tuesday that at least six people had died after a second pair of powerful earthquakes shook the nation. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD, confirmed the deaths and said 294 people were injured after the two powerful quakes struck the southern Hatay province on Monday. Advertisement

A 6.4-magnitude quake struck at about 8:04 p.m. local time on Monday in the Defne district of Hatay and was followed about 3 minutes later by a 5.8-magnitude temblor in the Samandag province.

AFAD on Tuesday said at least 90 shocks had been recorded since the initial quake. Officials also said at least 28 buildings collapsed as a result of the temblors.

The latest quakes come after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, followed by a 7.5-magnitude quake on Feb. 6.

Unofficial death tolls in the earlier earthquakes have reached more than 41,000.

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter Tuesday that he was concerned the quakes could cause "further deaths, injuries and trauma."

"WHO teams are supporting health workers in both countries with medical supplies so they can offer immediate care to everyone in need," he said.