Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 21, 2023 / 6:35 AM

Report: North Korean nuclear tests pose radiation risk to the region

By Thomas Maresca
Radiation leaked from North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site, which was partially dismantled in 2018, may have endangered hundreds of thousands of people, a report released Tuesday said. FIle Photo by News 1/EPA-EFE
Radiation leaked from North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site, which was partially dismantled in 2018, may have endangered hundreds of thousands of people, a report released Tuesday said. FIle Photo by News 1/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Nuclear detonations at North Korea's Punggye-ri test site may have exposed hundreds of thousands of local citizens to high levels of radiation and endangered people in neighboring countries with contaminated agricultural products, a new report said Tuesday.

The Transitional Justice Working Group, a Seoul-based human rights organization, mapped the possible range of leakage and dissemination of radioactive materials through groundwater and said it "points to a large area and population at risk."

Advertisement

North Korea has conducted six underground nuclear tests at the Punggye-ri facility since 2006.

The TJWG report said that radioactive materials could have spread in a radius of 25 miles around the site, where more than 1 million people live and rely on groundwater for many of their daily activities.

RELATED Russia, China block U.N. response to North Korean missile launches

"The populations in neighboring countries such as South Korea, China and Japan are also exposed to the radioactive risk from the contaminated agricultural and marine products imported from North Korea," the report said.

Local delicacies such as pine mushrooms have long been smuggled and distributed overseas as an illicit source of funds for the North Korean regime.

The report's authors said that their findings show North Korea's nuclear program is not only a security risk but also poses serious health concerns.

Advertisement

"This report is significant for confirming that North Korea's nuclear tests threaten the right to life and the right to health of not only the North Korean people also of those in South Korea and other neighboring countries," Hubert Younghwan Lee, TJWG executive director, said in a statement.

Pyongyang has maintained that there was no leakage of harmful materials from its previous tests but it has not allowed international inspectors or journalists to verify the claims.

In 2015, South Korean authorities detected nine times the standard level of radioactive cesium isotopes in dried hedgehog mushrooms imported from North Korea disguised as Chinese products.

RELATED North Korea warns of 'unprecedented' response to U.S. military exercises

The South's Ministry of Unification also conducted radiation exposure tests on 40 North Korean defectors from the areas near the Punggye-ri site in 2017 and 2018 and found that nine of them had chromosomal abnormalities.

The ministry concluded that it could not establish a clear link to the site, however, and canceled the testing in 2019 amid a thaw in diplomatic relations with the North.

The TJWG called for South Korea to offer radiation exposure tests to the almost 900 defectors who escaped from cities and counties near the Punggye-ri site since 2006.

"North Korean escapees who display symptoms of radiation exposure must be given accurate information and appropriate medical treatment," TJWG legal analyst Ethan Hee-Seok Shin said.

Advertisement

The rights group also urged China, Japan and South Korea to step up inspections of agricultural and marine products from North Korea.

Officials in Seoul and Washington have assessed that North Korea has completed preparations for another nuclear test at Punggye-ri, which would be its seventh overall and first since 2017.

Read More

North Korea launches two missiles, warns region will become its 'firing range'

Latest Headlines

British chancellor says he will stay the course despite $6.5B budget surplus
World News // 47 minutes ago
British chancellor says he will stay the course despite $6.5B budget surplus
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- British chancellor Jeremy Hunt said Tuesday that he will stick to his debt-busting spending priorities despite government borrowing unexpectedly falling by more than a fifth.
U.S. delegation visits Taiwan as tensions further fray with China
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. delegation visits Taiwan as tensions further fray with China
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A bipartisan U.S. delegation met with President Tsai Ing-wen in Taiwan on Tuesday in an effort to boost cooperation between Washington and Taipei amid deepening tensions with China.
Russia, China block U.N. response to North Korean missile launches
World News // 3 hours ago
Russia, China block U.N. response to North Korean missile launches
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A U.S.-led call for the U.N. Security Council to take action over North Korea's recent spate of missile launches, which included an ICBM test over the weekend, was impeded by Russia and China.
EU, Britain sanction Iran over protest crackdown
World News // 4 hours ago
EU, Britain sanction Iran over protest crackdown
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The European Union and Britain have unleashed sanctions against Iran as its regime of President Ebrahim Raisi continues its brutal crackdown on protesters and threatens the lives of reporters in London.
EU imposes sixth round of sanctions targeting Myanmar junta
World News // 6 hours ago
EU imposes sixth round of sanctions targeting Myanmar junta
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The European Union imposed its sixth round on sanctions targeting the government of Myanmar on Monday, as the junta continues to commit violence against its citizens.
Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv ahead of 1-year Ukraine war anniversary
World News // 1 day ago
Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv ahead of 1-year Ukraine war anniversary
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed Monday that he traveled to Ukraine's capital Kyiv to show solidarity with President Volodymyr Zelensky as the Russian invasion approaches one year.
2 more large earthquakes hit southern Turkey, killing 3
World News // 17 hours ago
2 more large earthquakes hit southern Turkey, killing 3
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Two more large earthquakes struck southern Turkey in the Hatay province near the Syrian border on Monday, just two weeks after two larger earthquakes in the region killed tens of thousands of people.
U.N. Security Council condemns Israel's new West Bank settlement plans
World News // 14 hours ago
U.N. Security Council condemns Israel's new West Bank settlement plans
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The U.N. Security Council voiced its opposition to Israel's authorization of nine new settlements in the West Bank on Monday.
British government introduces new proposals to crack down on domestic abusers
World News // 19 hours ago
British government introduces new proposals to crack down on domestic abusers
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The British government on Monday announced a series of new measures to protect women and girls against domestic abusers -- ranging from new shields against harassment, aggression, physical violence and advanced warning s
Netanyahu pushes through judicial reform vote in Israel despite protests
World News // 20 hours ago
Netanyahu pushes through judicial reform vote in Israel despite protests
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Despite intensified protests against judicial reforms in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the first reading for the law changes will go on as scheduled Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

85-year-old Florida woman killed by alligator while rescuing her dog
85-year-old Florida woman killed by alligator while rescuing her dog
Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv ahead of 1-year Ukraine war anniversary
Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv ahead of 1-year Ukraine war anniversary
Police in California arrest suspect in killing of Bishop David O'Connell
Police in California arrest suspect in killing of Bishop David O'Connell
2 Detroit police officers found shot to death inside apartment
2 Detroit police officers found shot to death inside apartment
2 more large earthquakes hit southern Turkey, killing 3
2 more large earthquakes hit southern Turkey, killing 3
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement