Feb. 21, 2023 / 7:03 AM

British chancellor says he will stay the course despite $6.5B budget surplus

By Paul Godfrey
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said Tuesday that January's large budget surplus will not sway him from his mission to reduce government debt. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said Tuesday that January's large budget surplus will not sway him from his mission to reduce government debt. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- British chancellor Jeremy Hunt said Tuesday that he will stick to his debt-busting spending priorities despite government borrowing unexpectedly falling by more than a fifth.

The latest figures from the country's main statistical agency show that in the financial year to January, the public sector borrowed $141.2 billion which was $8.4 billion more than in the same period last year, but $37 billion less than forecast.

The reduction in borrowing was boosted by a surplus in the government finances for January that was $6 billion larger than expected helped by $26.5 billion in tax receipts from the self-employed, a third more than in January last year and the highest since records began in 1999.

The Office for National Statistics said the surplus would have been even larger had it not been for significant items on the spending side of the ledger including $12 billion in subsidies paid to energy providers and end users as part of a government scheme that caps the price of gas and electricity.

The Office for Budget Responsibility, the public finances watchdog, had forecast the surplus would be just $480 million.

Hunt, however, signaled he would be keeping to his mandate to get the public finances in order and people should not expect tax cuts or other giveaways in his first Spring Budget on March 15.

"We are rightly spending billions now to support households and businesses with the impacts of rising prices -- but with debt at the highest level since the 1960s, it is vital we stick to our plan to reduce debt over the medium-term," the chancellor said.

"Getting debt down will require some tough choices, but it is crucial to reduce the amount spent on debt interest so we can protect our public services," he added.

The ONS said the interest payable on central government debt was $8.1 billion, the highest January figure on record and but substantially below recent highs in December and June 2023.

The sharp jump in interest payments, the highest January figure since monthly records began in April 1997, was mainly due to higher Interest payments on index-linked government bonds that have been impacted by soaring inflation.

Britain's Consumer Price Inflation is currently running at a near 40-year high of 10.1%.

Total government debt at the end of January 2022 was $3.01 trillion or around 98.9% of gross domestic product, the highest debt-to-GDP ratio since the early 1960s.

Last month Hunt set out his plan to restore stability to an economy reeling from hammer blows dealt by the pandemic, the financial crisis and the international energy crisis sparked by war in Ukraine.

He stressed that tackling high inflation was his top priority, taking precedence over tax cuts, and urged people to reject the creeping defeatism in the country.

Hunt, a senior Conservative and former foreign secretary, was appointed in October with the express job of rescuing the country from an economic crisis sparked by outgoing prime minister Liz Truss and her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng.

Truss and Kwarteng's economic plan, centered on huge tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy, saw government borrowing costs rocket and a run on the pound.

