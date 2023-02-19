Advertisement
36 killed as heavy rains batter Brazil's Sao Palo state

By Darryl Coote
1/2
Floods and landslides were reported in southeastern Brazil following heavy rain over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Sao Paulo/Release
Floods and landslides were reported in southeastern Brazil following heavy rain over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Sao Paulo/Release

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Heavy rain-induced floods and landslides in Brazil's southern coastal state of Sao Paulo have killed at least 36 people, officials said late Sunday, with expectations that the death toll could climb.

Thirty-five deaths were reported in Sao Sebastiao along the state's northern coast with one death reported in nearby Ubatuba, the government said in a late Sunday statement.

The deaths were tallied after landslides and flooding were reported in the two municipalities after the region was inundated with mass amounts of rainfall.

Last week, Brazil's National Institute of Meteorology had been warned south, southeast and midwest regions of Brazil to brace for heavy rains and strong winds over the weekend, with some regions to receive more than 200 millimeters of rain in a 24-hour period.

However, areas received upwards of 600mm of rain on Sunday alone, including Bertioga at 633mm, Sao Sebastiao at 627mm, Guaruja at 395mm and Ubatuba at 335 mm, the state said in a separate statement.

The rain has displaced at least 228 people and made another 338 homeless, according to state officials.

Sao Paulo Gov. Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas has issued an 180-day state of calamity for the six heavily hit municipalities of Bertioga, Caraguatatuba, Guaruja, Ilhabela, Sao Sebastiao and Ubatuba.

Freitas also said he had requested support from the Army to conduct rescue operations and to transport the wounded, receiving at least two military aircraft and 104 military police as well as other federal and local resources in response.

Amid the mass tragedy, the governor posted video to his Twitter account documenting the rescue of a woman in labor in Praia de Maresia, calling it a "breath that gives us strength."

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he will visit Sao Paulo on Monday to inspect the region.

"The entire federal government, through @defesacivilbr and the Armed Forces, are available and working to help with whatever is necessary and to join efforts with the government of Sao Paulo and city halls in helping the victims," he said in a statement, that offered his condolences to the families who lost loved ones.

"We are going to bring together all levels of government and, with the solidarity of society, treat the wounded, look for the missing, restore highways, power connections and telecommunications in the region."

