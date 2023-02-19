Advertisement
World News
Feb. 19, 2023 / 10:35 PM

North Korea launches two missiles, warns region will become its 'firing range'

By Thomas Maresca
1/3
North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles on Monday morning, South Korean defense officials said, following an ICBM launch on Saturday. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles on Monday morning, South Korean defense officials said, following an ICBM launch on Saturday. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

SEOUL, Feb. 19 (UPI) -- North Korea launched a pair of short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Monday morning, the South Korean military said, as Kim Jong Un's influential sister warned of turning the Pacific into a "firing range."

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that it detected the launches from the Sukchon area of South Pyongan Province between 7 a.m. and 7:11 a.m. The missiles traveled around 242 miles and 211 miles, respectively, and landed in the sea between Korea and Japan.

Advertisement

The launches "are serious provocations that undermine peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula as well as the international community," the JCS said in a text message to reporters.

"Our military has a solid response posture based on South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation and maintains a firm readiness posture based on its ability to overwhelmingly respond to any provocation by North Korea," the message added.

RELATED Japan says North Korea fired ballistic missile that could cover 'entire' United States

Japan also said it detected the launch, with the prime minister's office issuing an alert that North Korea had fired a "suspected ballistic missile."

The launches come two days after North Korea fired a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile in what it called a "surprise" drill that demonstrated its capacity to carry out a "fatal nuclear counterattack." Japanese officials said the ICBM splashed down into the waters of its exclusive economic zone and had the range to reach the entire United States.

Advertisement

The United States and South Korea responded on Sunday by staging joint air exercises involving U.S. B-1B bombers and F-16 fighter jets alongside the South's F-35 stealth fighters.

RELATED North Korea warns of 'unprecedented' response to U.S. military exercises

In a statement released Monday morning after the launches, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said that the United States' military activity was "getting brisk around the Korean Peninsula" and warned that Pyongyang would respond in kind.

"We are carefully examining the influence [the military activity] would exert on the security of our state, and we are going to make it an established fact ... that we will take corresponding counteraction if it is judged to be any direct or indirect threat," she said in a statement carried by Korean Central News Agency.

"The frequency of using the Pacific as our firing range depends upon the U.S. forces' action character," she said.

RELATED Seoul declares North Korea 'enemy' for first time in six years in defense report

Kim also defended Pyongyang's ICBM technology, including the capacity to deliver a nuclear payload through atmospheric re-entry, which Seoul questioned in a defense policy report last week.

"We have possessed satisfactory technology and capability and now will focus on increasing the quantity of their force," she said, adding that the United States and South Korea "had better rack their brains to take measures to defend themselves, instead of doubting or worrying about other's technology."

Advertisement

Seoul and Washington are scheduled to hold a tabletop military exercise designed to counter North Korean nuclear threats this week, and will conduct their springtime Freedom Shield joint drill next month.

North Korea has long condemned the drills as preparations for an invasion and warned on Friday of "unprecedentedly persistent and strong counteractions" to the upcoming exercises.

Latest Headlines

Russia using decoy surveillance balloons as Ukraine war tactic, British intelligence warns
World News // 7 hours ago
Russia using decoy surveillance balloons as Ukraine war tactic, British intelligence warns
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Russian troops may be using decoy surveillance balloons as a war tactic in Ukraine, the British Defense Ministry warned Sunday.
Winnipeg police investigating machete and bear spray attacks
World News // 7 hours ago
Winnipeg police investigating machete and bear spray attacks
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for two suspects in a string of attacks involving bear spray and a machete that they believe may be connected.
Antony Blinken reinforces 'two-state solution' in call to Israeli PM Netanyahu
World News // 11 hours ago
Antony Blinken reinforces 'two-state solution' in call to Israeli PM Netanyahu
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued the U.S. push for a "two-state solution" between Israelis and Palestinians in a call with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
British police find body while searching for missing mom Nicola Bulley
World News // 12 hours ago
British police find body while searching for missing mom Nicola Bulley
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Police have found a body while searching for a British mother who went missing in the northern English village of St. Michael's last month.
Japan says North Korea fired ballistic missile that could cover 'entire' United States
World News // 1 day ago
Japan says North Korea fired ballistic missile that could cover 'entire' United States
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- North Korea on Saturday fired a likely long-range ballistic missile that is believed to have fallen into the waters off Japan's exclusive economic zone, the Japanese government said.
Kamala Harris accuses Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Kamala Harris accuses Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday accused Russia of committing war crimes during its year-long invasion of Ukraine. 
U.N. 'shocked' after 18 migrants found dead in Bulgaria; arrests made
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. 'shocked' after 18 migrants found dead in Bulgaria; arrests made
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- United Nations officials on Saturday said they were "shocked" after 18 people, believed to be migrants from Afghanistan, were found dead in an abandoned truck in Bulgaria.
Millions to attend as full-fledged Carnival returns to Brazil
World News // 1 day ago
Millions to attend as full-fledged Carnival returns to Brazil
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- An estimated five million people began descending on Rio de Janeiro Saturday as Brazil's Carnival celebration returned at full blast following a two-year hiatus.
Chinese officials visit Taiwan for first time since COVID-19 pandemic
World News // 1 day ago
Chinese officials visit Taiwan for first time since COVID-19 pandemic
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A group of Chinese delegates visited Taiwan on Saturday, marking the first official group from China to visit the country since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Madagascar on alert for direct strike from long-lived Cyclone Freddy
World News // 1 day ago
Madagascar on alert for direct strike from long-lived Cyclone Freddy
The fierce Tropical Cyclone Freddy on Saturday was approaching Madagascar, where experts say life-threatening impacts are likely in the coming days.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

State Department's Washington at Princeton painting confirmed to be work of Charles Peale
State Department's Washington at Princeton painting confirmed to be work of Charles Peale
$42K sculpture by Jeff Koons knocked over, shatters at Miami art show
$42K sculpture by Jeff Koons knocked over, shatters at Miami art show
Auxiliary bishop for Los Angeles diocese shot dead in California
Auxiliary bishop for Los Angeles diocese shot dead in California
British police find body while searching for missing mom Nicola Bulley
British police find body while searching for missing mom Nicola Bulley
Woman dies after falling from Disneyland parking structure
Woman dies after falling from Disneyland parking structure
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement