Feb. 18, 2023 / 11:38 AM

S. Korea, Japan accuse N. Korea of launching long-range ballistic missile

By Patrick Hilsman
This undated file photo released by the Korean Central News Agency shows a North Korean missile launch. File Photo by EPA-EFE/Yonhap
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- North Korea on Saturday fired a likely long-range ballistic missile that is believed to have fallen into the waters off Japan's exclusive economic zone, the Japanese government said.

Japan's minister of defense said the missile was fired from the outskirts of the North Korean capital Pyongyang before landing in the Sea of Japan.

Tokyo condemned the launch, the first of its kind since Jan. 1 when a North Korean ballistic missile landed outside of the Japanese Economic Exclusion Zone.

"The launch this time around is an outrageous act that escalates provocations against the international community," Japanese Prime Minister Kishidi told reporters.

Defense Minster Yasukazu Hamada said he believes the missile could have a range of 8,699 miles, which poses problems for Japan's allies as it means such missiles are capable of reaching the entirety of the continental United States.

The South Korean military also took note of the launch.

The country's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was detected at 5:22 p.m. on Saturday.

"While strengthening its monitoring and vigilance, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States," the military leaders told the Yonhap news agency.

North Korea issued a threat on Friday, saying the United States and South Korea would face an "unprecedentedly and persistent and strong" response if the two nations conduct scheduled joint military exercises.

