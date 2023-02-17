Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 17, 2023 / 11:15 AM

Leaders rally for Ukraine at Munich conference: Russia 'will not prevail'

By Patrick Hilsman
1/3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky opened the Munich Security Conference, saying there was "no alternative" to Ukrainian victory. Photo by Anna Szilagyi/EPA-EFE
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky opened the Munich Security Conference, saying there was "no alternative" to Ukrainian victory. Photo by Anna Szilagyi/EPA-EFE

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- World leaders stressed unity with Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying there is "no alternative to Ukrainian victory."

"We need to hurry up. We need speed -- speed of our agreements, speed of our delivery...speed of decisions to limit Russian potential. There is no alternative," Zelensky said as he opened the gathering via video link.

Advertisement

"Delay has always been and still is a mistake. While we negotiate how to strengthen our defense with modern tanks, the Kremlin is thinking, thinking about ways to strangle Moldova," Zelensky said.

He went on to emphasize Ukrainian battlefield successes.

RELATED Voices: Russian victory in Ukraine depends on trust, goodwill of ordinary soldiers

"Can we deter Russian strikes? Yes. Can we protect our cities from Russian missiles? Definitely. Can we liberate our land? There are 1,891 proofs of this. That is exactly how many cities, towns, villages we managed to liberate from the Russian occupation," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president also called for Ukrainian membership in the European Union, emphasizing existing links between his country and the rest of Europe.

"Most Europeans support membership for Ukraine. We have already gained the status of a candidate country. We are already preparing to start membership negotiations. We are already united with the European economy, logistics and energy," he said.

Advertisement

French President Emmanuel Macron called for increased support for a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

"We absolutely need to intensify our support and our effort to the resistance of the Ukrainian people and its army and help them to launch a counter-offensive, which alone can allow credible negotiations," Macron told the gathering.

"The hour of dialogue hasn't come yet, because Russia chose war. Russia chose to target civilian infrastructure and commit war crimes," Macron said.

RELATED Russia launches 36 missiles at Ukraine, one civilian killed

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for unity against Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion.

"Putin's revisionism will not prevail. On the contrary, Ukraine is more united than ever. The EU stands unified and it stands behind Ukraine's future EU membership. NATO is growing, it is gaining new members and at the same time thousands of young Russians have paid the ultimate price for Putin's war with their lives, and many others have turned their backs on their country.

"The Ukrainians are defending their freedom at such high cost and with remarkably impressive resolve and we are supporting them, as comprehensively and as long as is necessary."

Scholz said Germany has provided more than 12 billion euros to assist Ukraine last year and has taken in more than 1 million refugees, as well as supplying munitions.

Advertisement

The chancellor also addressed historical concerns about German weapons entering a major conflict in Europe.

"I understand if some people here in Germany are concerned and question our decisions. And I want to say to them that it is not our arms supplies which are prolonging the war. The opposite is true ... The sooner President Putin realizes that he cannot achieve his imperialist objective, the greater the chance that the war will end soon with the withdrawal of Russia's occupying forces," Scholz said.

Read More

EU calls for 'serious consideration" on supplying Ukraine with fighter jets

Latest Headlines

TikTok plans two additional data storage centers in Europe
World News // 42 minutes ago
TikTok plans two additional data storage centers in Europe
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- TikTok said Friday it's working to open two new data centers in Europe to expand data storage capacity in addition to one the company announced last year.
Norway and Germany team up for pursuit of offshore wind
World News // 59 minutes ago
Norway and Germany team up for pursuit of offshore wind
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Norwegian energy company Equinor on Friday said it joined Germany's EnBW to develop wind farms off the German coast, part of a growing regional energy shift.
Spain's parliament approves 'menstrual leave' law in major win for women's rights
World News // 1 hour ago
Spain's parliament approves 'menstrual leave' law in major win for women's rights
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Spain has approved a law that will allow women to take paid days off work for "menstrual leave" as part of a larger package of sexual and reproductive protections that passed in the nation's Parliament this week.
British Embassy employee who spied for Russia jailed for 13 years
World News // 3 hours ago
British Embassy employee who spied for Russia jailed for 13 years
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A former security guard at Britain's Embassy in Berlin was sentenced to 13 years in jail Friday after being convicted of spying for Russia.
British PM Sunak launches bid to resolve Northern Ireland trade row with EU
World News // 4 hours ago
British PM Sunak launches bid to resolve Northern Ireland trade row with EU
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in Northern Ireland on Friday for talks with political leaders to resolve an impasse over trading arrangements with the European Union that has left effectively the country without
'Warning strike' forces Lufthansa to cancel hundreds of flights
World News // 4 hours ago
'Warning strike' forces Lufthansa to cancel hundreds of flights
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The Lufthansa Group announced on Friday that all of its flights in Frankfurt and Munich have been canceled because of a strike, leaving more than 1,300 flights grounded.
North Korea warns of 'unprecedented' response to U.S.-S. Korea military exercises
World News // 8 hours ago
North Korea warns of 'unprecedented' response to U.S.-S. Korea military exercises
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (UPI) -- North Korea warned Friday of "unprecedentedly persistent and strong counteractions" to planned joint military drills between the United States and South Korea, which Pyongyang has long condemned as preparations for war.
EU calls for 'serious consideration" on supplying Ukraine with fighter jets
World News // 9 hours ago
EU calls for 'serious consideration" on supplying Ukraine with fighter jets
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- European Union member states are being urged to seriously consider sending modern fighter jets to Ukraine, as the war-torn country continues to call on ally nations to commit to donating the advanced weaponry.
Canadian Navy ships to deploy to Haiti amid surge in gang violence
World News // 11 hours ago
Canadian Navy ships to deploy to Haiti amid surge in gang violence
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Canada will deploy Navy warships to Haiti, Prime Minister Justice Trudeau said Thursday, as he unveiled a slew of measures to aid the Caribbean nation's fight against a worsening security situation due to gang violence.
U.N. urges member nations to support $1B in quake aid for Turkey
World News // 18 hours ago
U.N. urges member nations to support $1B in quake aid for Turkey
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The United Nations called for $1 billion in aid for Turkey on Thursday after this month's devastating earthquakes there and in Syria.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fox News stars texted disbelief of Trump's election fraud claims
Fox News stars texted disbelief of Trump's election fraud claims
Federal Trade Commission charges supplement company, says it manipulated product reviews on Amazon
Federal Trade Commission charges supplement company, says it manipulated product reviews on Amazon
Ex-reality show star Jen Shah to report to prison for defrauding elderly people
Ex-reality show star Jen Shah to report to prison for defrauding elderly people
Georgia grand jury finds no evidence of voter fraud
Georgia grand jury finds no evidence of voter fraud
North Korea warns of 'unprecedented' response to U.S.-S. Korea military exercises
North Korea warns of 'unprecedented' response to U.S.-S. Korea military exercises
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement