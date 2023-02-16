Russia launches 36 missiles at Ukraine, one civilian killed

1/3

Russian unleashed a wave of strikes against Ukraine Thursday, damaging structures and killing a civilian in the town of Pavlohrad. Photo by Serhii Lysak/ Telegram

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russia launched a "massive missile attack" on Ukraine Thursday, firing at least 36 missiles, 16 of which were shot down, according to the Ukrainian military chief Valery Zaluzhnyy. Zaluzhnyy said the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 14 cruise missiles and two guided air-to-surface missiles in the attack that targeted "the critical infrastructure of Ukraine." Advertisement

Ukraine's Energy Ministry, however, said that the electricity generation "remained sufficient to meet the needs of consumers" despite the attacks on infrastructure.

Head of the regional military administration, Serhii Lysak, said on Telegram that Russian strikes killed a civilian in the southern Dnipropetrovsk region.

"Terrible night in Pavlohrad. At 3 a.m. when people were peacefully sleeping in their homes the enemy hit the city with rockets. A 79-year-old woman died. Previously, seven people were injured," Lysak said.

Lysak also shared images of the destruction in his Telegram post.

"Until today's fateful night, an elderly couple lived in this house Pavlohrad. A wonderful couple -- quiet, friendly, non-confrontational. They grew many sorts of grape, They had plans. For children, a garden, and their own little dreams," Lysak said.

On Thursday, two civilians were killed by strikes in the village of Zmiivka in Kherson region, according to local officials.

Russian strikes killed six civilians and wounded 13 others on Wednesday in the eastern Donetsk province, according to the head of the regional military administration, Pablo Kyrylenko.

Also on Wednesday, a number of balloons were spotted in the skies over Kyiv.

"The balloons were launched to detect and exhaust our air defense forces," said Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat.

