China sanctions Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Missiles and Defense

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Chinese government will sanction Lockheed Martin and the Missile and Defense subsidiary of Raytheon by adding them to the government's "unreliable entities" list, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement Thursday.
The Ministry of Commerce said the move was made "in order to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, in accordance with the 'Foreign Trade Law of the People's Republic of China,' 'National Security Law of the People's Republic of China,' and other relevant laws."