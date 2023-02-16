China sanctions Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Missiles and Defense

1/4

An incident involving a Chinese surveillance balloon that overflew the United States before being shot down off the Coast of South Carolina has sparked a diplomatic row between the United States and China. Photo by MC1 Ryan Seelbach/U.S. Navy/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Chinese government will sanction Lockheed Martin and the Missile and Defense subsidiary of Raytheon by adding them to the government's "unreliable entities" list, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement Thursday. The Ministry of Commerce said the move was made "in order to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, in accordance with the 'Foreign Trade Law of the People's Republic of China,' 'National Security Law of the People's Republic of China,' and other relevant laws." Advertisement

The Ministry said it "decided to include Lockheed Martin Corporation and Raytheon Missiles and Defense, involved in arms sales to Taiwan into the list of unreliable entities."

According to the press release the companies "are prohibited from engaging in import and export activities related to China."

The move comes amidst a diplomatic row caused by a Chinese surveillance balloon that overflew the United States before being shot down on Feb. 4 off the coast of South Carolina.

The incident caused U.S. Secretary of State State Antony Blinken to delay a diplomatic visit to China.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Commerce sanctioned five Chinese companies and one research institute, in response to the balloon incident.

Advertisement

The Chinese government maintains the position that the balloon was a civilian device.