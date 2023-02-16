Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 16, 2023 / 1:47 PM

China sanctions Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Missiles and Defense

By Patrick Hilsman
1/4
An incident involving a Chinese surveillance balloon that overflew the United States before being shot down off the Coast of South Carolina has sparked a diplomatic row between the United States and China. Photo by MC1 Ryan Seelbach/U.S. Navy/UPI
An incident involving a Chinese surveillance balloon that overflew the United States before being shot down off the Coast of South Carolina has sparked a diplomatic row between the United States and China. Photo by MC1 Ryan Seelbach/U.S. Navy/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Chinese government will sanction Lockheed Martin and the Missile and Defense subsidiary of Raytheon by adding them to the government's "unreliable entities" list, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement Thursday.

The Ministry of Commerce said the move was made "in order to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, in accordance with the 'Foreign Trade Law of the People's Republic of China,' 'National Security Law of the People's Republic of China,' and other relevant laws."

Advertisement

The Ministry said it "decided to include Lockheed Martin Corporation and Raytheon Missiles and Defense, involved in arms sales to Taiwan into the list of unreliable entities."

According to the press release the companies "are prohibited from engaging in import and export activities related to China."

The move comes amidst a diplomatic row caused by a Chinese surveillance balloon that overflew the United States before being shot down on Feb. 4 off the coast of South Carolina.

The incident caused U.S. Secretary of State State Antony Blinken to delay a diplomatic visit to China.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Commerce sanctioned five Chinese companies and one research institute, in response to the balloon incident.

Advertisement

The Chinese government maintains the position that the balloon was a civilian device.

Read More

Not-so-beautiful balloons: U.S. needs quick answers on China spy program U.S. denies sending balloons to China, forms interagency group to study flying objects Pentagon says recovery efforts underway to find high-altitude object shot down over Alaska U.S. House condemns China over balloon incident while Senate grills U.S. officials

Latest Headlines

Shell sees supply-side squeeze for liquified natural gas
World News // 1 hour ago
Shell sees supply-side squeeze for liquified natural gas
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The market for liquefied natural gas is expected to tighten over the coming years as the European pursuit of non-Russian supplies competes with the demand pull from other economies, Shell said Thursday.
Russia launches 36 missiles at Ukraine, one civilian killed
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia launches 36 missiles at Ukraine, one civilian killed
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russia launched a "massive missile attack" on Ukraine Thursday, firing at least 36 missiles, according to the Ukrainian military chief Valery Zaluzhnyy.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to travel to White House in March
World News // 4 hours ago
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to travel to White House in March
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The White House announced Thursday that German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz will visit the White House on March 3, coming shortly after the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
New Zealanders told to expect death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle to rise
World News // 4 hours ago
New Zealanders told to expect death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle to rise
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- New Zealand was counting the cost of a powerful cyclone that swept across the north of the country earlier this week after a second firefighter died of his injuries in hospital bringing the death toll to six.
Hong Kong population drops due to 'net outflow' and deaths surpassing births
World News // 5 hours ago
Hong Kong population drops due to 'net outflow' and deaths surpassing births
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's population is declining. It dropped by 68,300 people between the end of 2021 and the end of 2022.
NATO chief: 'Time has come' for Sweden, Finland to join despite Turkey concerns
World News // 5 hours ago
NATO chief: 'Time has come' for Sweden, Finland to join despite Turkey concerns
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday he still wants to admit Finland and Sweden as new alliance members over continued objections from Turkey.
Centrica profits triple to $4 billion, powered by soaring energy prices
World News // 6 hours ago
Centrica profits triple to $4 billion, powered by soaring energy prices
LONDON, Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Britain's Centrica, the parent company of British Gas, reported a record profit of $4 billion on Thursday, sparking widespread anger because the bulk of it came from unearned windfall gains from soaring energy prices.
Seoul declares North Korea 'enemy' for first time in six years in defense report
World News // 9 hours ago
Seoul declares North Korea 'enemy' for first time in six years in defense report
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (UPI) -- South Korea labeled North Korea's regime and military an "enemy" for the first time in six years in a new policy report released by its Defense Ministry on Thursday, warning of Pyongyang's growing nuclear threat.
NATO countries pledge $624M for Ukraine defense; U.N. requests $5.6B for refugees
World News // 1 day ago
NATO countries pledge $624M for Ukraine defense; U.N. requests $5.6B for refugees
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- NATO countries announced more than $624 million to support Ukraine's effort to defend against the Russian invasion Wednesday, while the United Nations called for $5.6 billion in aid packages for refugees.
Russia sentences journalist to 6 years in prison for post on Mariupol theater bombing
World News // 1 day ago
Russia sentences journalist to 6 years in prison for post on Mariupol theater bombing
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A social media post by Russian journalist Maria Ponomarenko about the Russian bombing of the Mariupol theater in Ukraine got her a six year prison sentence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets
SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets
NATO chief: 'Time has come' for Sweden, Finland to join despite Turkey concerns
NATO chief: 'Time has come' for Sweden, Finland to join despite Turkey concerns
Dive team that found Titanic in 1985 releases rare video footage
Dive team that found Titanic in 1985 releases rare video footage
Emergency Rental Assistance program makes nearly 10 million payments
Emergency Rental Assistance program makes nearly 10 million payments
Mike Pence calls Justice Department subpoena 'unconstitutional,' says he will fight it
Mike Pence calls Justice Department subpoena 'unconstitutional,' says he will fight it
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement