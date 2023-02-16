NATO chief: 'Time has come' for Sweden, Finland to join despite Turkey concerns

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) attend a press conference after their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, on Thursday. Photo by Necati Savas/EPA-EFE

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday he still wants to admit Finland and Sweden as new alliance members together despite continued objections from Turkey about Sweden. Stoltenberg's comments came during a joint news conference in Turkey's capital of Ankara with Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. Advertisement

"My consistent position has been and remains that the time has come to ratify both Finland and Sweden and make them full members of our alliance," Stoltenberg said in the news conference. "They have both made big steps since we signed the joint memorandum between Finland and Sweden and Turkey in July at the NATO Summit in Madrid last year."

He said the countries have removed any restrictions on arms exports and have strengthened their legislation on terrorism.

"I fully recognize that Turkey has legitimate security concerns," Stoltenberg said. "No other NATO ally has suffered more terrorist attacks than Turkey. And that's the reason why terrorism was an important part of the trilateral memorandum agreed upon in July.

"I also believe that to have Finland and Sweden inside the alliance will actually strengthen our capabilities to fight international terrorism."

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had previously agreed to grant Sweden's entry into the alliance but vowed to block its approval after anti-Muslim protests in Stockholm where the Quran was burned and the hanging of an effigy of Erdogan near the Turkish embassy.

The demonstration, organized by Danish far-right leader Rasmus Paludan, was reportedly in support of the Kurdistan Workers Party, of PKK. The party is considered a terrorist organization in Turkey and much of the Western world.

"I know that the burning of the Quran in Stockholm has created strong reactions in Turkey," Stoltenberg acknowledged during the news conference. "I understand and I share the pain because I personally regard the burning of the holy book as a disgraceful act.

"I welcome also that the Swedish government and the Swedish prime minister have clearly condemned this disgraceful act. Not all acts which are disgraceful or immoral or provocative are illegal. But it is important to have a strong position and that's what we have seen clearly from the Swedish government."

He also said in the end, it is Turkey's decision along with its decision to support Sweden's addition to NATO.