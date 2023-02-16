Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 16, 2023 / 8:50 AM

NATO chief: 'Time has come' for Sweden, Finland to join despite Turkey concerns

By Clyde Hughes
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) attend a press conference after their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, on Thursday. Photo by Necati Savas/EPA-EFE
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) attend a press conference after their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, on Thursday. Photo by Necati Savas/EPA-EFE

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday he still wants to admit Finland and Sweden as new alliance members together despite continued objections from Turkey about Sweden.

Stoltenberg's comments came during a joint news conference in Turkey's capital of Ankara with Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Advertisement

"My consistent position has been and remains that the time has come to ratify both Finland and Sweden and make them full members of our alliance," Stoltenberg said in the news conference. "They have both made big steps since we signed the joint memorandum between Finland and Sweden and Turkey in July at the NATO Summit in Madrid last year."

He said the countries have removed any restrictions on arms exports and have strengthened their legislation on terrorism.

RELATED 8,000 rescued from quake rubble, Turkey's Recep Erdogan says, as death toll hits 41,000

"I fully recognize that Turkey has legitimate security concerns," Stoltenberg said. "No other NATO ally has suffered more terrorist attacks than Turkey. And that's the reason why terrorism was an important part of the trilateral memorandum agreed upon in July.

"I also believe that to have Finland and Sweden inside the alliance will actually strengthen our capabilities to fight international terrorism."

Advertisement

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had previously agreed to grant Sweden's entry into the alliance but vowed to block its approval after anti-Muslim protests in Stockholm where the Quran was burned and the hanging of an effigy of Erdogan near the Turkish embassy.

RELATED U.S. 'deeply troubled' by Israel's authorization of West Bank settlements

The demonstration, organized by Danish far-right leader Rasmus Paludan, was reportedly in support of the Kurdistan Workers Party, of PKK. The party is considered a terrorist organization in Turkey and much of the Western world.

"I know that the burning of the Quran in Stockholm has created strong reactions in Turkey," Stoltenberg acknowledged during the news conference. "I understand and I share the pain because I personally regard the burning of the holy book as a disgraceful act.

"I welcome also that the Swedish government and the Swedish prime minister have clearly condemned this disgraceful act. Not all acts which are disgraceful or immoral or provocative are illegal. But it is important to have a strong position and that's what we have seen clearly from the Swedish government."

RELATED Turkey arrests contractors as earthquake death toll rises above 37,000

He also said in the end, it is Turkey's decision along with its decision to support Sweden's addition to NATO.

Latest Headlines

Centrica profits triple to $4 billion, powered by soaring energy prices
World News // 35 minutes ago
Centrica profits triple to $4 billion, powered by soaring energy prices
LONDON, Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Britain's Centrica, the parent company of British Gas, reported a record profit of $4 billion on Thursday, sparking widespread anger because the bulk of it came from unearned windfall gains from soaring energy prices.
Seoul declares North Korea 'enemy' for first time in six years in defense report
World News // 3 hours ago
Seoul declares North Korea 'enemy' for first time in six years in defense report
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (UPI) -- South Korea labeled North Korea's regime and military an "enemy" for the first time in six years in a new policy report released by its Defense Ministry on Thursday, warning of Pyongyang's growing nuclear threat.
NATO countries pledge $624M for Ukraine defense; U.N. requests $5.6B for refugees
World News // 20 hours ago
NATO countries pledge $624M for Ukraine defense; U.N. requests $5.6B for refugees
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- NATO countries announced more than $624 million to support Ukraine's effort to defend against the Russian invasion Wednesday, while the United Nations called for $5.6 billion in aid packages for refugees.
Russia sentences journalist to 6 years in prison for post on Mariupol theater bombing
World News // 20 hours ago
Russia sentences journalist to 6 years in prison for post on Mariupol theater bombing
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A social media post by Russian journalist Maria Ponomarenko about the Russian bombing of the Mariupol theater in Ukraine got her a six year prison sentence.
U.S. forces shoot down Iranian drone in Syria
World News // 21 hours ago
U.S. forces shoot down Iranian drone in Syria
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. forces in northeast Syria shot down an Iranian drone that was conducting reconnaissance near a patrol base, U.S. Central Command announced.
BP creates wind energy joint venture in South Korea
World News // 21 hours ago
BP creates wind energy joint venture in South Korea
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- British energy company BP said Wednesday it has established a joint venture to develop offshore wind in South Korea with a partner already boasting a sizeable footprint for renewable energy.
Human Rights Watch calls for British, U.S. reparations for displaced Chagossian people
World News // 21 hours ago
Human Rights Watch calls for British, U.S. reparations for displaced Chagossian people
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A Human Rights Watch report Wednesday called for Britain and the United States to pay full reparations for forcing Chagossians from their indigenous homes in the Chagos Archipelago from 1965-1973.
Boy rescued from flooded Thai cave in 2018 dies in Britain
World News // 21 hours ago
Boy rescued from flooded Thai cave in 2018 dies in Britain
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- One of the 12 boys saved in the dramatic Thai cave rescue in 2018 died Sunday of unknown causes in Britain, officials said on Wednesday.
EU announces plan for $11 billion in new sanctions against Russia for war in Ukraine
World News // 22 hours ago
EU announces plan for $11 billion in new sanctions against Russia for war in Ukraine
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The European Union appears set to impose a 10th round of economic sanctions on Russia in the latest effort to punish Moscow for the continuing war in Ukraine, which marks its one-year anniversary on Feb. 24
Severed communication line grounds Lufthansa flights
World News // 22 hours ago
Severed communication line grounds Lufthansa flights
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A telecommunication line cut during construction on Wednesday grounded more than 100 flights from Germany's largest airline Lufthansa leading to widespread cancellations and delays at Frankfort International Airport.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets
SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets
President Biden touts jobs as he challenges GOP budget in Maryland speech
President Biden touts jobs as he challenges GOP budget in Maryland speech
U.S. forces shoot down Iranian drone in Syria
U.S. forces shoot down Iranian drone in Syria
NATO countries pledge $624M for Ukraine defense; U.N. requests $5.6B for refugees
NATO countries pledge $624M for Ukraine defense; U.N. requests $5.6B for refugees
Emergency Rental Assistance program makes nearly 10 million payments
Emergency Rental Assistance program makes nearly 10 million payments
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement