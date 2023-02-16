Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 16, 2023 / 9:51 AM

New Zealanders told to expect death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle to rise

By Paul Godfrey
1/3
Emergency workers rescue stranded residents from a partially submerged building as New Zealand grapples with the aftermath of a powerful cyclone that left a trail of death and destruction across its north island this week. Photo courtesy of New Zealand Police
Emergency workers rescue stranded residents from a partially submerged building as New Zealand grapples with the aftermath of a powerful cyclone that left a trail of death and destruction across its north island this week. Photo courtesy of New Zealand Police

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A second firefighter in New Zealand died from injuries related to Cyclone Gabrielle bringing the death toll in the storm to six with officials warning it could continue to rise.

The firefighters -- identified as Craig Stevens and Dave van Zwanenberg -- were both caught in a landslip in the coastal community of Muriwai, west of Auckland on Monday as Cyclone Gabrielle made landfall on North Island packing 100 mph winds and torrential rainfall.

Advertisement

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said its emergency urban search and rescue team had retrieved the body of the first firefighter from the landslide yesterday.

"We are still coming to terms with the news that Craig, our second firefighter caught in the Muriwai landslide, has died in hospital," Chief Executive Kerry Gregory said.

Police confirmed four more people were dead following the storm. Most recently, the body of a man in his 60s was recovered from flood waters in Gisborne.

Police also classed 3,544 people as "uncontactable" and warned some areas, including Hawke's Bay and Tairawhiti, still faced "significant and potentially life-threatening challenges."

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said officials believed some of the reports of uncontactable individuals could include multiple reports for the same person.

Advertisement

"We believe the majority of those considered uncontactable simply cannot make contact with loved ones, so police are prioritizing those who are in isolated areas," he said.

As the clean-up gets underway and the scale of the destruction becomes apparent, Hipkins told New Zealanders to brace themselves for the death toll to rise.

People in the east-coast city of Napier, where power may not be restored for up to two weeks, spent hours queuing at gas stations, ATMs and to buy gas.

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty announced an initial contribution of $1.25 million to disaster relief funds to support affected communities on the east coast of the North Island, in addition to $7.3 million emergency funding announced Monday.

"Cyclone Gabrielle has caused widespread damage across the East Coast and this contribution will make sure financial support can be given to affected communities as quickly as possible," McAnulty said.

McAulty added it was "too early to know the full cost of the damage" but the government would make an initial contribution of $628,000 to each of the Tairawhiti and Hawke's Bay disaster relief funds.

"I'm anticipating more requests for support as the need across affected regions becomes clearer. We're meeting requests as they come through," he said.

Advertisement

A seven-day National State Emergency declared on Tuesday for only the third time in New Zealand's history remains in force.

As New Zealanders were starting to recover from one the most devastating weeks in living memory, they also had to contend with being struck by a strong earthquake on Wednesday night.

No injuries or damage were reported but tens of thousands of people on both the main islands reported having felt the natural phenomenon.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the tremor occurred in the Cook Strait off the coast of the capital, Wellington, at a depth of 46 miles.

Latest Headlines

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to travel to White House in March
World News // 1 minute ago
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to travel to White House in March
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The White House announced Thursday that German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz will visit the White House on March 3, coming shortly after the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Hong Kong population drops due to 'net outflow' and deaths surpassing births
World News // 1 hour ago
Hong Kong population drops due to 'net outflow' and deaths surpassing births
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's population is declining. It dropped by 68,300 people between the end of 2021 and the end of 2022.
NATO chief: 'Time has come' for Sweden, Finland to join despite Turkey concerns
World News // 1 hour ago
NATO chief: 'Time has come' for Sweden, Finland to join despite Turkey concerns
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday he still wants to admit Finland and Sweden as new alliance members over continued objections from Turkey.
Centrica profits triple to $4 billion, powered by soaring energy prices
World News // 2 hours ago
Centrica profits triple to $4 billion, powered by soaring energy prices
LONDON, Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Britain's Centrica, the parent company of British Gas, reported a record profit of $4 billion on Thursday, sparking widespread anger because the bulk of it came from unearned windfall gains from soaring energy prices.
Seoul declares North Korea 'enemy' for first time in six years in defense report
World News // 4 hours ago
Seoul declares North Korea 'enemy' for first time in six years in defense report
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (UPI) -- South Korea labeled North Korea's regime and military an "enemy" for the first time in six years in a new policy report released by its Defense Ministry on Thursday, warning of Pyongyang's growing nuclear threat.
NATO countries pledge $624M for Ukraine defense; U.N. requests $5.6B for refugees
World News // 21 hours ago
NATO countries pledge $624M for Ukraine defense; U.N. requests $5.6B for refugees
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- NATO countries announced more than $624 million to support Ukraine's effort to defend against the Russian invasion Wednesday, while the United Nations called for $5.6 billion in aid packages for refugees.
Russia sentences journalist to 6 years in prison for post on Mariupol theater bombing
World News // 22 hours ago
Russia sentences journalist to 6 years in prison for post on Mariupol theater bombing
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A social media post by Russian journalist Maria Ponomarenko about the Russian bombing of the Mariupol theater in Ukraine got her a six year prison sentence.
U.S. forces shoot down Iranian drone in Syria
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S. forces shoot down Iranian drone in Syria
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. forces in northeast Syria shot down an Iranian drone that was conducting reconnaissance near a patrol base, U.S. Central Command announced.
BP creates wind energy joint venture in South Korea
World News // 22 hours ago
BP creates wind energy joint venture in South Korea
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- British energy company BP said Wednesday it has established a joint venture to develop offshore wind in South Korea with a partner already boasting a sizeable footprint for renewable energy.
Human Rights Watch calls for British, U.S. reparations for displaced Chagossian people
World News // 23 hours ago
Human Rights Watch calls for British, U.S. reparations for displaced Chagossian people
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A Human Rights Watch report Wednesday called for Britain and the United States to pay full reparations for forcing Chagossians from their indigenous homes in the Chagos Archipelago from 1965-1973.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets
SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets
President Biden touts jobs as he challenges GOP budget in Maryland speech
President Biden touts jobs as he challenges GOP budget in Maryland speech
NATO countries pledge $624M for Ukraine defense; U.N. requests $5.6B for refugees
NATO countries pledge $624M for Ukraine defense; U.N. requests $5.6B for refugees
U.S. forces shoot down Iranian drone in Syria
U.S. forces shoot down Iranian drone in Syria
Emergency Rental Assistance program makes nearly 10 million payments
Emergency Rental Assistance program makes nearly 10 million payments
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement