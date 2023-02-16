Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 16, 2023 / 9:18 AM

Hong Kong population drops due to 'net outflow' and deaths surpassing births

By Doug Cunningham
Hong Kong's population dropped by 68,300 people since the end of 2021. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu is using a variety of policy initiatives in an effort to reverse the population decline, which has shrunk the city's workforce. Photo by Lam Yik/EPA-EFE/ POOL
Hong Kong's population dropped by 68,300 people since the end of 2021. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu is using a variety of policy initiatives in an effort to reverse the population decline, which has shrunk the city's workforce. Photo by Lam Yik/EPA-EFE/ POOL

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's population is declining. It dropped by 68,300 people between the end of 2021 and the end of 2022.

Hong Kong's Census and Statistics Department said Thursday that the city's population was 7,333,200 at the end of 2022. That compares with 7,401,500 at the end of 2021.

Advertisement

Fewer people are living in Hong Kong due to a natural decrease from deaths surpassing births, accounting for 29,500 people. There was also a "net outflow" of 38,800 people who decided to leave the city, according to Hong Kong's government.

The city's fertility rate is "persistently among the lowest in Asian economies," Hong Kong's Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.

RELATED Hong Kong to hand out 500,000 air tickets to tempt visitors back

Births dropped significantly in Hong Kong from 52,900 in 2019 to 32,500 in 2022. Deaths, meanwhile, edged up from 49,000 to 62,100 "under the fifth wave of the epidemic in 2022 and in tandem with aging trend of the population."

"Amidst the continued impact of COVID-19, cross-boundary travel has been interrupted. It is observed that the inflow of people into Hong Kong has remained at a low level for most of the time in 2022 before seeing a slight rebound near the end of 2022, subsequent to the gradual relaxation of anti-epidemic control measures," the statement said.

Advertisement

To help counteract the population decline, Hong Kong is trying broad policy initiatives aimed at reversing a "brain drain" of talent that has shrunk its worker population.

RELATED Hong Kong launches 2-year effort to reverse local workforce declines

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said in October 2022 that population declines in the city reduced the workforce by 140,000 since 2020. He said them the city will spend $3.8 billion to draw both more people and greater business investment.

In Thursday's statement Hong Kong's government said, "In terms of pooling of talents, the Government has announced in the 2022 Policy Address various talent attraction measures and set performance indicator on trawling for outside talents, with the aim to admit at least 35,000 talents annually with an intended duration of stay of at least 12 months through the talent admissions schemes from 2023 to 2025."

RELATED Chinese gov't silences another pro-democracy media house in Hong Kong

Latest Headlines

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to travel to White House in March
World News // 1 minute ago
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to travel to White House in March
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The White House announced Thursday that German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz will visit the White House on March 3, coming shortly after the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
New Zealanders told to expect death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle to rise
World News // 41 minutes ago
New Zealanders told to expect death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle to rise
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- New Zealand was counting the cost of a powerful cyclone that swept across the north of the country earlier this week after a second firefighter died of his injuries in hospital bringing the death toll to six.
NATO chief: 'Time has come' for Sweden, Finland to join despite Turkey concerns
World News // 1 hour ago
NATO chief: 'Time has come' for Sweden, Finland to join despite Turkey concerns
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday he still wants to admit Finland and Sweden as new alliance members over continued objections from Turkey.
Centrica profits triple to $4 billion, powered by soaring energy prices
World News // 2 hours ago
Centrica profits triple to $4 billion, powered by soaring energy prices
LONDON, Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Britain's Centrica, the parent company of British Gas, reported a record profit of $4 billion on Thursday, sparking widespread anger because the bulk of it came from unearned windfall gains from soaring energy prices.
Seoul declares North Korea 'enemy' for first time in six years in defense report
World News // 4 hours ago
Seoul declares North Korea 'enemy' for first time in six years in defense report
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (UPI) -- South Korea labeled North Korea's regime and military an "enemy" for the first time in six years in a new policy report released by its Defense Ministry on Thursday, warning of Pyongyang's growing nuclear threat.
NATO countries pledge $624M for Ukraine defense; U.N. requests $5.6B for refugees
World News // 21 hours ago
NATO countries pledge $624M for Ukraine defense; U.N. requests $5.6B for refugees
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- NATO countries announced more than $624 million to support Ukraine's effort to defend against the Russian invasion Wednesday, while the United Nations called for $5.6 billion in aid packages for refugees.
Russia sentences journalist to 6 years in prison for post on Mariupol theater bombing
World News // 22 hours ago
Russia sentences journalist to 6 years in prison for post on Mariupol theater bombing
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A social media post by Russian journalist Maria Ponomarenko about the Russian bombing of the Mariupol theater in Ukraine got her a six year prison sentence.
U.S. forces shoot down Iranian drone in Syria
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S. forces shoot down Iranian drone in Syria
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. forces in northeast Syria shot down an Iranian drone that was conducting reconnaissance near a patrol base, U.S. Central Command announced.
BP creates wind energy joint venture in South Korea
World News // 22 hours ago
BP creates wind energy joint venture in South Korea
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- British energy company BP said Wednesday it has established a joint venture to develop offshore wind in South Korea with a partner already boasting a sizeable footprint for renewable energy.
Human Rights Watch calls for British, U.S. reparations for displaced Chagossian people
World News // 23 hours ago
Human Rights Watch calls for British, U.S. reparations for displaced Chagossian people
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A Human Rights Watch report Wednesday called for Britain and the United States to pay full reparations for forcing Chagossians from their indigenous homes in the Chagos Archipelago from 1965-1973.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets
SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets
President Biden touts jobs as he challenges GOP budget in Maryland speech
President Biden touts jobs as he challenges GOP budget in Maryland speech
NATO countries pledge $624M for Ukraine defense; U.N. requests $5.6B for refugees
NATO countries pledge $624M for Ukraine defense; U.N. requests $5.6B for refugees
U.S. forces shoot down Iranian drone in Syria
U.S. forces shoot down Iranian drone in Syria
Emergency Rental Assistance program makes nearly 10 million payments
Emergency Rental Assistance program makes nearly 10 million payments
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement