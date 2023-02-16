Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 16, 2023 / 8:16 AM

Centrica profits triple to $4 billion, powered by soaring energy prices

By Paul Godfrey
1/2
Soaring energy prices resulting from Russia's war on Ukraine helped British Gas owner Centrica triple its 2022 profits to $4 billion. File photo by Andy Rain/EPA
Soaring energy prices resulting from Russia's war on Ukraine helped British Gas owner Centrica triple its 2022 profits to $4 billion. File photo by Andy Rain/EPA

LONDON, Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Britain's Centrica, the parent company of British Gas, reported a record profit of $4 billion on Thursday, sparking widespread anger because the bulk of it came from unearned windfall gains from soaring energy prices caused by the war in Ukraine.

The group's profit for 2022 was more than triple the $1.14 billion it made in 2021 and comes amid a growing row in Britain over the massive windfall profits the Ukraine war has handed to the energy giants, including Shell and BP, while consumers struggle with rocketing gas and electricity bills.

Advertisement

Centrica stressed that most of its profits came from North Sea oil and gas production, stakes in Britain's nuclear power plants and its energy trading business with British Gas, which supplies domestic and commercial customers, contributing just $87 million.

However, Centrica's results show its energy trading arm alone generated $1.7 billion profit, a 2,000% gain on the previous year's $84 million. The energy trading arm makes money by buying gas and other fuels and re-selling it at a profit to other energy companies including British Gas.

RELATED Britain's inflation rate falls, but remains in double digits

"Centrica's full-year profits are more than triple the year before. In a matter of weeks, another spike in energy prices will hit families," said Labor's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves wrote on Twitter. "The government must bring in a proper windfall tax on oil & gas giants to stop energy prices rising in April."

Advertisement

Earlier this month British Gas was forced to apologize after it was revealed firms it had hired to collect bad debts had been breaking into the homes of vulnerable people to forcibly install pre-payment meters that cut off power and gas unless kept topped up.

"British Gas owner Centrica has been coining it in from our massive energy bills while sending bailiffs to prey on vulnerable consumers the length and breadth of the country," said Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite union. "These energy companies are showing us everything that is wrong with the UK's broken economy.

RELATED BP to up investment into oil and gas as profits double

Graham called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to impose a "meaningful, tough" windfall tax on energy companies and use the funds to raise the pay of health workers who have been striking throughout the nation in recent months.

The disability equality charity Scope told UPI that it was "obscene" that energy companies continued to make such massive profits.

"Life costs a lot more when you're disabled. We're being inundated with heart-breaking calls from disabled people who haven't eaten for days, who can't afford energy to charge wheelchairs and stairlifts, but are still racking up huge energy debts," said policy manager Tom Marsland.

Advertisement

"As we've seen, many have been forced onto prepayment meters as a result, putting lives and health in danger."

In the past few weeks British energy giants Shell and BP both reported record profits for 2022 of $39.9 billion and $27.7 billion

Read More

Shell's Q4 earnings boosted by natural gas

Latest Headlines

NATO chief: 'Time has come' for Sweden, Finland to join despite Turkey concerns
World News // 32 seconds ago
NATO chief: 'Time has come' for Sweden, Finland to join despite Turkey concerns
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday he still wants to admit Finland and Sweden as new alliance members together despite continued objections from Turkey about Sweden.
Seoul declares North Korea 'enemy' for first time in six years in defense report
World News // 3 hours ago
Seoul declares North Korea 'enemy' for first time in six years in defense report
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (UPI) -- South Korea labeled North Korea's regime and military an "enemy" for the first time in six years in a new policy report released by its Defense Ministry on Thursday, warning of Pyongyang's growing nuclear threat.
NATO countries pledge $624M for Ukraine defense; U.N. requests $5.6B for refugees
World News // 20 hours ago
NATO countries pledge $624M for Ukraine defense; U.N. requests $5.6B for refugees
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- NATO countries announced more than $624 million to support Ukraine's effort to defend against the Russian invasion Wednesday, while the United Nations called for $5.6 billion in aid packages for refugees.
Russia sentences journalist to 6 years in prison for post on Mariupol theater bombing
World News // 20 hours ago
Russia sentences journalist to 6 years in prison for post on Mariupol theater bombing
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A social media post by Russian journalist Maria Ponomarenko about the Russian bombing of the Mariupol theater in Ukraine got her a six year prison sentence.
U.S. forces shoot down Iranian drone in Syria
World News // 21 hours ago
U.S. forces shoot down Iranian drone in Syria
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. forces in northeast Syria shot down an Iranian drone that was conducting reconnaissance near a patrol base, U.S. Central Command announced.
BP creates wind energy joint venture in South Korea
World News // 21 hours ago
BP creates wind energy joint venture in South Korea
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- British energy company BP said Wednesday it has established a joint venture to develop offshore wind in South Korea with a partner already boasting a sizeable footprint for renewable energy.
Human Rights Watch calls for British, U.S. reparations for displaced Chagossian people
World News // 21 hours ago
Human Rights Watch calls for British, U.S. reparations for displaced Chagossian people
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A Human Rights Watch report Wednesday called for Britain and the United States to pay full reparations for forcing Chagossians from their indigenous homes in the Chagos Archipelago from 1965-1973.
Boy rescued from flooded Thai cave in 2018 dies in Britain
World News // 21 hours ago
Boy rescued from flooded Thai cave in 2018 dies in Britain
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- One of the 12 boys saved in the dramatic Thai cave rescue in 2018 died Sunday of unknown causes in Britain, officials said on Wednesday.
EU announces plan for $11 billion in new sanctions against Russia for war in Ukraine
World News // 22 hours ago
EU announces plan for $11 billion in new sanctions against Russia for war in Ukraine
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The European Union appears set to impose a 10th round of economic sanctions on Russia in the latest effort to punish Moscow for the continuing war in Ukraine, which marks its one-year anniversary on Feb. 24
Severed communication line grounds Lufthansa flights
World News // 22 hours ago
Severed communication line grounds Lufthansa flights
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A telecommunication line cut during construction on Wednesday grounded more than 100 flights from Germany's largest airline Lufthansa leading to widespread cancellations and delays at Frankfort International Airport.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets
SEC proposes new rules to protect customer crypto assets
President Biden touts jobs as he challenges GOP budget in Maryland speech
President Biden touts jobs as he challenges GOP budget in Maryland speech
U.S. forces shoot down Iranian drone in Syria
U.S. forces shoot down Iranian drone in Syria
NATO countries pledge $624M for Ukraine defense; U.N. requests $5.6B for refugees
NATO countries pledge $624M for Ukraine defense; U.N. requests $5.6B for refugees
Emergency Rental Assistance program makes nearly 10 million payments
Emergency Rental Assistance program makes nearly 10 million payments
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement