Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 15, 2023 / 11:35 AM

BP creates wind energy joint venture in South Korea

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
British energy giant BP announced the forming of a joint venture with Norway-based Deep Wind Offshore to pursue offshore wind energy opportunities in South Korea. Photo courtesy of BP
British energy giant BP announced the forming of a joint venture with Norway-based Deep Wind Offshore to pursue offshore wind energy opportunities in South Korea. Photo courtesy of BP

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- British energy company BP said Wednesday it has established a joint venture to develop offshore wind in South Korea with a partner already boasting a sizeable footprint for renewable energy.

BP announced it would take on a 55% stake in Norway-based Deep Wind Offshore's energy portfolio for undisclosed terms, while looking to add on to the 6 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity already established by its new joint venture partner.

Advertisement

Matthias Bausenwein, a senior vice president of offshore wind for the British energy giant, said South Korea is an essential growth market for renewables.

"We look forward to developing these gigawatts further so we can integrate these electrons in the wider energy system and help the global and South Korean energy transition," he said.

RELATED Shareholder sues Shell alleging climate neglect

The process to secure permits for four offshore developments is already underway and the joint venture partners said they'll now work to secure additional licenses in the coming months.

South Korea is looking to renewable energy to account for 22% of its total energy demand by the end of the decade, and much of that support would come from offshore wind.

BP was among the companies taking criticism for reporting hefty profits on the back of the higher commodity prices that came largely as a result of the war in Ukraine. In its earnings report for the fourth quarter, the company announced it was targeting a 20-30% reduction in emissions by the end of the decade, sharply lower than its previous goal.

Advertisement

CEO Bernard Looney, however, suggested the move was a reflection of current energy needs.

"We need lower carbon energy, but we also need secure energy and we need affordable energy," he said. "And that's what governments and society around the world are asking for."

RELATED Dogger Bank: World's biggest offshore wind farm could get even bigger

Read More

IEA: Utility emissions are at a "tipping point" due to increase in renewable energy

Latest Headlines

Human Rights Watch calls for British, U.S. reparations for displaced Chagossian people
World News // 8 minutes ago
Human Rights Watch calls for British, U.S. reparations for displaced Chagossian people
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A Human Rights Watch report Wednesday called for Britain and the United States to pay full reparations for forcing Chagossians from their indigenous homes in the Chagos Archipelago from 1965-1973.
Boy rescued from flooded Thai cave in 2018 dies in Britain
World News // 15 minutes ago
Boy rescued from flooded Thai cave in 2018 dies in Britain
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- One of the 12 boys saved in the dramatic Thai cave rescue in 2018 died Sunday of unknown causes in Britain, officials said on Wednesday.
EU announces plan for $11 billion in new sanctions against Russia for war in Ukraine
World News // 58 minutes ago
EU announces plan for $11 billion in new sanctions against Russia for war in Ukraine
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The European Union appears set to impose a 10th round of economic sanctions on Russia in the latest effort to punish Moscow for the continuing war in Ukraine, which marks its one-year anniversary on Feb. 24
Severed communication line grounds Lufthansa flights
World News // 1 hour ago
Severed communication line grounds Lufthansa flights
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A telecommunication line cut during construction on Wednesday grounded more than 100 flights from Germany's largest airline Lufthansa leading to widespread cancellations and delays at Frankfort International Airport.
British surveillance regulator: Ban police use of China-made cameras
World News // 2 hours ago
British surveillance regulator: Ban police use of China-made cameras
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Surveillance equipment Britain depends on for its security is riddled with camera technology from Chinese firms that have been flagged as national security risks
Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon announces resignation
World News // 3 hours ago
Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon announces resignation
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced Wednesday she is resigning the position.
Guterres calls on U.N. Security Council to take on climate change
World News // 4 hours ago
Guterres calls on U.N. Security Council to take on climate change
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council it must muster the "political will" to do more against climate change.
Britain's inflation rate falls, but remains in double digits
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain's inflation rate falls, but remains in double digits
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Britain's annual inflation rate continued on its downward track last month, the third successive month that the pace at which prices are increasing has slowed, but remains at a near 40-year high.
Strong earthquake shakes New Zealand
World News // 6 hours ago
Strong earthquake shakes New Zealand
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A strong earthquake shook northern New Zealand on Wednesday night, with tens of thousands of people on both of its main islands reporting having felt the natural phenomenon.
Britain to mark one year of Ukraine war with minute of silence
World News // 7 hours ago
Britain to mark one year of Ukraine war with minute of silence
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- In a moment of recognition and a sign of solidarity, Britain will hold a national minute of silence on Feb. 24 to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. intercepts four Russian aircraft near Alaska in 'routine' encounter
U.S. intercepts four Russian aircraft near Alaska in 'routine' encounter
Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot gratified by schools' part of prize
Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot gratified by schools' part of prize
1 victim of Brooklyn U-Haul rampage dies, suspect charged
1 victim of Brooklyn U-Haul rampage dies, suspect charged
Strong earthquake shakes New Zealand
Strong earthquake shakes New Zealand
Biden says Justice Dept. red-flag grants will 'save lives' from gun violence
Biden says Justice Dept. red-flag grants will 'save lives' from gun violence
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement