Feb. 15, 2023 / 11:21 AM

Boy rescued from flooded Thai cave in 2018 dies in Britain

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
A 2018 image of Duangpetch Promthep (C), was rescued from Tham Luang cave in 2018. He died while attending a soccer academy in Britain on Tuesday. Photo by Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE
A 2018 image of Duangpetch Promthep (C), was rescued from Tham Luang cave in 2018. He died while attending a soccer academy in Britain on Tuesday. Photo by Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- One of the 12 boys saved in the dramatic 2018 Thai cave rescue died Sunday of unknown causes in Britain, officials said on Wednesday.

Duangpetch Promthep, 17, who had become captain of his Thai boy's team, enrolled in a soccer academy in Leicestershire last year. He was found in his dorm unconscious on Sunday and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday. His death is not viewed as suspicious.

The Zico Foundation, the nonprofit organization that helped Promthep win a scholarship to attend the British soccer academy, confirmed the death on Facebook.

His mother, Thanaporn Duangthep said in a news conference Wednesday that his family was "waiting for his body to return" to Thailand.

She noted that her son had achieved his goal of studying soccer abroad, as he expressed excitement on social media in August when he said he had the scholarship to attend the Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicestershire.

Promthep's former youth team members said he had dreamt of playing for the Thailand national soccer team.

"When we met last time before you left for England, I still jokingly said to you that I have to get your autograph when you come back," said Prachak Sutham, who was rescued in the Thai case with Promthep. "Rest in peace my friend, there will always be 13 of us."

Promthep was part of a youth soccer team that became trapped along with their coach in a cave after it flooded behind them. It took two weeks before military-trained divers found and rescued all of them in July 2018.

