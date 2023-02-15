Trending
Feb. 15, 2023 / 10:38 AM

EU announces plan for $11 billion in new sanctions against Russia for war in Ukraine

By A.L. Lee
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the 27-nation bloc was weighing more than $11 billion in sanctions against Russia as well as Iran for providing military support to the ongoing invasion, which is marking its one-year anniversary on Feb. 24. File photo courtesy of Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The European Union is preparing to impose a 10th round of economic sanctions on Russia in the latest effort to punish Moscow for its continuing war in Ukraine after 12 months of devastating losses among soldiers and civilians throughout the country.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the strategy Wednesday from Brussels, saying the 27-nation bloc was weighing more than $11 billion in penalties against Russia as well as Iran for providing military support to the ongoing invasion, which will mark its one-year anniversary on Feb. 24.

The sanctions are intended to "deprive the Russian economy of critical technology and industrial goods," von der Leyen said in a statement, noting that the EU was specifically targeting President Vladimir Putin's ability to acquire weapons components and equipment from other nation states.

"For maximum impact, we are targeting many industrial goods that Russia needs, and that it cannot get through backfilling by third countries. Vital goods such as electronics, specialized vehicles, machine parts, spare parts for trucks and jet engines. And we are targeting goods for the construction sector which can be directed to Russia's military, such as antennas or cranes."

More notably, the plan includes a proposal to sanction Iran's Revolutionary Guard and several Iranian entities that make the drones which have destroyed countless Ukrainian homes and civilian infrastructure throughout the conflict.

"We stand ready to list further Iranian and other third country entities that are providing sensitive technology to Russia," Von der Leyen said. "This should act as a strong deterrent to other companies and international traders."

The plan also includes a provision to target Putin's propaganda machine, which includes networks that spread misinformation on social media.

RELATED Report: Russia running large-scale system to re-educate, adopt Ukrainian kids

"They are spreading toxic lies to polarize our societies. So we are proposing to list Putin's propagandists as well as additional military and political commanders," von der Leyen said.

The EU's main governing body will meet later Wednesday to debate the sanctions before a Monday meeting by several EU foreign ministers who were working to pass the final measure on the day of the anniversary as a symbolic move.

Earlier this month, European leaders gathered for a summit with Ukrainian officials in Kyiv to address Ukraine's repeated calls to the international community for more assistance fending off Russia. At the time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the EU to "correct" the slowing pace of sanctions against Moscow.

"The terrorist state on the contrary is adapting to the sanctions and we need to catch up," he said, with von der Leyen also vowing at the time to turn up the pressure on Russia over the coming weeks.

"Russia will also have to pay for the destruction it caused and will contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine," she said at the meeting, adding that the EU would seek war crimes charges against Russian officials in The Hague.

"It will coordinate the collection of evidence, it will be embedded in the joint investigation team which is supported by our agency Eurojust," she said.

RELATED Biden to visit Poland for one-year anniversary of Ukraine war

