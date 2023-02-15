Britain to mark one year of Ukraine war with minute of silence

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) will lead the country in a moment of silence on Feb. 24 to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The announced comes about a week after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise trip to Britain on Feb. 8. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- In a moment of recognition and a sign of solidarity, Britain will hold a national minute of silence on Feb. 24 to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The national minute of silence will take place at 11 a.m. on Feb. 24, as a national moment to pay tribute "to the incredible bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement Tuesday. Advertisement

"Russia's unjustifiable attack brought war and destruction to our continent once again, and it has forced millions from their homes and devastated families across Ukraine and Russia," he said.

Sunak is expected to lead the nation in the moment of silence from Downing Street. The public as well as organizations throughout Britain are encouraged to participate, the Department for Digital Culture, Media and Sport said.

"This national moment of reflection will offer the UK public the chance to pay tribute to the courage of the Ukrainian people and demonstrate the UK's unwavering solidarity with the country," the office said.

The announcement was made a week after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to Britain, which is one of Kyiv's largest backers amid the war.

Since Russia launched its full invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, ally nations have rushed to support Zelensky with arms and aid.

Britain is the largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine after the United States, supporting Kyiv with $2.7 billion of assistance last year.

For this year, the country has committed to doubling the amount of Ukrainian troops it will train and provide at least another $2.7 billion in military aid.

Since the war began, London has also sanctioned more than 1,200 Russians and 120 entities.

"I am incredibly proud of the UK's response, and throughout this past year, the UK public have shown their true generosity of spirit and their enduring belief in freedom," the prime minister said.

Britain, along with some commonwealth nations, such as Canada, annually observe Remembrance Day, which marks the end of World War I, with a moment of silence.

A moment of silence was also held throughout Britain on Sept. 18 in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier that month.