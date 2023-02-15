Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 15, 2023 / 3:46 AM

Britain to mark one year of Ukraine war with minute of silence

By Darryl Coote
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) will lead the country in a moment of silence on Feb. 24 to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The announced comes about a week after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise trip to Britain on Feb. 8. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) will lead the country in a moment of silence on Feb. 24 to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The announced comes about a week after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise trip to Britain on Feb. 8. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- In a moment of recognition and a sign of solidarity, Britain will hold a national minute of silence on Feb. 24 to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The national minute of silence will take place at 11 a.m. on Feb. 24, as a national moment to pay tribute "to the incredible bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement Tuesday.

Advertisement

"Russia's unjustifiable attack brought war and destruction to our continent once again, and it has forced millions from their homes and devastated families across Ukraine and Russia," he said.

Sunak is expected to lead the nation in the moment of silence from Downing Street. The public as well as organizations throughout Britain are encouraged to participate, the Department for Digital Culture, Media and Sport said.

RELATED Report: Russia is running large-scale system to re-educate, adopt Ukrainian kids

"This national moment of reflection will offer the UK public the chance to pay tribute to the courage of the Ukrainian people and demonstrate the UK's unwavering solidarity with the country," the office said.

The announcement was made a week after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to Britain, which is one of Kyiv's largest backers amid the war.

Advertisement

Since Russia launched its full invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, ally nations have rushed to support Zelensky with arms and aid.

RELATED U.S. intercepts four Russian aircraft near Alaska in 'routine' encounter

Britain is the largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine after the United States, supporting Kyiv with $2.7 billion of assistance last year.

For this year, the country has committed to doubling the amount of Ukrainian troops it will train and provide at least another $2.7 billion in military aid.

Since the war began, London has also sanctioned more than 1,200 Russians and 120 entities.

RELATED Moldova temporarily shuts airspace amid claims of Russian destabilization plot

"I am incredibly proud of the UK's response, and throughout this past year, the UK public have shown their true generosity of spirit and their enduring belief in freedom," the prime minister said.

Britain, along with some commonwealth nations, such as Canada, annually observe Remembrance Day, which marks the end of World War I, with a moment of silence.

A moment of silence was also held throughout Britain on Sept. 18 in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier that month.

Latest Headlines

Report: Russia is running large-scale system to re-educate, adopt Ukrainian kids
World News // 2 hours ago
Report: Russia is running large-scale system to re-educate, adopt Ukrainian kids
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Russia is operating a large-scale system of dozens of re-education and adoption facilities in Russia where thousands of forcibly relocated Ukrainian children have been held amid its war in the neighboring country.
8,000 rescued from quake rubble, Turkey's Recep Erdogan says, as death toll hits 41,000
World News // 19 hours ago
8,000 rescued from quake rubble, Turkey's Recep Erdogan says, as death toll hits 41,000
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday 8,000 people have been pulled alive from the earthquake rubble in his country over the past week. The death toll for the quake has now reached 41,000.
Moldova temporarily shuts airspace amid claims of Russian destabilization plot
World News // 15 hours ago
Moldova temporarily shuts airspace amid claims of Russian destabilization plot
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Moldova temporarily closed its airspace Tuesday after the nation's president said she had been informed of a Russian plot to destabilize the government. Russian officials denied the claims.
Flex LNG is fully booked and expects a profitable year
World News // 16 hours ago
Flex LNG is fully booked and expects a profitable year
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Norwegian-traded energy company Flex LNG said Tuesday it turned in healthy profits for the fourth quarter and was upbeat about its future as its entire fleet is booked for the year.
Transportation fuels drive OPEC to hike its oil demand forecast
World News // 17 hours ago
Transportation fuels drive OPEC to hike its oil demand forecast
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Raising their global demand forecast for crude oil, economists at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Tuesday said most of the surge is expected from the use of transportation fuels.
Wages of British workers up 6.7% as tight labor market persists
World News // 20 hours ago
Wages of British workers up 6.7% as tight labor market persists
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- British workers' wages ticked up by 6.7% in the third quarter but failed to keep pace with inflation, official figures out Tuesday show.
New Zealand declares National State of Emergency for Cyclone Gabrielle
World News // 18 hours ago
New Zealand declares National State of Emergency for Cyclone Gabrielle
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- New Zealand declared a National State of Emergency for only the third time ever on Tuesday as a powerful cyclone continued to wreak havoc on the north island.
Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe
World News // 20 hours ago
Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Auto giant Ford Motors announced on Tuesday that it will slash 3,800 jobs in Europe over the next two years because of "significant economic and geo-political headwinds."
North Korea issues stamps featuring Kim Jong Un's daughter
World News // 23 hours ago
North Korea issues stamps featuring Kim Jong Un's daughter
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (UPI) -- North Korea unveiled a series of postage stamps Tuesday featuring leader Kim Jong Un's daughter, Kim Ju Ae, for the first time.
U.S. 'deeply troubled' by Israel's authorization of West Bank settlements
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. 'deeply troubled' by Israel's authorization of West Bank settlements
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The United States is "deeply troubled" by Israel's decision to move forward with recognizing nine settlements in the occupied West Bank, the Biden administration said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police identify Michigan State shooter who killed 3 students
Police identify Michigan State shooter who killed 3 students
One dead after truck crashes into train causing derailment
One dead after truck crashes into train causing derailment
1 victim of Brooklyn U-Haul rampage dies, suspect charged
1 victim of Brooklyn U-Haul rampage dies, suspect charged
U.S. intercepts four Russian aircraft near Alaska in 'routine' encounter
U.S. intercepts four Russian aircraft near Alaska in 'routine' encounter
Biden says Justice Dept. red-flag grants will 'save lives' from gun violence
Biden says Justice Dept. red-flag grants will 'save lives' from gun violence
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement