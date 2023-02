Moldova closed its airspace shortly after President Maia Sandu warned of a Russian plot to destabilize the nation's government. Photo by EPA-EFE/Dumitru Doru

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Moldova temporarily closed its airspace Tuesday after the nation's president said she had been informed of a Russian plot to destabilize the government. "Dear passengers, at this moment, the airspace of the republic of Moldova is closed, we are waiting for the resumption of flights," reads a Facebook post from Air Moldova Tuesday at 2 p.m. local time. Advertisement

By 3:17 p.m. the airline posted an update saying "airspace has been opened!"

On Monday, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that she believes Russia is trying to destabilize the government and encouraging protests.

"Documents received from our Ukrainian partners show documentations of the locations and logistical aspects of organizing these subversions," Sandu said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denied the claims as "absolutely unfounded and uncorroborated."

"They follow classic sleights of hand frequently used by the U.S., other Western countries and Ukraine," Zakharova said. "First they make accusations citing allegedly classified information which is impossible to verify and then use it to justify three own illegal actions."

Last week, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned citing Russian economic and political pressure.