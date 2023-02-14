Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 14, 2023 / 10:22 AM

Transportation fuels drive OPEC to hike its oil demand forecast

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
OPEC economists raised their forecast for global oil demand, pointing to an increase in transportation fuels such as gasoline and diesel. File photo by Mohamed Messara/EPA-EFE
OPEC economists raised their forecast for global oil demand, pointing to an increase in transportation fuels such as gasoline and diesel. File photo by Mohamed Messara/EPA-EFE

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Raising their global demand forecast for crude oil, economists at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said Tuesday most of the surge is expected from the use of transportation fuels.

"Consumption of both gasoline and diesel is forecast to increase by around 1.1 million barrels per day year-on-year, well above pre-pandemic levels and supported by expected continued growth in mobility amid an ongoing rebound in the services sector," OPEC economists wrote in their monthly market report for February.

Advertisement

Consumer demand cratered during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the tight social restrictions in place before the widespread introduction of vaccines. Crude oil prices actually traded in negative territory for a brief period in April 2020.

In the U.S. economy, demand remains below pre-pandemic levels. Data through the four-week period ending Feb. 3 show the total amount of refined petroleum products supplied to the market, a proxy for demand, averaged 20.1 million barrels per day, about 3% below the same period in 2020, before the pandemic hit the United States.

OPEC economists nevertheless revised their growth forecast higher for the United States, the world's leading economy, from 0.8% previously to 1.2% for 2023.

Advertisement

OPEC's demand forecast, however, rested largely on China, the Asian economies and the Middle East.

OPEC expects China's economy to expand from 3% in 2022, a growth rate that came amid draconian social restrictions to control viral infections, to 5.2% for 2023. India's economy grew by 6.8% last year but is forecast to slow to 5.6% for this year.

The global economy, meanwhile, is projected to expand by 2.6% this year, building on some of the momentum from last year. Inflation, however, is a lingering concern. In one of the largest upticks in recent months, the cost of living in the U.S. economy increased by 0.5% last month.

That could become a mounting concern should the price for global commodities increase this year on the back of tighter supplies. OPEC revised its forecast for global oil demand up by 100,000 barrels per day, a revision that followed Russia's decision to trim 500,000 bpd from its own production starting next month.

Crude oil prices were actually down on the news due to a recent decision from the U.S. government to conduct a mandated sale of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

OPEC cautioned that, as with any forecast, its was subject to many uncertainties.

Advertisement

"With this, risks to global economic growth remain skewed downward due to challenges including high inflation, monetary tightening by major central banks, high sovereign debt levels in many regions and some ongoing supply chain issues," economists wrote. "Moreover, geopolitical risks and the pace of the COVID-19 pandemic during winter remain uncertain."

Latest Headlines

Wages of British workers up 6.7% as tight labor market persists
World News // 3 hours ago
Wages of British workers up 6.7% as tight labor market persists
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- British workers' wages ticked up by 6.7% in the third quarter but failed to keep pace with inflation, official figures out Tuesday show.
New Zealand declares National State of Emergency for Cyclone Gabrielle
World News // 2 hours ago
New Zealand declares National State of Emergency for Cyclone Gabrielle
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- New Zealand declared a National State of Emergency for only the third time ever on Tuesday as a powerful cyclone continued to wreak havoc on the north island.
Turkey's Recep Erdogan: 8,000 rescued from earthquake rubble
World News // 2 hours ago
Turkey's Recep Erdogan: 8,000 rescued from earthquake rubble
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday 8,000 people have been pulled alive from the earthquake rubble in his country over the past week, highlighting emergency efforts in the midst of a rising death toll.
Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe
World News // 4 hours ago
Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Auto giant Ford Motors announced on Tuesday that it will slash 3,800 jobs in Europe over the next two years because of "significant economic and geo-political headwinds."
North Korea issues stamps featuring Kim Jong Un's daughter
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea issues stamps featuring Kim Jong Un's daughter
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (UPI) -- North Korea unveiled a series of postage stamps Tuesday featuring leader Kim Jong Un's daughter, Kim Ju Ae, for the first time.
U.S. 'deeply troubled' by Israel's authorization of West Bank settlements
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S. 'deeply troubled' by Israel's authorization of West Bank settlements
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The United States is "deeply troubled" by Israel's decision to move forward with recognizing nine settlements in the occupied West Bank, the Biden administration said Monday.
Philippines accuses China coast guard of harassing one of its ships in disputed waters
World News // 1 day ago
Philippines accuses China coast guard of harassing one of its ships in disputed waters
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Philippine Coast Guard on Monday accused its Chinese counterpart of harassing one of its vessels in the disputed South China Sea.
U.S. denies sending balloons to China, forms interagency group to study flying objects
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S. denies sending balloons to China, forms interagency group to study flying objects
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- As the Pentagon denied Beijing's accusations over U.S. balloons in China airspace, U.S. officials Monday announced the Biden administration is forming an interagency group dedicated to investigating the flying objects.
Turkey arrests contractors as earthquake death toll rises above 37,000
World News // 1 day ago
Turkey arrests contractors as earthquake death toll rises above 37,000
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Turkish government said Sunday it arrested 114 of the 131 contractors accused of responsible for buildings heavily damaged in a devastating earthquake last week that killed more than 31,000 people.
Israel attacks Hamas in Gaza amid rising tensions
World News // 1 day ago
Israel attacks Hamas in Gaza amid rising tensions
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Israeli fighter jets launched a retaliatory airstrike overnight Sunday targeting Hamas military positions in the Gaza Strip, officials said Monday amid rising tensions in the region.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police identify Michigan State shooter who killed 3 students
Police identify Michigan State shooter who killed 3 students
3 dead, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting
3 dead, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting
U.S. denies sending balloons to China, forms interagency group to study flying objects
U.S. denies sending balloons to China, forms interagency group to study flying objects
Mars Wrigley fined after two workers got stuck in a vat of chocolate
Mars Wrigley fined after two workers got stuck in a vat of chocolate
Customs agents find invasive, harmful insects in shipment of celery from Mexico
Customs agents find invasive, harmful insects in shipment of celery from Mexico
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement