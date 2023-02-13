Advertisement
World News
Feb. 13, 2023 / 7:50 AM

Thousands of Israelis protest as judicial reform bill moves forward in Knesset

By A.L. Lee
1/5
Israeli army veterans protest outside the Supreme Court in Jerusalem Friday as part of a pro-democracy march to protest judicial reforms proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. More than 70,000 protested on Monday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Israeli army veterans protest outside the Supreme Court in Jerusalem Friday as part of a pro-democracy march to protest judicial reforms proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. More than 70,000 protested on Monday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- An estimated 70,000 demonstrators took to the streets in Israel to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to overhaul the country's judicial system as two votes on the proposal advanced in the Knesset.

Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee is expected to pass the hugely unpopular measure that would fundamentally upend Israel's legal system by handing Netanyahu's government full control over the country's judiciary, with the sovereignty of the Supreme Court also at stake.

If it passes a preliminary vote, the measure will go before the general assembly for a first reading as soon as Monday and then a vote by the full governing body in the coming days.

Under Netanyahu's plan, the Supreme Court would lose its ability to overturn laws passed by the Israeli parliament and allow for high court decisions to be overturned by a simple majority in the national assembly.

RELATED Israel attacks Hamas in Gaza amid rising tensions

The proposal would also allow politicians to leverage more authority to appoint judges as the legislation provides for Netanyahu's coalition to receive five of the high court's nine members, with only a simple majority needed to appoint judges to every court in Israel.

The administration has also called for government lawyers to be classified as political appointees, which would strip the attorney general's oversight authority.

The plan has touched off deep political discord in Israel in recent weeks, including massive street protests, while many prominent voices inside the country have expressed concerns about the government becoming destabilized.

RELATED Israel's attorney general calls on Netanyahu to remove senior cabinet official

On Friday, thousands of Israeli military reservists, veterans and their supporters rallied at the Supreme Court building in Jerusalem to protest the proposed overhaul.

Throngs of protesters waving placards and Israeli flags arrived Monday outside the Knesset in the capital of Jerusalem, where Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid rallied the crowds, saying "We will not stay quiet ... "We will not stay quiet as they destroy everything that is precious and sacred to us."

Meanwhile, former defense minister and National Unity leader MK Benny Gantz urged Netanyahu to call off the plan in favor of a bipartisan committee to make judicial reforms.

RELATED Thousands gather in Israel to protest Netanyahu government

"If we do not find a way to preserve the law in the State of Israel and let the rule of law be what guides our life in the State of Israel -- then we will not be a democratic state," Gantz said. "What this new legislation does is to dismantle this system and in its place establishes a tyranny of the majority, and this is not democracy."

Adding fuel to the growing unrest throughout the region, Israeli fighter jets launched a retaliatory airstrike overnight Sunday that targeted Hamas military positions in the Gaza Strip, officials said.

Philippines accuses China coast guard of harassing one of its ships in disputed waters
World News // 3 hours ago
Philippines accuses China coast guard of harassing one of its ships in disputed waters
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Philippines coast guard on Monday accused its Chinese counterpart of harassing one of its vessels in the disputed South China Sea.
China sends warplanes, ships near Taiwan after U.S. naval drills
World News // 3 hours ago
China sends warplanes, ships near Taiwan after U.S. naval drills
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- China sent 18 warplanes and four naval vessels into the waters and airspace near Taiwan, Taipei's military said Monday, after the U.S. Navy and Marines held joint exercises in the South China Sea over the weekend.
Israel attacks Hamas in Gaza amid rising tensions
World News // 6 hours ago
Israel attacks Hamas in Gaza amid rising tensions
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Israeli fighter jets launched a retaliatory airstrike overnight Sunday targeting Hamas military positions in the Gaza Strip, officials said Monday amid rising tensions in the region.
Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey, Syria rises to 33,000; WHO chief visits Damascus
World News // 20 hours ago
Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey, Syria rises to 33,000; WHO chief visits Damascus
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The death toll after two earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria last week has risen to more than 33,000, according to the latest figures on Sunday.
Palestine will move for full U.N. membership as Arab League warns Israel of regional turmoil
World News // 14 hours ago
Palestine will move for full U.N. membership as Arab League warns Israel of regional turmoil
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Palestine will seek full membership in the United Nations this week, President Mahmoud Abbas said during a meeting of the Arab League in Cairo, Egypt.
Pope Francis addresses prison sentence for bishop detained in Nicaragua
World News // 15 hours ago
Pope Francis addresses prison sentence for bishop detained in Nicaragua
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday addressed the prison sentence for a bishop detained in Nicaragua for treason.
U.S. airstrike kills 12 al-Shabaab fighters in Somalia
World News // 15 hours ago
U.S. airstrike kills 12 al-Shabaab fighters in Somalia
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Africa Command killed at least 12 al-Shabaab fighters in an airstrike in Somalia, the agency said Sunday.
Palestinian man shot dead by Israeli man as violence continues in West Bank
World News // 18 hours ago
Palestinian man shot dead by Israeli man as violence continues in West Bank
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A Palestinian man was shot dead by an Israeli man on Saturday as violence continues in the West Bank.
Protests in Pakistan over police response to park rape
World News // 19 hours ago
Protests in Pakistan over police response to park rape
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The largest public park in Pakistan's capital city was the site of the violent gang rape of a 24-year-old woman on Thursday and protesters are calling on law enforcement to step up its efforts to protect women.
Russia's Wagner Group seizes village near Bakhmut, claims it stopped recruiting convicts
World News // 21 hours ago
Russia's Wagner Group seizes village near Bakhmut, claims it stopped recruiting convicts
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's Wagner Group, said Sunday that a village near Bakhmut in Ukraine had been seized after claiming that the paramilitary force had stopped recruiting convicts.
