Philippines accuses China coast guard of harassing one of its ships in disputed waters

The Philippines on Monday accused a China coast guard vessel of harassing one of its ships in the disputed South China Sea. Photo courtesy of Philippines Coast Guard/ Facebook

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Philippines coast guard on Monday accused its Chinese counterpart of harassing one of its vessels in the disputed South China Sea, saying it attempted to deliberately block a patrol ship from delivering food and supplies to its navy in the region. The Philippine coast guard accused the Chinese ship of deploying laser lights at the crew of the BRP Malapascua as well as coming within 150 yards of the Manila vessel, in an effort it called a "blatant disregard for, and a clear violation of, Philippine sovereign rights in this part of the West Philippine Sea." Advertisement

Manila refers to the region of the South China Sea it claims as the West Philippine Sea, but the Asian nations have been in a dispute over the area for years.

China, through its Nine-Dash-Line maps, says it has "indisputable sovereignty" over much of the body of water and the islands it contains, though several countries, including the United States, have rejected those claims. They were also disregarded in 2016 by the Hague's Permanent Court of Arbitration in a case that was brought against Beijing by Manilla.

The Philippine coast guard said the incident happened Feb. 6 near the Philippine-occupied Second Thomas Shoal.

Advertisement

The Chinese ship is accused of twice shooting a Philippine patrol ship with a "military-grade laser light" that temporarily blinded crew on its bridge and of making "dangerous maneuvers" by approaching within 150 yards from the other's starboard quarter.

The Manila coast guard published a statement documenting the interaction on its Facebook page.

The actions of the Chinese ship forced the BRP Malapascua to alter its course from the Second Thomas Shoal to Lawak Island. It was unclear whether the harassment prevented it from fulfilling its supply mission.

UPI has asked China's foreign ministry for comment.

The incident comes amid rising tensions between China and its neighbors in the region.

RELATED Chinese astronauts complete first walk outside Tiangong space station

The Philippine coast guard also said that one of its vessels was prevented from nearing the Second Thomas Shoal, which Manila refers to as the Ayungin Shoal, in August.

It said that as the Philippine vessel, the BRP Teresa Magbanua, approached the shoal, the Chinese ship "removed the cover of her 70 mm naval armament."

The Chinese ship, along with at least two other vessels it described as part of a Chinese maritime militia, also formed a 13 nautical mile radius blockade "to prevent Philippine government ships from reaching its military personnel" and fulfilling its resupply mission.

Advertisement

The interaction in the East China Sea came days after plans were announced to designate four new locations for U.S. bases in the Philippines.

On Thursday, Japan also reached an agreement with the Philippines on to build a military alliance in response to concerns about China.