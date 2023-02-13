Advertisement
Feb. 13, 2023 / 7:56 AM

New Zealand announces $7.3M aid package as cyclone approaches north island

By Paul Godfrey
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced $7.3 million in emergency funds Monday to regions of the country affected by recent extreme weather events. File Photo by Ben McKay/EPA-EFE
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- New Zealand authorities announced $7.3 million of emergency funding Monday warning the north of the country was facing another day of heavy rain and high winds as Cyclone Gabrielle bears down on the country's north island.

The government's latest aid package includes $2.5 million for community groups with government contracts, $2.5 million for "Community Connectors," $2 million for community groups, $633,000 to replenish food bank stocks and $316,000 for meeting the needs of disabled people.

The money will go to regions affected by Gabrielle and recent floods.

Live images from the weather service Earth Nullschool show Gabrielle is about to make landfall with the eye located between Barrier Island and the Coromandel peninsula in the northwest of the north island.

"Some communities on the east coast of the Coromandel Peninsula are already cut off and many more will be in that situation if the Karangahake Gorge closes later tonight," New Zealand's transport agency said.

The main power company, Northpower, said about 15,500 homes were without power and New Zealand's meteorological agency, MetService, said more than two dozen evacuation and civil defense centers have been opened across Auckland.

Residents of Auckland, the largest city, are being urged to stay home until Tuesday unless there is an "absolutely urgent need for them to travel," as train services have been suspended across the city.

Air New Zealand, the national carrier, suspended all domestic flights until midday Tuesday.

"Cyclone Gabrielle is spreading a broad swathe of rain and wind, with warnings and watches in place all over the country into Tuesday," MetService meteorologist Gerad Bellam said. "We've got a full day of this to go still."

Bellam warned that the rain and wind were expected to move onto the South Island on Tuesday.

MetService reported 5.6 inches of rain fell at Whangerei airport Sunday.

Wind gusts in excess of 80 mph were recorded in parts of Auckland, and 93 mph in exposed parts of Northland, MetService said.

At least five areas have so far declared a state of emergency with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins forced to chair a meeting of his cabinet remotely from Auckland.

Hipkins told a press conference that weather forecasts indicate "the worst could be yet to come."

"Have a plan and be prepared. Follow the guidance of local emergency response teams. The next 24-36 hours could be a bit unpredictable, but we're ready to respond as needed. Stay safe everyone!" Hipkins said.

Earlier, emergency management minister Kieran McAnulty told a media briefing that the government was considering declaring a national state of emergency for only the third time in the country's history.

Monday would be a "critical day", McAnulty added, because of what he called "highly dangerous" high winds and heavy rain.

The warnings came as MetService issued warnings of severe gales through Tuesday affecting Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupo, Taihape, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne with winds gusting to between 74 mph and 80 mph in exposed places.

McAnulty warned that homes and businesses could remain without power for days because it was "unsafe" to work on the network in the bad weather.

