Advertisement
World News
Feb. 12, 2023 / 1:12 PM

Palestinian man shot dead by Israeli man as violence continues in West Bank

By Adam Schrader
Mithqal Suleiman Abdel Halim Rayan, 27, was shot in the head in Qarawat Bani Hassan, a town in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said. Photo courtesy of Palestinian News &amp; Information Agency
Mithqal Suleiman Abdel Halim Rayan, 27, was shot in the head in Qarawat Bani Hassan, a town in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said. Photo courtesy of Palestinian News & Information Agency

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A Palestinian man was shot dead by an Israeli man on Saturday as violence continues in the West Bank.

Mithqal Suleiman Abdel Halim Rayan, 27, was shot in the head in Qarawat Bani Hassan, a town in the occupied West Bank, officials said.

Advertisement

The Israeli army told The Times of Israel that Israeli soldiers were not involved in the fatal shooting but that it was aware of the case.

Witnesses said that Israeli settlers had opened fire on a group of Palestinians, the Palestinian news agency WAFA said in a statement.

RELATED Multiple arrests, injuries as Israeli soldiers raid Palestinian refugee camp

The news came as WAFA said in a statement that three Palestinians were critically injured by Israeli gunfire during a military raid in the city of Jenin and its refugee camp.

Palestinian officials later said that the three people shot in the raid were children and that one of them, 14-year-old Qusai Radwan Waked, died from wounds he sustained from Israeli gunfire during the raid.

The European Union's delegation to Palestine said in a statement that it was "saddened" by "yet another victim of settler violence."

RELATED U.S. House ousts Rep. Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee assignment

"The EU firmly condemns settler violence and is concerned about the growing number of settler attacks," the European Union said in the statement.

Advertisement

"This kind of senseless violence will fuel the already tense situation and must stop. A rapid and transparent investigation is needed and perpetrators should be brought to justice."

As noted by CNN, the shooting occurred on land that Israel captured from Jordan in 1967 and that it is considered illegal under international law for Israeli settlers to live there.

RELATED Violence between Israel, Palestinians may be entering devastating new phase

Latest Headlines

Protests in Pakistan over police response to park rape
World News // 1 hour ago
Protests in Pakistan over police response to park rape
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The largest public park in Pakistan's capital city was the site of the violent gang rape of a 24-year-old woman on Thursday and protesters are calling on law enforcement to step up its efforts to protect women.
Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey, Syria rises to 33,000; WHO chief visits Damascus
World News // 1 hour ago
Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey, Syria rises to 33,000; WHO chief visits Damascus
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The death toll after two earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria last week has risen to more than 33,000, according to the latest figures on Sunday.
Russia's Wagner Group seizes village near Bakhmut, claims it stopped recruiting convicts
World News // 3 hours ago
Russia's Wagner Group seizes village near Bakhmut, claims it stopped recruiting convicts
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's Wagner Group, said Sunday that a village near Bakhmut in Ukraine had been seized after claiming that the paramilitary force had stopped recruiting convicts.
Belgian member of European Parliament charged with corruption
World News // 21 hours ago
Belgian member of European Parliament charged with corruption
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Marc Tarabella, a Belgian member of the European Parliament, has been charged with money laundering, corruption and membership in a criminal organization, authorities said Saturday.
Mob in Pakistan kills man accused of blasphemy
World News // 21 hours ago
Mob in Pakistan kills man accused of blasphemy
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A mob in Pakistan stormed a police station on Saturday and lynched a man who was accused of blasphemy, local officials confirmed.
South African rapper AKA shot dead in Durban
World News // 22 hours ago
South African rapper AKA shot dead in Durban
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Kiernan Forbes, a well-known South African rapper who goes by the moniker AKA, was shot and killed in Durban along with his friend, chef Tebello Motsoane, authorities said.
15 arrested outside British hotel after riot over asylum seekers
World News // 22 hours ago
15 arrested outside British hotel after riot over asylum seekers
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Fifteen people were arrested during a violent protest outside a hotel filled with foreign asylum seekers near Liverpool on Friday, British police said.
Russia continues assaults on multiple fronts in eastern Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Russia continues assaults on multiple fronts in eastern Ukraine
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Russian forces continued assaults on multiple fronts in eastern Ukraine on Saturday, Ukrainian miliary leaders said.
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquake surpasses 25,000
World News // 1 day ago
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquake surpasses 25,000
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria is continuing to climb, surpassing 25,000 as of late Saturday, according to a new official count.
Hundreds of thousands march in protest of French pension reform
World News // 1 day ago
Hundreds of thousands march in protest of French pension reform
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- More than 500,000 people took to the streets in France on Saturday to protest President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to raise the country's retirement age to 64, organizers said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Photographer files claim with new federal tribunal against artist who replicated her photo
Photographer files claim with new federal tribunal against artist who replicated her photo
Bodycam footage of fatal North Carolina arrest, tasing released
Bodycam footage of fatal North Carolina arrest, tasing released
Russia continues assaults on multiple fronts in eastern Ukraine
Russia continues assaults on multiple fronts in eastern Ukraine
Passenger jet collides with shuttle bus at L.A. airport, 5 injured
Passenger jet collides with shuttle bus at L.A. airport, 5 injured
Mob in Pakistan kills man accused of blasphemy
Mob in Pakistan kills man accused of blasphemy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement