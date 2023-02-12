Advertisement
Feb. 12, 2023 / 5:38 PM

Palestine will move for full U.N. membership as Arab League warns Israel of regional turmoil

By Joe Fisher
Palestine will seek full membership in the United Nations this week, President Mahmoud Abbas said during a meeting of the Arab League in Cairo, Egypt. Photo by Palestinian President Press Office / UPI..
Palestine will seek full membership in the United Nations this week, President Mahmoud Abbas said during a meeting of the Arab League in Cairo, Egypt. Photo by Palestinian President Press Office / UPI..

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Palestine will seek full membership in the United Nations this week, President Mahmoud Abbas said during a meeting of the Arab League in Cairo, Egypt.

The announcement followed stern warnings from the league toward Israel and Palestine, advising that continued aggression between the sides will further drive instability in the Middle East. The Times of Israel reports that Abbas will call on the U.N. to facilitate "two-state" solutions to peace and condemn Israel's actions in West Bank.

Palestine is under observer status in the United Nations.

"The State of Palestine will continue going to international courts and organizations to protect our people's legitimate rights," Abbas said, according to The Times of Israel.

RELATED Palestinian man shot dead by Israeli man as violence continues in West Bank

Israeli aggression toward Palestine results in the death of a 14-year-old Palestinian boy on Sunday. An Israeli raid in Jenin and a nearby refugee camp in search of 27-year-old Mithqal Suleiman Abdel Halim Rayan, who was ultimately killed by a gunshot to the head.

During the gunfire, at least three children were shot, including 14-year-old Qusai Radwan Waked who was struck in the stomach and died from his injuries.

"This kind of senseless violence will fuel the already tense situation and must stop," the European Union tweeted. "A rapid and transparent investigation is needed and perpetrators should be brought to justice."

The United Nations is considering legal action against Israel for its policies and practices in Palestinian territory, including refugee camps and East Jerusalem. It has asked the International Court of Justice for an advisory opinion on how to move forward with action against Israel. A decision is not likely to come until at least the fall, as the request carries a July 25 date for written statements and questions for the court. Then there will be an Oct. 25 deadline for state organizations to submit written comments.

RELATED On This Day: U.N. votes to partition Palestine, creates independent Israel

Blinken, Palestinian President Abbas meet to discuss peace

