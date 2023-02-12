Advertisement
World News
Feb. 12, 2023 / 11:46 AM

Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey, Syria rises to 33,000; WHO boss visits Damascus

By Adam Schrader
Priests stand at the collapsed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church after an earthquake in Altinozu, district of Hatay, Turkey, on Sunday. Photo by Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE
Priests stand at the collapsed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church after an earthquake in Altinozu, district of Hatay, Turkey, on Sunday. Photo by Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The death toll after two earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria last week has risen to more than 33,000, according to the latest figures on Sunday.

Turkey's Ministry of Interior Disaster and Emergency Management said in a statement that the death toll in Turkey has risen to 29,605.

The Syrian Health Ministry said in a statement Saturday that the death toll in parts of the country controlled by the government of Bashar al-Assad has risen to 1,408 deaths with 2,341 injuries reported.

The death toll in areas of Syria held by rebel forces rose to 2,168, according to the White Helmets -- a volunteer aid organization that operates in the northwest region of the country.

"A little girl named Anwar was rescued alive from under the rubble. She passed away before arriving to the hospital," the White Helmets said on Twitter.

"The Syrian people have suffered and endured countless horrors and tragedies."

Syria's Health Ministry said that Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, was briefed by the Assad regime on neighborhoods in Aleppo that suffered destruction.

"I would like to start by offering my sincere condolences to the Syrian people for the enormous losses they have sustained," Ghebreyesus said during a news briefing Sunday.

Ghebreyesus said that on Saturday he met with a girl in Aleppo who lost both her parents and suffered a broken arm when their six-story apartment building fell.

"That is just one example of the unfolding tragedy that's affecting millions, the compounding crisis of conflict, covid, cholera, economic decline and now the earthquake have taken an unbearable toll," he said.

Ghebreyesus said that "much more" support for Syria is needed in recovering from the disaster, but that the WHO has distributed more than 110 tons of medical supplies to affected areas throughout Syria.

The Turkish government said that nearly 10,000 personnel from other countries have been sent to aid the disaster area, as hope for further rescues remained slim.

The tragedy stemmed from 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes which struck early Monday morning, triggering nearly 2,000 aftershocks.

