Russian forces continued assaults along several fronts in eastern Ukraine on Saturday, military officials reported. Photo by Sergey Shestak/EPA-EFE

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Russian forces continued assaults on multiple fronts in eastern Ukraine on Saturday, Ukrainian miliary leaders said. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Moscow is intensifying a new winter offensive along five fronts. Advertisement

"Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to lead offensive operations in the Kupyan, Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdiiv and Novopavliv directions," the general staff reported in a Facebook post.

"Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces have repelled attacks of occupiers in the areas of Kreminna Shypylivka and Bilogorivka of Luhansk region and Krasna Nora, Bakhmut, Ivanivske and Parakovievka in Donetsk region," they said.

Russia launched a series of strikes against Ukraine over the course of Friday, targeting civilian infrastructure, Kyiv said.

"Over the past day, the enemy has launched another mass missile strike across our country, launching 106 missiles, including civilian infrastructure," the general staff reported.

"During it, the enemy used 32 C-300 air-guided missiles, and 74 winged air and sea-base missies, 61 of which were destroyed by our defenders. In addition, the Russian occupants caused 59 aviation strikes."

Ukrainian forces claimed Saturday to have inflicted 1,140 casualties on Russian military over the course Friday, though the claim could not be independently verified.

