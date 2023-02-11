Advertisement
Feb. 11, 2023 / 1:14 PM

Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquake surpasses 25,000

By Simon Druker
A woman mourns her relatives at a mass grave area Saturday in Turkey after major earthquakes earlier this week left more than 25,000 people dead and 80,000 injured. Photo by Sedat Suna/EPA-EFE
A woman mourns her relatives at a mass grave area Saturday in Turkey after major earthquakes earlier this week left more than 25,000 people dead and 80,000 injured. Photo by Sedat Suna/EPA-EFE

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria is continuing to climb, surpassing 25,000 as of late Saturday, according to a new official count.

Officials confirmed more than 80,000 injuries as of 7:30 p.m. local time stemming from the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes which struck early Monday morning, according to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Nearly 2,000 aftershocks also hit the region with more than 13 million people across 10 provinces affected in some way.

At least 1,000 Syrians who were in the region of southern Turkey along the border are also among the dead. Their bodies are being taken back to Syria by truck for burial, officials said.

RELATED Turkey's Erdogan tours earthquake zone as death toll there and in Syria swells past 23,000

Makeshift graveyards are popping up across the outskirts of the disaster zone, reports indicated.

More than 81,400 people have been evacuated so far from damaged areas, Turkish officials said in the latest update Saturday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday again warned people against looting in the aftermath of the devastation.

RELATED U.S. announces $85M in aid for Turkey, clarifies Syria sanctions policy

The country has deployed more than 140,0000 search and rescue workers from several different agencies so far. Officials reported they have fielded calls from 6,810 individual rescue teams from multiple different countries offering assistance.

Edroğan toured the disaster zone Friday, the same day the White House pledged $85 million worth of emergency assistance. Addressing concerns the country was not equipped to handle such a large-scale disaster, he told reporters it was "not possible to be prepared for such a disaster."

Edroğan also stated the country's goal is to rebuild and recover from the damage "in one year."

RELATED U.N. aid arrives in Syria as earthquake death toll surpasses 21,000

Turkey's parliament on Friday declared a three-month state of emergency.

The Austrian Army, meanwhile, suspended its rescue operations Saturday due to security concerns.

"The expected success of saving a life bears no reasonable relation to the security risk. There is increasing aggression between groups in Turkey," Lt. Col. Pierre Kugelweis of with the Austrian Army told CNN.

Multiple reports surfaced of survivors defying death, being pulled from the rubble after being trapped for over 100 hours. German rescue team members said they pulled a woman from the debris alive Friday, although they later confirmed she had died from her injuries.

