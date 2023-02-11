Advertisement
World News
Feb. 11, 2023 / 11:23 AM

Hans Modrow, last communist leader of East Germany, dies at 95

By Patrick Hilsman
The last prime minister of the German Democratic Republic, Hans Modrow, died Saturday at age 95, German political leaders said. File Photo by Hendrick Schmidt/EPA
The last prime minister of the German Democratic Republic, Hans Modrow, died Saturday at age 95, German political leaders said. File Photo by Hendrick Schmidt/EPA

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The last communist leader of East Germany, Hans Modrow, died Saturday, members of his political party said. He was 95.

Modrow led the German Democratic Republic between 1989 and 1990, during the disintegration of the eastern bloc of Soviet satellite states.

Advertisement

"We mourn Hans Modrow, who passed away at the age of 95," the Die Linke party tweeted Saturday. "Our party loses an important personality. Without Hans, the peaceful course of 1989 would not have been possible. This remains his political legacy. Our condolences go to his relatives."

While he was complicit in some of the repressive acts of the GDR regime, he is also seen as a reformer within the communist regime. In 1991, Modrow oversaw the only democratic elections that were held in the GDR.

RELATED Flashback: East Germany opens Berlin Wall

Modrow served as a volunteer firefighter during the World War II and was captured by the Soviets while serving in the Volkssturm, a militia comprised mostly of civilians who were drafted by Nazi Germany to mount a last ditch battle against Allied forces in the final days of the war in Europe.

During his time as a prisoner of the Soviets, Modrow became sympathetic to communism when he attended courses in Marxism for German POWs.

Advertisement

In the aftermath of German reunification, Modrow became an honorary chairman of the Party of Democratic Socialism, the successor to the Socialist Unity Party of Germany, which ruled the country during the communist regime.

RELATED Germany marks 30th anniversary of fall of Berlin Wall

The former East German leader faced legal troubles in reunified Germany for his past actions. In 1995, Modrow was convicted of perjury and electoral fraud due to the fact that he supervised the undemocratic electoral process under the Socialist Unity Party of Germany.

In later years Modrow became a leading figure in the Die Linke party, which merged elements of the Party of Democratic Socialism with the Labor and Social Justice party.

RELATED Germany's leader Merkel calls for global unity during Harvard address

Latest Headlines

Toronto mayor John Tory admits affair with staffer, resigns from office
World News // 2 hours ago
Toronto mayor John Tory admits affair with staffer, resigns from office
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Toronto Mayor John Tory has stepped down from office after confirming he had a romantic relationship with a former city staffer.
New York-bound Delta Airlines passenger flight makes emergency landing in Scotland
World News // 18 hours ago
New York-bound Delta Airlines passenger flight makes emergency landing in Scotland
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A New York-bound Delta Airlines flight from Scotland had to make an emergency landing in Glasgow after flames reportedly were seen shooting from one of the plane's engines.
Turkey's Erdogan tours earthquake zone as death toll there and in Syria swells past 23,000
World News // 1 day ago
Turkey's Erdogan tours earthquake zone as death toll there and in Syria swells past 23,000
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria on Friday swelled to more than 23,000 with another 80,000 injured.
U.S. sanctions five current and former Bulgarian officials for corruption
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S. sanctions five current and former Bulgarian officials for corruption
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Five former and current Bulgarian government officials were sanctioned Friday by the U.S. Treasury Department for alleged "extensive involvement in corruption."
U.S. Labor Secretary calls for release of imprisoned Belarusian labor leaders
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S. Labor Secretary calls for release of imprisoned Belarusian labor leaders
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Friday called on Belarus to release six trade union leaders imprisoned there on charges that their supporters say are political.
Enbridge sees quarterly returns drop, but remains upbeat after 2022 challenges
World News // 22 hours ago
Enbridge sees quarterly returns drop, but remains upbeat after 2022 challenges
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Canadian energy company Enbridge on Friday bucked sector-wide trends by reporting a loss for the fourth quarter, driven by charges related to its natural gas business.
Norway halts North Sea oil drilling project deemed 'not profitable'
World News // 23 hours ago
Norway halts North Sea oil drilling project deemed 'not profitable'
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A streak of new discoveries of oil and natural gas off the coast of Norway came to an end Friday when the nation's energy regulator said the latest find from Aker BP was not profitable.
Russia launches 71 missiles at Ukraine, officials say
World News // 23 hours ago
Russia launches 71 missiles at Ukraine, officials say
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Russia fired 71 missiles at Ukraine Friday, 61 of which were intercepted, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. The Moldovan government has summoned the Russian ambassador after missile entered their airspace.
Russia to cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March
World News // 1 day ago
Russia to cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Russia on Friday moved to trim oil production in March, contributing to a recent rally that placed crude oil prices on pace for substantial weekly gains.
Israeli military veterans march to Supreme Court to oppose judiciary changes
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli military veterans march to Supreme Court to oppose judiciary changes
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Thousands of Israeli military reservists, veterans and their supporters rallied at the Supreme Court building in Jerusalem Friday to protest a radical overhaul that would weaken Israel's judicial system.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley demands records of gender-related treatments from Missouri children's hospital
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley demands records of gender-related treatments from Missouri children's hospital
Russia launches 71 missiles at Ukraine, officials say
Russia launches 71 missiles at Ukraine, officials say
New York-bound Delta Airlines passenger flight makes emergency landing in Scotland
New York-bound Delta Airlines passenger flight makes emergency landing in Scotland
Pentagon says recovery efforts underway to find high-altitude object shot down over Alaska
Pentagon says recovery efforts underway to find high-altitude object shot down over Alaska
Russia to cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March
Russia to cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement