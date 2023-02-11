Hans Modrow, last communist leader of East Germany, dies at 95

The last prime minister of the German Democratic Republic, Hans Modrow, died Saturday at age 95, German political leaders said. File Photo by Hendrick Schmidt/EPA

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The last communist leader of East Germany, Hans Modrow, died Saturday, members of his political party said. He was 95. Modrow led the German Democratic Republic between 1989 and 1990, during the disintegration of the eastern bloc of Soviet satellite states. Advertisement

"We mourn Hans Modrow, who passed away at the age of 95," the Die Linke party tweeted Saturday. "Our party loses an important personality. Without Hans, the peaceful course of 1989 would not have been possible. This remains his political legacy. Our condolences go to his relatives."

While he was complicit in some of the repressive acts of the GDR regime, he is also seen as a reformer within the communist regime. In 1991, Modrow oversaw the only democratic elections that were held in the GDR.

Modrow served as a volunteer firefighter during the World War II and was captured by the Soviets while serving in the Volkssturm, a militia comprised mostly of civilians who were drafted by Nazi Germany to mount a last ditch battle against Allied forces in the final days of the war in Europe.

During his time as a prisoner of the Soviets, Modrow became sympathetic to communism when he attended courses in Marxism for German POWs.

In the aftermath of German reunification, Modrow became an honorary chairman of the Party of Democratic Socialism, the successor to the Socialist Unity Party of Germany, which ruled the country during the communist regime.

The former East German leader faced legal troubles in reunified Germany for his past actions. In 1995, Modrow was convicted of perjury and electoral fraud due to the fact that he supervised the undemocratic electoral process under the Socialist Unity Party of Germany.

In later years Modrow became a leading figure in the Die Linke party, which merged elements of the Party of Democratic Socialism with the Labor and Social Justice party.